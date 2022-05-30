Wide receiver Simi Fehoko didn’t get a lot of opportunities on offense for the Cowboys during his rookie season, but the 2021 fifth-round pick is getting a chance to make a case for himself this spring.

With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson gone and the likes of Michael Gallup, James Washington, and Jalen Torbert out because of injuries, Fehoko has been getting time opposite CeeDee Lamb with the first-team offense in OTAs.

“Being the bigger, taller and I guess heavier receiver to be able to have that blend of speed I feel like adding that with learning from the route runner from [Noah Brown] or CeeDee, I feel like it’s only just going to get better,” Fehoko said, via the team’s website. “I feel like that is something I bring to the table.”

Fehoko stayed in Dallas this offseason and worked out with quarterback Dak Prescott, which he said has “helped my game” as he tries to find a place for himself in the Cowboys offense in his second pro season.

Simi Fehoko getting time with first team at Cowboys OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk