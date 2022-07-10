Simeon Wilcher has big game Nike EYBL session

North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class is set up for the program to have success in the coming years. Hubert Davis and his staff have landed two five-star recruits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson.

Both players have the potential to be stars at UNC and it should get fans excited for the future of the program.

While the rumors are swirling about Jackson and his recruitment, Wilcher remains firm on UNC. And he’s also showing why he should climb up the recruiting rankings as well.

Wilcher had a monster game on Saturday in Kansas City as part of the Nike EYBL session. He finished the game with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field:

2023 Guard Simeon Wilcher (@SimeonWilcher) scored 25 points on 58% (10-17 FG) shooting from the field for City Rocks (@TheCityRocks) vs. BABC. Recorded 9 rebounds and 4 assists + Shot 57% (4-7 3FG) from beyond the arc. (Photo via @dfritzphotos) pic.twitter.com/YUbhCnFV9i — Hoop Major Recruiting (@RecruitingHM) July 9, 2022

The recruit has had a good AAU circuit so far this Summer, despite seeing his ranking in the 247Sports rankings go down a few months ago. Playing at this level should give him even more confidence and with a full year before he’s on UNC’s campus, he can get even better.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.