Simeon grad Talen Horton-Tucker makes history with Lakers' NBA Finals win

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Talen Horton-Tucker was one of many with Chicagoland ties included in the 2020 NBA Finals.

And even though the Simeon grad didn't log a minute for the title-winners in the series, the Lakers' victory places him firmly in the record books.

Per research conducted by Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype, Horton-Tucker, who turns 20 on Nov. 25, is now the youngest American-born player to win an NBA Finals ring, passing Lakers great Magic Johnson, who won his first chip at age 20 in 1980.

Here are the five youngest players to win NBA titles, according to Kalbrosky and HoopsHype:

Darko Miličić, Detroit Pistons — 18.9 years old Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers — 19.8 years old Magic Johnson, Lakers — 20.7 years old Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs — 21.1 years old Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis Lakers — 21.5 years old

A nice slice of history for the Chicago native.