Simeon defensive back Chau Smith commits to Wyoming

Simeon senior three-star ranked defensive back recruit Chau Smith (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) decided today to end his recruiting process and give the University of Wyoming his verbal commitment. Smith discusses his college decision here.

"I'm really happy about my decision," Smith said. "I had a great visit this weekend to Wyoming and the visit really sealed the deal for me."

Smith, who had recently narrowed his top schools list to the Cowboys along with Toledo, NIU, Colorado State and Temple, filled us in on what stood out to him on his weekend official visit to Wyoming.

"The coaching staff at Wyoming is great," Smith said. "Coach Rich (John Richardson) is nothing less than real and I can't emphasize that enough. I also know that head coach (Craig) Bohl has my best interest at heart. He has made a commitment to me that I will leave Laramie with my college degree. My family loves that and they also loved it at Wyoming and I loved it at Wyoming. Just the whole vibe at Wyoming is great and I feel I will be pushed to become a greater player and that the coaches will push me to do great things."

Earlier in the week Smith had no official visit plans set. He decided at the last minute to take an official visit to Wyoming.

