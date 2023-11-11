Sima addresses Rangers future - gossip

Gossip column graphic

Rangers forward Abdallah Sima says he is "very happy" at Ibrox, but he is unsure if his loan move from Brighton will become a permanent one. (Football Scotland)

Philippe Clement says he is no fan of plastic pitches, but the Rangers manager won't stand for any excuses when his players travel to Livingston on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, the Ibrox boss says his Rangers players are "making big steps forward in a fast time". (Scottish Sun)

The difference in energy around Ibrox is "night and day," says forward Sam Lammers, who adds that he can understand the criticism he has received for his early Rangers performances. (Daily Record)

