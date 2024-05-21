'Silverware a must' next season for Arsenal

[BBC]

It was not to be for Mikel Arteta's Gunners as they missed out on what would have been the club’s first Premier League title in 20 years on the final day of the season.

Having managed two more league wins than the fabled Invincibles and pushed Pep Guardiola's formidable Manchester City to the very end - the progress made is clear for all to see.

As the final whistle went on Sunday, an air of dejection came over those wearing the famous red and white before the supporters' appreciation from the stands, transmitted beautifully, served to raise the spirits of those on the pitch.

A mix of disappointment and pride filled the air in N5 but, once the dust settles, it will be far easier to focus on the positives rather than be haunted by the likes of the Aston Villa home defeat.

Arsenal saw their title challenge fade at the end of the 2022-23 season but, to their credit, the evolution continued over last summer with the acquisitions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber.

It is difficult to say whether the spend will be as big this time around but, judging by everybody's reactions on Sunday, we can be confident there will be no shortage of hunger come the start of the new campaign.

In my view, no squad is ever complete.

Perfection is what you should strive for and there were a number of areas, despite the excellent run in 2024, that showed themselves to be weaknesses at points in the season.

The left-sided number eight position is one which, until Thomas Partey's return in April freed up Rice, the Gunners struggled to find the right fit for. Added to that, the squad still lacks an out-and-out goalscorer.

Those are likely to be the positions of priority heading into the summer window.

There is no shame in losing out to arguably the greatest Premier League side of all time, but next season feels huge for the Gunners.

The project is ready to go 'bang' - as Arteta predicted in 2021 - but silverware next season is a must.

Harry Symeou can be found at The Chronicles of a Gooner