Silverstone's strugglers show the wearying effects of lining up alongside greatness

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel reacts after the race

Standing on the podium at the end of the British Grand Prix were three of F1’s superstars: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Each drove a brilliant race in differing circumstances and delivered the maximum that was possible from their car. Contrast that to their struggling team-mates, who had difficult weekends in varying ways.

Valtteri Bottas was unfortunate to lose 25 points to Hamilton, who crawled to victory on three functional wheels, but lose out he did. That last few per cent he needs to beat him is elusive. There is no shame in that. Vettel was fortunate to finish in the points at all and was miles from the pace of Leclerc all weekend. And Alexander Albon looks like he is driving a different car to Verstappen.

We are four races into the season — roughly a quarter, most likely — and Hamilton leads Bottas by 30 points at the top of the championship. A seventh world title looks a formality. Verstappen has three podiums to Albon’s none and double the Thai’s points total. The closest Albon has got to him in qualifying is 0.4 seconds.

Leclerc, in a Ferrari that is firmly a midfield runner, has a second and third place to his name whilst his quadruple champion team-mate sits 13th in the table with a best finish of sixth. Each second driver is facing a struggle to save their season, and in the case of Albon, his current race seat.

Bottas’s problems come almost solely in the shape of Hamilton. In relative terms he is performing at a higher level than Albon and Vettel but has arguably the greatest and most complete Grand Prix driver in recent history in the sister car. His fight is an unwinnable one, as it was in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

At Silverstone again he was close but not close enough. Against a team-mate of similar ability 30 points would be a daunting total to overhaul but with Hamilton? Had that advantage been Bottas’s after this race, then he might have made a good fist of it. But now? Forget about it. The best he can hope for is a few race victories and to delay the inevitable. The ratio of one Bottas win to 3–4 by Hamilton is continuing in 2020.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium with second placed Red Bull - Charles Leclerc

At Ferrari, the gap is about absolute potential as well as the trajectory of both drivers' careers. We are seeing a continuation of the decline of the German and the rise of the young Monegasque that began in 2019. Leclerc knows he is Ferrari’s future — however bleak that prospect seems now — whilst Vettel has been discarded.

Although the German's season has not been a complete disaster from his side, the impression of a fading man has been reinforced. There is still time to turn it around, but Leclerc looks far more capable of out-performing his machinery. So it proved again at Silverstone.

After an excellent race in Hungary, Vettel could have even finished outside of the points in Great Britain, were it not for Bottas's and Carlos Sainz's failures. True, Leclerc was lucky to be on the podium himself but his qualifying and race were massively impressive. And yes, Leclerc was at fault for the team's double DNF in Styria, but Vettel has looked lost this season. Who can fault him for that, knowing that he has been shown the door?

The starkest gap between team-mates is that of the Red Bull drivers. In the hands of Verstappen, the RB16 is the second quickest car in qualifying trim, albeit distantly behind the Mercedes. With Albon at the wheel it looks a problematic beast and a midfield runner.

There were glimpses of Albon improving at Silverstone, but the overall weekend was a mess — crashing in second practice and then again in the race, coming through the field late on to take eighth place, despite spending much of Sunday at the back. In qualifying he was four-tenths slower than his team-mate in Q2 and qualified 12th whilst Verstappen put it a comfortable third.

Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts after he crashed during the second practice session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone

Some of the blame should lie with Albon, but this was only his 25th Grand Prix weekend. Most of the blame sits with his team, first for making little progress from last season to this and secondly for promoting him alongside Verstappen after just half a season in F1. It was sink or swim and, like Pierre Gasly before him, Albon has struggled to stay afloat, though he has been more aggressive on Sundays. But that too has created problems. He had a good chance to win the opening race in Austria but collided with Hamilton and spun into the gravel. At Silverstone he collided with Kevin Magnussen in the early stages, compromising his chances of a decent result.

In 2019, Albon never finished lower than sixth after joining Red Bull, barring his collision with Hamilton in Brazil. Although he was still around Gasly’s pace in qualifying, in races he had the ability to get the car roughly where it should be. With Red Bull dropping back into the pack, the prospect of that looks more unlikely. A prolonged slump could see him becoming another Gasly.

As much as it highlights Albon’s struggles it emphasises Verstappen’s brilliance even more so — he is able to drive around the car's problems in a way that his team-mate cannot. Albon is in a rut. The worry will be that he does not have the tools or the ability to get out of it and that he will start over-driving the car and taking more risks. His crashes are becoming a little too frequent. And with a team-mate like Verstappen, even a solid weekend can seem average. There will be no let off and things are likely to be become more difficult rather than easier as the pressure builds. Red Bull are running out of options for that seat next year. Will they run out of patience with Albon?

The 2020 season will try and cram 16-18 races into a little under five months. We are only four races and a month into this one but Bottas, Albon and Vettel could all be in danger of finding themselves in holes of varying shapes and depths.

Bottas’s title hopes deflated along with his front left tyre. Vettel is seeing out his final races after an unfulfilled six years at Ferrari and doing so in the shadow of Leclerc. And Albon is running out of time to prove himself truly worthy of the second Red Bull seat.

In a fast car or a big team there is nowhere to hide. Further back, you are only really noticed for the good things you do and poor performances are more easily written off. At the front, your flaws are exposed and scrutinised, every tenth of a second or mistake put under the microscope. Combine those general pressures with a great driver in the sister car and the effects can become relentless. They can also distort the true nature of a driver's talents, as is happening here.

Bottas, Vettel and Albon are all fine drivers and have achieved success at the highest levels of motorsport. None of them are having genuinely atrocious seasons. But the grinding effects of having a great driver as a team-mate can be wearying and can make even the most talented look thoroughly ordinary.