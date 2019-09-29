Silverstone BTCC: Tom Ingram jumps Jason Plato for victory

Matt Kew
Autosport
Ingram jumps Plato for Silverstone victory
Ingram jumps Plato for Silverstone victory

Tom Ingram denied Jason Plato victory in the opening British Touring Car Championship race at Silverstone as a spin for Colin Turkington split the title race wide open.

The superior set-up of the Toyota Corolla in low-grip conditions allowed Ingram to climb three places and win by an eventual 4.3-second margin over polesitter Plato.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Speedworks driver Ingram lined up only fourth on the grid, but his strong getaway propelled him into third at Tom Oliphant's expense into Copse.

Plato's launch was clean enough to preserve first place, while Matt Neal jumped the similar Honda Civic Type R of Chris Smiley for second.

Two-time champion Plato, making his first start from pole since Knockhill in 2017, led by more than 1s at the end of the opening lap.

But a robust move through Brooklands on Neal promoted Ingram to second, and despite running on the less favoured medium-compound prime tyre, he posted the fastest lap of the early part of the race.

He closed to within 0.2s of Plato and then used a tighter route through Luffield and a stronger exit to hold the inside line.

Despite door-banging with Plato, Ingram consolidated first into Copse and then was never headed on his run to the flag.

Ingram jumps Plato for Silverstone victory
Ingram jumps Plato for Silverstone victory

Points' leader Turkington had lined up sixth on the grid, some eight places higher than closest title rival and WSR team-mate Andrew Jordan.

But by lap sixth, Turkington had dropped to 11th before a climbing Jordan took track position.

As Turkington fell further back into the pack, he was caught in Rob Collard and Adam Morgan's battle, spinning on the run to the line.

He dropped as far as 25th, but did profit from late spinners to climb back into the points-paying positions with 14th.

Jordan meanwhile finished eighth on the road after a robust move on Chilton and a puncture for Ash Sutton.

But Jordan was then dealt a 6.6s penalty for the contact with the Motorbase Ford Focus RS, dropping him to 10th and back behind Chilton.

He now sits just six points shy of Turkington, with Cammish only five in arrears.

Cammish had lined up seventh but, like stablemate Neal, the Team Dynamics cars struggled in the damp and so Cammish fell to 11th.

With Neal's fall down the order, Smiley rounded out the podium ahead of team-mate Cook and the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant.

Neal was an eventual sixth ahead of Mike Bushell and Jordan, with Morgan and Chilton closing the top 10.

Result - 22 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

21m40.695s

2

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

4.312s

3

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

7.554s

4

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

8.071s

5

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

13.265s

6

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

14.028s

7

Mike Bushell

AmD Tuning

Honda

16.886s

8

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

23.676s

9

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

23.926s

10

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

23.987s

11

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

24.064s

12

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

24.119s

13

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

24.384s

14

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

25.716s

15

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

27.963s

16

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

28.903s

17

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

29.617s

18

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

30.127s

19

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

30.991s

20

Michael Caine

Motorbase Performance

Ford

31.217s

21

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

34.709s

22

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

36.586s

23

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

37.116s

24

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

1 Lap

25

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

1 Lap

26

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

3 Laps

-

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

Accident damage

-

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

Accident damage

-

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

Accident damage

-

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

Battery

Championship standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Colin Turkington

270

2

Andrew Jordan

264

3

Dan Cammish

262

4

Josh Cook

251

5

Rory Butcher

228

6

Tom Ingram

215

7

Ash Sutton

184

8

Matt Neal

184

9

Jason Plato

182

10

Tom Chilton

163

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next