Silverstone BTCC: Tom Ingram jumps Jason Plato for victory
Tom Ingram denied Jason Plato victory in the opening British Touring Car Championship race at Silverstone as a spin for Colin Turkington split the title race wide open.
The superior set-up of the Toyota Corolla in low-grip conditions allowed Ingram to climb three places and win by an eventual 4.3-second margin over polesitter Plato.
Speedworks driver Ingram lined up only fourth on the grid, but his strong getaway propelled him into third at Tom Oliphant's expense into Copse.
Plato's launch was clean enough to preserve first place, while Matt Neal jumped the similar Honda Civic Type R of Chris Smiley for second.
Two-time champion Plato, making his first start from pole since Knockhill in 2017, led by more than 1s at the end of the opening lap.
But a robust move through Brooklands on Neal promoted Ingram to second, and despite running on the less favoured medium-compound prime tyre, he posted the fastest lap of the early part of the race.
He closed to within 0.2s of Plato and then used a tighter route through Luffield and a stronger exit to hold the inside line.
Despite door-banging with Plato, Ingram consolidated first into Copse and then was never headed on his run to the flag.
Points' leader Turkington had lined up sixth on the grid, some eight places higher than closest title rival and WSR team-mate Andrew Jordan.
But by lap sixth, Turkington had dropped to 11th before a climbing Jordan took track position.
As Turkington fell further back into the pack, he was caught in Rob Collard and Adam Morgan's battle, spinning on the run to the line.
He dropped as far as 25th, but did profit from late spinners to climb back into the points-paying positions with 14th.
Jordan meanwhile finished eighth on the road after a robust move on Chilton and a puncture for Ash Sutton.
But Jordan was then dealt a 6.6s penalty for the contact with the Motorbase Ford Focus RS, dropping him to 10th and back behind Chilton.
He now sits just six points shy of Turkington, with Cammish only five in arrears.
Cammish had lined up seventh but, like stablemate Neal, the Team Dynamics cars struggled in the damp and so Cammish fell to 11th.
With Neal's fall down the order, Smiley rounded out the podium ahead of team-mate Cook and the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant.
Neal was an eventual sixth ahead of Mike Bushell and Jordan, with Morgan and Chilton closing the top 10.
Result - 22 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
21m40.695s
2
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
4.312s
3
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
7.554s
4
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
8.071s
5
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
13.265s
6
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
14.028s
7
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
16.886s
8
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
23.676s
9
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
23.926s
10
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
23.987s
11
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
24.064s
12
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
24.119s
13
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
24.384s
14
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
25.716s
15
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
27.963s
16
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
28.903s
17
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
29.617s
18
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
30.127s
19
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
30.991s
20
Michael Caine
Motorbase Performance
Ford
31.217s
21
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
34.709s
22
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
36.586s
23
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
37.116s
24
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
1 Lap
25
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
1 Lap
26
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
3 Laps
-
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Accident damage
-
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
Accident damage
-
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
Accident damage
-
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Battery
Championship standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Colin Turkington
270
2
Andrew Jordan
264
3
Dan Cammish
262
4
Josh Cook
251
5
Rory Butcher
228
6
Tom Ingram
215
7
Ash Sutton
184
8
Matt Neal
184
9
Jason Plato
182
10
Tom Chilton
163
