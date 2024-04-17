Silverfield loses 2022 rushing leader to transfer portal

MEMPHIS – While the transfer portal has been all the rage in college basketball, the portal also just opened up for college football and the Tigers are losing their leading rusher from two years ago.

After playing his freshman season at Northern Illinois, Jay Ducker came to Memphis in 2022 and led the tigers with 544 yards, scoring seven touchdowns.

Last year… things were much different.

Playing behind Blake Watson, Ducker ran the ball just eight times for 41 yards and found himself in another crowded running back room this spring. Sutton Smith and Brandon Thomas are both back and the Tigers landed talented back Mario Anderson out of the portal from South Carolina.

Memphis wraps up spring practice with its annual spring game on Saturday.

