Silverfield adds another Power 5 transfer

MEMPHIS – It was just Thursday night that Ryan Silverfield said that there are players from the SEC looking to join his Tiger program.

Something tells me Silverfield was being coy. He knew what was coming. Memphis adding another talented, Power 5 transfer…and he’s from the SEC.

This time, it’s from right across the state as linebacker Elijah Herring is leaving Rocky Top for the Bluff City.

All Herring did last year was lead the Volunteers in tackles with 80, as a sophomore. That means he has two years of eligibility remaining.

The momentum continues for the Tigers.

