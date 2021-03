Reuters

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. The 49ers signed Smith on Sept. 18, but they cut him less than a month later on Oct. 6 after he made just one catch for nine yards in three games. In San Francisco, he will compete to be the team's No. 3 receiver, replacing Kendrick Bourne, who signed with the Patriots.