Silver: Russell Wilson's situation in SEA 'the opposite' of Watson's in HOU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Michael Silver shares Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's situation in Seattle is 'the opposite' of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's in Houston. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories