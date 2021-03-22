Silver: Packers 'working on' restructuring Rodgers' contract to free cap space

NFL Network's Mike Silver says the Green Bay Packers are "working on" restructuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers' contract to free cap space. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

    The Turkish lira plunged 15pc overnight to a near-record low after the central bank's rate-hiking Governor was replaced by President Tayyip Erdogan. Stocks followed suit, diving 9pc before trading was suspended, while bond markets also dropped, forcing up Government borrowing costs as investors fear the country could impose capital controls to stop outflows. Hawkish incumbent Naci Agbal raised interest rates by two percentage points on Thursday, taking the headline rate to 19pc as he battled double-digit inflation. However the President is known to favour low rates. Mr Agbal was replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu, who has recently warned against high interest rates, arguing they contribute to higher inflation. This is the third time in two years that a Governor of Turkey's central bank has been ousted. Mr Kavcioglu said he would "continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation". "The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that will enhance investment, production, exports and employment." The currency clawed back some of its losses in early trading, returning it from lows of 8.485 against the dollar back to 7.98, though this remains significantly weaker than Friday's post-rate hike level of 7.22.

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

