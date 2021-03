USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been linked to two potential star quarterbacks that could be traded in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The mere thought of Watson or Wilson in a Bears uniform has been the most exciting part of this offseason. And while it seems like a pipe dream at this point, one NFL insider is adding fuel to the fire of a possible Watson to the Bears trade. According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, it sounds like Chicago has a massive offer on the table for Watson.