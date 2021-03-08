Silver: Multiple teams have inquired about trading for Zach Ertz

NFL Network's Michael Silver reports multiple teams have inquired about trading for Zach Ertz. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

    The Falcons have added a second punter to their roster. The team announced the signing of Dom Maggio on Monday. Sterling Hofrichter handled the punting during the 2020 season and is the other punter on the roster in Atlanta. Maggio spent offseason time with the Ravens after going undrafted last year, but was cut in [more]

  • Giants hire former Lions VP Kyle O'Brien as senior personnel executive

    The Giants announced two new hires on Monday, Kyle O'Brien as a senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson as asst. strength and conditioning coach.

  • Report: Eagles have discussed Brandon Brooks trade

    There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently. Brooks missed [more]

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

    The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.

  • Report: Eagles have decided to go with Jalen Hurts at QB in 2021

    Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly wants Jalen Hurts to be the Eagles' starter in 2021. By Reuben Frank

  • Report: Packers OLB Preston Smith involved in trade discussions

    Packers OLB Preston Smith is among several veterans around the NFL involved in trade discussions.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA players react to Anfernee Simons winning the Slam Dunk Contest

    The abbreviated Slam Dunk Contest had social media talking with NBA players themselves weighing in on the conversation.

  • Jalen Hurts speaks on the Carson Wentz trade for the 1st time

    Jalen Hurts was on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave his take on the Carson Wentz trade. By Dave Zangaro

  • Michigan State basketball's Joshua Langford atones for late mistakes with critical shot

    Joshua Langford hit a critical 3-pointer after two late mistakes to help lift Michigan State basketball Sunday to a 70-64 win over No. 2 Michigan.

  • Michigan State basketball: Here's who Spartans will face in Big Ten tournament

    Michigan State basketball won't know its Big Ten tournament opponent until the end of the Maryland/Penn State game on Sunday night.

  • Report: Deadline may move for Cowboys, Prescott in franchise tag dance

    Tuesday's highly-anticipated deadline may get pushed due to uncertainty over league financials, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

  • Micah Hyde happy he went against his own wishes in 2017

    Buffalo Bills S Micah Hyde on his two-year extension.

  • 4-round 2021 mock draft focuses on Bills’ O-line

    NFL.com four-round 2021 NFL Draft mock for the Buffalo Bills including Jalen Mayfield, Jabril Cox.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

  • Sam Darnold trade wouldn’t come cheap for 49ers

    If the 49ers want to make a trade for Sam Darnold, it's going to come at a hefty price according to Peter King.

  • 2021 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule: Here's who Michigan, Michigan State will play

    The men's Big Ten tournament schedule is set, with Michigan State basketball opening Thursday and Michigan beginning play Friday in Indianapolis.

  • Former Bears backup QB Chase Daniel suddenly has a trade market

    Former Chicago Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel is the subject of trade talks in Detroit.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Huge surprises dominate top 10 picks

    In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the top 10 picks are loaded with big surprises