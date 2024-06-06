Silver medallist Campbell picked for second Olympics

Emily Campbell won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games [Getty Images]

Olympic silver medallist Emily Campbell will be Great Britain's sole weightlifter at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 30-year-old will compete in the +81kg category.

Campbell made history at Tokyo 2020 when she become the first British woman to win a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

"Paris is set to be a very special Games and I cannot wait to get out there and put on a show," she said.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "I can think of few athletes who made such an impact at their first Games as Emily did in Tokyo.

"Not only did she become an Olympic medallist, but importantly she has used her platform to inspire countless young people, and particularly young girls, to try weightlifting and understand it can be a sport for everyone."

The weightlifting in Paris will take place from 7-11 August, with Campbell set to compete in the +81kg category on the final day.