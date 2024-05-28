Silver medalist, Sarasota native Emma Weyant discusses road to 2024 Olympics
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Olympic swimmer and Sarasota native Emma Weyant is speaking with WFLA Now host J.B. Biunno and three-time Olympic medalist Brooke Bennett on Thursday as she looks to reach the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Weyant, 22, is no stranger to the Olympic Games as she claimed the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Now, with just a few months left, Weyant is gearing up for gold. She will attend the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where hundreds of thousands will attend the nine-day Olympic-qualifying meet.
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.
