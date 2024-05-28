Silver medalist, Sarasota native Emma Weyant discusses road to 2024 Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Olympic swimmer and Sarasota native Emma Weyant is speaking with WFLA Now host J.B. Biunno and three-time Olympic medalist Brooke Bennett on Thursday as she looks to reach the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Weyant, 22, is no stranger to the Olympic Games as she claimed the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Now, with just a few months left, Weyant is gearing up for gold. She will attend the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where hundreds of thousands will attend the nine-day Olympic-qualifying meet.

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Emma Weyant, of United States, smiles after a heat for the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Summer McIntosh, center, of Canada, second placed Katie Grimes of the United States, left, and third placed Emma Weyant of the United States celebrate after the women’s 50m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.