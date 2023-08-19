Silver Bluff outlasts South Aiken in season-opening thriller

Aug. 18—SILVER BLUFF 34, SOUTH AIKEN 31

Friday night was the slugfest everyone thought it would be when Silver Bluff and South Aiken met to kick off the high school football season.

The teams delivered on all of those promises, senior stars and future leaders alike trading haymakers in a game where each block, tackle and bounce could've swung the momentum in the opposite direction.

Ultimately it was Silver Bluff that made that one extra play, as the Bulldogs were able to weather a T-Breds rally and run out the clock on a 34-31 victory that lived up to the hype.

"You can't expect anything else better," said Silver Bluff head coach De'Angelo Bryant. "We knew kind of what kind of football team that we wanted to be. South Aiken has been a proven football team, very well-coached with a dynamic athlete back there in (quarterback) Terrence Smith. He's just an electrifying football player, and I was just glad we were able to match it and give ourselves an opportunity to win."

Silver Bluff (1-0) jumped ahead by 17 points with 9:26 to play after All-State linebacker/defensive end Jayden Fuller scored his second offensive touchdown of the night. It was the kind of score that would have been a perfect finishing blow to the T-Breds, but the hosts weren't ready to end the party early.

Smith led back-to-back scoring drives on a night where he had a lot more success with his arm than his legs, but it was his 19-yard touchdown run that pulled the T-Breds within three with 2:06 to play.

Silver Bluff recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, and let Joenathan Peeples power his way to a couple of first downs to run out the clock.

"I mean, it was a heavyweight fight," said South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton. "You're going to slug at each other, weather the storm and try to come back through. T did it in another way tonight, throwing the ball. That's not necessarily our best game. We got a little tired on defense. I thought we played pretty good until we got that 20-play drive or whatever it was they had on us. We had opportunities, and we just missed them here and there."

Silver Bluff rolled up 455 yards, 285 of them on the ground with Peeples leading the way with 135 and a touchdown. Quarterback Mickenzie Atterberry rushed for 94 and a score while passing for 170 and two more touchdowns, and Daniel Brown had 47 on just four carries as the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 yards per attempt.

The Bulldogs added their fair share of big plays in the passing game, like Atterberry's 49-yard bomb to freshman speedster Drelyn Brown that made it 28-17 late in the third quarter.

"I probably say we had several (key plays), but I definitely think we did some things momentum-wise to kind of shift the game in a couple different aspects," Bryant said. "I liked our physicality on offense tonight, and it matched what our defense did. I think, when you talk about a combination of those two things, that's kind of a deciding factor."

The Bulldogs' defense limited what Smith and junior running back Jevon Edwards, who limped his way through injury, were able to do on the ground, holding the prolific pairing to a total of 93 yards on 26 carries. However, while the big plays in the run game weren't there, Smith made several through the air on his way to 278 passing yards and long touchdowns passes to Malik Scurry and freshman Kyson McLeod.

"We'll go back to the drawing board and see what we've got," Hamilton said. "Jevon getting banged up, that doesn't help us either. That two-headed monster isn't quite as deadly as it could've been, with one of them kind of limped up. Jevon played his tail off for me and for us, and tried to go in there and, I don't know, we probably used him more as a decoy at the end there. Of course, he had some good, hard yards at the end, too."

Silver Bluff fumbled away its opening possession, with Cragen Taylor falling on it at the Bulldogs' 30-yard line. Smith converted one fourth down with his legs, but Silver Bluff stopped Edwards on his fourth down attempt to take back over at the 7 as the first quarter came to an end.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first, with Atterberry capping a 93-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Fuller.

South Aiken wasted little time responding, with Smith hitting McLeod for a 39-yard score just over a minute later.

Silver Bluff quickly moved the ball back down the field, with a long pass from Atterberry to DesJuan McCorkle and a 9-yard Peeples run setting up a 34-yard score on an Atterberry keeper.

"I tell you what, he's tough," Bryant said of his quarterback. "He surprised me on a lot of plays tonight, just how fast he is. He's got a little deceptive speed to him. I was really pleased with how accurately he completed the ball. Also, it was good for us, because this was our first game situation, seeing how he was able to handle the offense from a leadership standpoint. In the second half, you really saw how he took the bull by the horns and guided that offense a lot."

James Etheridge converted on a 22-yard field goal before the halftime horn, cutting Silver Bluff's lead to 14-10 at the break.

Peeples showed his patience and power throughout the game, picking up extra yardage as he repeatedly picked up extra yardage and kept moving forward. On some plays, that meant falling forward for another yard or two. On others he stayed upright and hit a burst of speed, like on his 35-yard touchdown run right through the middle of the South Aiken defense to make it 21-10.

Smith and the T-Breds went right back to the skies, as Smith rolled to his right to avoid Silver Bluff defensive end Jordan Boyd and heaved one downfield for Malik Scurry, who snagged the ball and split two defenders for a 72-yard touchdown to again make it a one-possession game midway through the third quarter.

"T, if people don't think he can do it all, if they just think he's a running quarterback, they need to watch this film," Hamilton said. "There's no doubt about it — he is the best player in the state, and I would tell anybody that and I'd like for them to show me a better one. I don't know who it is. Overall football player, I don't know that there's a better one in the state. He's on my team, and I've got to figure out how to make sure that we make him successful in the win column."

Atterberry hit a wide-open Brown for his second touchdown pass of the night, and then after a punt Fuller again found the end zone on a run for the 17-point lead.

Edwards gutted his way to a 2-yard touchdown run to cut it to 10, and then the defense got one of the stops it needed when Kyler Wade sacked Atterberry on third down to force a punt. South Aiken drove 81 yards from there, with Smith finishing it off on a 19-yard scramble on which he broke two tackles near the goal line.

Silver Bluff fell on the onside kick, though, and soon was celebrating a hard-fought road victory.

The Bulldogs will be back on the road next week to face Socastee, while South Aiken will hit the road to face Lexington.

SB 0 14 14 6 — 34

SA 0 10 7 14 — 31

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

SB — Mickenzie Atterberry 13 pass to Jayden Fuller (Hunter Casper kick) 9:13

SA — Terrence Smith 39 pass to Kyson McLeod (James Etheridge kick) 8:10

SB — Atterberry 34 run (Casper kick) 6:09

SA — Etheridge 22 field goal 0:06

Third Quarter

SB — Joenathan Peeples 35 run (Casper kick) 8:37

SA — Smith 72 pass to Malik Scurry (Etheridge kick) 6:40

SB — Atterberry 49 pass to Drelyn Brown (Casper kick) 2:59

Fourth Quarter

SB — Fuller 9 run (kick missed) 9:26

SA — Jevon Edwards 2 run (Etheridge kick) 4:57

SA — Smith 19 run (Etheridge kick) 2:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

SB — Joenathan Peeples 19-135-1, Mickenzie Atterberry 9-94-1, Daniel Jones 4-47, Jayden Fuller 1-9-1. Totals 33-285-3.

SA — Terrence Smith 12-59-1, Jevon Edwards 14-34-1, A'Keem Walcott 2-5, Ryan Lubeck 1-1. Totals 29-99-2.

Passing

SB — Mickenzie Atterberry 10-14-170-2-0.

SA — Terrence Smith 11-15-278-2-0. Jevon Edwards 1-1-3-0-0.

Receiving

SB — Hiszari Gantt 4-52, Drelyn Brown 1-49-1, DesJuan McCorkle 3-47, Jayden Fuller 1-13-1, No. 21 1-9. Totals 10-170-2.

SA — Malik Scurry 3-108-1, Ryan Lubeck 5-80, Kyson McLeod 2-77-1, Andruw Kirkland 1-13, Terrence Smith 1-3. Totals 12-281-2.