Silver Bluff football, new coach Hayes wrap up spring practice

May 28—Being a first-year high school football head coach requires a lot of on-the-fly learning, especially during the transition from former program to new.

It's a challenge being faced this spring at schools around the country, and Aiken County powerhouse Silver Bluff is one of them.

Luckily for Matt Hayes and the Bulldogs, the new ball coach knows his way around Petticoat Junction.

Hayes, a former Bulldog player and longtime assistant coach, wrapped up his first spring as head coach last week and said his strong ties to the school certainly have helped as he begins his tenure.

"Just blessed and humbled," Hayes said. "Some of the coaching staff that I coached when I was here. The booster club president, Mr. Gurney Wiggins. My wife that teaches here, and knowing some of the administrators made the transition a little bit easier as far as communication as far as allowing me to meet with these guys and get in, having that foundation, knowing where my office is, knowing where the equipment room is, some of those new things that a new hire has to deal with, I was very familiar with.

"Some things change, but some things still remain the same. It's all about the players. It really is. The players that I coached here, they all have some similar traits to these new players. Being a Silver Bluff football player is a little bit different. These guys got a lot of it. I just can't wait to keep getting to work with them."

His first spring has been an eventful one, to say the least, from the announcement in mid-March that he was taking the job following De'Angelo Bryant's departure to a final week of practice that included the Bulldogs' spring game and Philadelphia Eagle Tarron Jackson's third annual youth football camp.

"First spring was a great experience for me. It really was," he said. "Being still at Strom Thurmond (where he was defensive coordinator) and coming back, Strom Thurmond did a great job of allowing me just to kind of get to meet these guys and get everything ready. We had 10 practices and a spring game. Saw a lot of great stuff, identified some players that are going to have big roles in our team, found some leaders.

"Them getting to know our coaching staff and us getting to know them was key. The real work starts June 3rd when summer workouts start. It was great just to see what the team can look like. We talked about the identity of this team. We accomplished some of those goals in the spring, and the real work starts in the summertime."

The search for new program leaders led Hayes to soon-to-be seniors like linebacker Jordan Walker, offensive lineman Garris Chambers and wide receiver/defensive back Devonta Parker. Those are players Hayes and his assistants will lean on to replace the leadership provided by guys like Jordan Boyd, who is now at Georgia Tech, and Jayden Fuller, who will soon head to Miami of Ohio.

It's a young team, so there will be plenty of opportunities for sophomores and juniors to play significant roles.

"Great teams are led by players, not by coaches," Hayes said. "So we want to be a great team, and we need to have that leadership. We'll get there. We're not there yet. ... (we've got) a little time."

Jackson's camp on Saturday morning was an opportunity for past, present and future Bulldogs to come together under the guidance of a former program great and some of his pals who have also played some big-time ball. Jackson starred at Silver Bluff before signing with Coastal Carolina in 2016, and one of the coaches who had an impact on his development was Hayes.

"Man, I love it. Coach Hayes actually kind of convinced me to come back and start playing football," Jackson said. "I kind of started off playing basketball, and my sophomore year I came back (to the football team). Coach Hayes did a lot for me. He used to pick me up from home whenever I didn't have a ride for summer workouts. We'd come here and pass out on the field running 100s and 110s. All those good experiences. He's the right type of person that you want to have as a head coach. I'm happy."

Summer workouts are just around the corner, and the Bulldogs are likely to see a familiar face or two from past teams stopping by to offer encouragement. Several were around this past week for the spring game and camp, helping out their program in a variety of ways.

"It's just what Silver Bluff community is," Hayes said. "The guys that just graduated or that graduated in the last few years that are in college football, they always come back, work out with the guys, on the field, conditioning. That's just being a part of a school that values football, values student-athletes. Those guys always come back, even the ones that were professional or in college. There's always the old guard coming back with the varsity players and the JV, and it's just awesome. Those things hadn't changed since I left. That's great."