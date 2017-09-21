Silva's Week 3 Matchups

9:30 AM ET London Game



Baltimore vs. Jacksonville

Team Totals: Ravens 21.5, Jaguars 18



This year’s first London game figures to be an ugly one between two defense-driven teams with Week 3’s lowest total (39.5). Finding a rhythm after missing training camp with a back injury, Joe Flacco did make big strides in terms of arm strength, comfort, and pocket movement in last week’s win over the Browns after a slow season opener. Unfortunately, Flacco’s Week 3 matchup isn’t nearly as soft against a Jags defense that held Tom Savage/Deshaun Watson to Week 1’s QB28 fantasy finish, then Marcus Mariota to last week’s QB18 mark. Flacco’s multi-touchdown Week 2 was just his sixth over his last 19 games. He’s reached 300 yards four times in that span. … The Jags flashed run-defense vulnerability last week, allowing a 27/138/5.11/2 rushing line to Titans backs and getting gashed in the second half by Derrick Henry. Ravens all-world RG Marshal Yanda’s (ankle) year-ending loss is certain to hurt, however, and top interior runner Terrance West (thigh) isn’t healthy. Due to the different manners in which they are used, Yanda’s loss is likelier to hurt West and help Allen, who can be an extension of or alternative to the running game because of his receiving chops. Last week, Allen logged a 63% playing-time clip to West’s 22% and 19 touches to West’s 10. If West can’t play, the Ravens will likely turn to Seahawks castoff Alex Collins for an increased inside-running role. Allen is suddenly a high-end RB2 play whose floor is raised by his passing-game usage. Allen finished second on the Ravens in targets last week.



Flacco’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Jeremy Maclin and Ben Watson 9; Breshad Perriman 8; Allen 7; Maxx Williams 5; Mike Wallace 4; West 3; Nick Boyle 2. … Because Maclin runs 67% of his routes at slot receiver, he has a good chance to avoid shutdown boundary CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on most of Sunday’s snaps. Still, slot CB Aaron Colvin is good enough that Maclin is hardly a shoo-in WR3 despite hitting pay dirt in each of his first two games as a Raven. Maclin is averaging only 4.5 targets per game, and Colvin helped check Titans slot WR Eric Decker (3/32/0) last week. … The Ravens are trying to make Perriman work, but it’s not happening. One of the NFL’s least-efficient receivers last year, Perriman has opened 2017 with five yards on eight targets. … Fellow outside WR Wallace is hands off against Bouye and Ramsey. Wallace has been invisible two games in and has one touchdown over his last 17 games. … 36-year-old Watson asserted himself as Baltimore’s lead tight end in last week’s win over the Browns, pacing the Ravens in targets (8), receptions (8), and yards (91). In Weeks 1-2, neither C.J. Fiedorowicz (4/46/0) nor Delanie Walker (4/61/0) hurt the Jaguars particularly badly. Still, Watson’s usage and matchup make him worthy of streamer discussion in a game where the Ravens’ struggling perimeter receivers seem likely to continue to struggle for production, funneling action into the middle of the field.



The Jaguars’ offense enters a trouble spot against a Ravens defense that leads the NFL in interceptions (8) and ranks fourth in sacks (8) with one touchdown allowed through two games. In a probable low-scoring affair, Baltimore’s D/ST should be a popular DFS play against Blake Bortles, who reverted to his turnover-prone ways with two picks and a lost fumble in last week’s loss to Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette has the second-most carries in football (40), but his Week 3 matchup will be daunting against a Ravens defense that held Bengals and Browns backs to a combined 35/133/3.8/0 rushing line in Weeks 1-2. Fournette remains a volume-secure RB1 play in a game the Jaguars should keep close and stay on script based on how well their defense matches up with Baltimore’s unimposing offense. … Marqise Lee’s 16 targets lead the team two games in, but he has the hardest Week 3 draw in Jacksonville’s pass-catcher corps versus a Ravens defense that has been stingy on the perimeter, bottling up A.J. Green (5/74/0) in Week 1, then holding Corey Coleman to nine yards on seven targets before Coleman broke his hand last week. … A better place to attack Baltimore is inside, where Allen Hurns roams 70% of the time and Browns practice squad call-up Rashard Higgins (7/95/0) flamed the Ravens’ slot coverage last week. Hurns is never a sexy fantasy pick, but he is usable based on matchup and opportunity. Hurns is playing 84% of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps and led the team in receiving in each of its first two games.



Score Prediction: Ravens 17, Jaguars 14

1:00 PM ET Games



Cleveland @ Indianapolis

Team Totals: Browns 21, Colts 20



Despite a four-turnover Week 2 where he missed 20 snaps due to an in-game migraine, DeShone Kizer offers sneaky Week 3 streamer appeal against a pass-funnel Colts defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 49/145/2.96/2 rushing line but has yielded AFC highs in yards per pass attempt (9.8) and completions of 20-plus yards (15) while facing Jared Goff and Carson Palmer. Betting on Kizer in any form of fantasy is uncomfortable, especially in Corey Coleman’s (hand) absence. However, Kizer’s floor is raised by his rushing usage – he ranks fifth among quarterbacks in rushes (10) and seventh in rushing yards (43) with a score – and his ceiling is enhanced by the passing-game matchup. … Isaiah Crowell was a predictable flop in Weeks 1-2 against the stout Steelers and Ravens. The Colts have also played the run well early on, as mentioned, but this should be a balanced to positive-script matchup where Crowell gets fed in what amounts to a pick-em game. I’m sticking by Crowell as a quality RB2 play over the next three weeks -- @ IND, vs. CIN, vs. NYJ -- and like him as a buy-low target in both season-long leagues and DFS.



Corey Coleman fractured the same hand that cost him six games last season, and his absence throws a wrench into the Browns’ to-date target distribution, rendering it almost entirely irrelevant. We do know slot man Rashard Higgins stepped up as Cleveland’s Week 2 leader in targets (11), catches (7), and yards (95), playing 77% of the offensive snaps. We also know Rams slot WR Cooper Kupp (4/76/1) tagged the Colts’ slot coverage hard in Week 1, and Higgins is unlikely to draw nearly as much defensive attention as Indianapolis gave Cardinals slot WR Larry Fitzgerald last week, a decision for which Carson Palmer made the Colts pay. Higgins is immediately playable as a WR4/flex, offering more appeal in PPR leagues. … Kenny Britt is Dwayne Bowe. … Duke Johnson’s Week 2 usage was more promising than his Opening Day role. He combined four change-of-pace carries with six targets and should be a more usable flex play in the absence of Coleman. Put simply, the Browns need Johnson more than ever now. … Seth DeValve and David Njoku continued to rotate in last week’s loss to the Ravens. Both made one big play, but DeValve logged just four targets on 44% of the snaps, and Njoku’s four targets came on 48% of the downs. The Browns need to find a way to get DeValve and Njoku on the field together in 12 personnel.



Jacoby Brissett showed enough poise, arm talent, and athleticism in his Week 2 start to be called an upgrade on Scott Tolzien, but the lone pass catcher with whom Brissett showed any semblance of chemistry was Jack Doyle, who paced the Colts in catches (8) and yards (79) and is a playable streamer against a Browns defense that gave up 62 yards on three targets to the Cardinals’ normally nonexistent tight ends last week after letting up a career-best 6/41/2 line to Jesse James in Week 1. … Two weeks in, and no Colts wideout has reached 60 yards in a game yet. Brissett was dreadful when targeting wide receivers against Arizona, going 9-of-23 for 98 yards and an interception on pass attempts to T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, and Kamar Aiken. This matchup is easier, but only Hilton carries realistic fantasy appeal because of his big-play potential, and even he has shown a worrisome floor with scoreless 57- and 49-yard games to begin the season. … A short touchdown saved Frank Gore’s Week 2 fantasy result, but his usage remained a concern. His touch totals through two games are 11 and 14 on 38% and 45% playing-time clips. He is running fewer pass routes than Robert Turbin. Even against the Browns in a game that figures to stay close and allow the Colts to stay balanced, Gore is just a touchdown-or-bust flex option.



Score Prediction: Browns 24, Colts 20



NY Giants @ Philadelphia

Team Totals: Eagles 24.25, Giants 18.25



On a short week after an abysmal Monday night effort against the pass-rush-deficient Lions, the Giants trek to Philly to face a ferocious Eagles defensive front that ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks (8) and has 18 QB hits. The Lions, who sacked Carson Palmer just once in Week 1, sacked Eli Manning five times in Week 2, and none of them came on blitzes, which means Detroit’s defense got home with only three and four pass rushers. Philly should be one of this week’s most-popular D/ST plays against a Giants team that has scored 19 points or fewer in eight straight games, averaging 13.1 points per game during that stretch. The Giants haven’t scored 30 points in a game since the 2015 season. … Paul Perkins has been out-snapped by Shane Vereen 42% to 41%, and both have 18 touches. Vereen has 13 targets to Perkins’ 5, which at least gives Vereen low-end PPR flex appeal. Perkins has been a disaster with 26 scoreless yards on 14 carries (1.86 YPC). Philadelphia allowed a combined 26/115/4.42/2 rushing line to Redskins and Chiefs running backs in Weeks 1-2, although 46% of those yards occurred on one 53-yard Kareem Hunt run. Otherwise, the Eagles are permitting 2.48 yards per carry to enemy backs. Behind a line that can’t block, there is no reason to believe Perkins will get going this week. With whispers of early-down banger Orleans Darkwa playing a bigger role, Perkins looks droppable in 12-team season-long leagues.



Manning’s Week 2 target distribution: Evan Engram 7; Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall 5; Sterling Shepard 4; Vereen 3; Perkins, Roger Lewis, and Rhett Ellison 2. … The Giants are forcing the issue with Engram, a blocking-deficient rookie tight end who is playing 79% of the snaps and turned in receiving lines of 4/44/0 and 4/49/1 in the first two games. Philly is typically stout in tight end coverage, but Travis Kelce lit them up for 8/103/1 on ten targets last week as FS Rodney McLeod (hamstring) went out early. McLeod looks unlikely to play this week. Engram is worth streamer consideration based on opportunity and big-play potential as a 4.42 speedster the Giants are proactively trying to feed. … Beckham is on a short week after being limited in his season debut against the Lions, logging a 61% snap rate and looking well short of 100% following his preseason high ankle sprain. OBJ’s matchup is favorable against an Eagles secondary missing CB Ronald Darby (ankle) and fill-in starter Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), but Beckham’s health remains a significant concern. Until Beckham shows he can run, cut, and get open at full throttle, he is best viewed as a boom-bust WR2. … Marshall showed signs of being washed up with last year’s Jets, and the beginning of this season has been no different. Marshall has vanished for long stretches, dropped a would-be 30-plus-yard gain in last week’s loss to Detroit, and presently has 27 scoreless yards on nine targets. Even against the Eagles, Marshall looks like someone we should avoid. … Shepard also has a plus Week 3 matchup in theory, but the Giants’ slot man’s usage took a big hit with Beckham active last week. The Giants have made more of an effort to get Engram the ball than Shepard.



So-far breakout star Carson Wentz emerged from Weeks 1-2 with QB5 and QB2 fantasy results in back-to-back road trips to Washington and Kansas City, and currently sits fourth in the NFL in passing yards (640). An underrated aspect of Wentz’s game is his running ability; he ranked 12th among quarterbacks in rushing attempts last year and is currently fourth in rushing yards (61), an often overlooked trait that can raise both a signal caller’s weekly floor and ceiling. The Giants aren’t technically a plus passing-game matchup based on their defensive personnel, but they were tagged for Week 1’s QB11 finish by Dak Prescott and got picked apart by Matthew Stafford last week before the Lions took their second-half foot off the gas. I’m lowering expectations a bit for Week 3, but Wentz is very close to earning every-week QB1 treatment. His best stack partner is Zach Ertz. … As expected, Darren Sproles is dominating backfield usage in an Eagles offense that can’t run the ball and has understandably resigned itself to going pass heavy. With LeGarrette Blount weeded out of the RBBC, Sproles tallied 11 touches on 69% of the Week 2 snaps in K.C., while Wendell Smallwood pathetically totaled one yard on four touches. Sproles is a low-ceiling flex play, but he is a solid bet to finish as a top-25 back in PPR points this week.



Wentz’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Alshon Jeffery 20; Zach Ertz 18; Sproles 12; Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith 11; Smallwood and Mack Hollins 3; Blount 2. … Giants top CB Janoris Jenkins held Dez Bryant to 43 scoreless yards on nine Week 1 targets, then missed Week 2 with an ankle injury. Giants beat writers have predicted Jenkins will play, but he hasn’t practiced this week. Jeffery would go from a low-floor WR2/3 to a WR1/2 based on Jenkins’ availability. … Jenkins playing would help Ertz, but he’s a good play regardless. Annually vulnerable to tight ends, the G-Men were gashed for 7/59/1 by Jason Witten in Week 1, then 6/45/1 by Lions tight ends last Monday night, kick starting Eric Ebron’s season. Jason Witten is the NFL’s only tight end with more catches than Ertz’s 13. Ertz should be this week’s highest-owned DFS tight end. … After setting single-game career highs across the board in Week 1, Agholor crashed to Earth with one catch on three targets in Week 2, getting his only production on what amounted to a garbage-time touchdown from nine yards out. Agholor is an easy fade against Giants slot CB Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie. Enemy slot men Cole Beasley (3/32/0) and Golden Tate (4/25/0) both struggled against New York in Weeks 1-2. … Smith drew eight targets in last week’s loss to Kansas City and has some especially deep-league appeal against struggling No. 2 CB Eli Apple. Apple allowed a touchdown in each of Big Blue’s first two games and has been charged by PFF with the NFL’s seventh-most yards allowed (143) among corners. The Giants may have to bench Apple for Ross Cockrell soon.



Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 17





Miami @ NY Jets

Team Totals: Dolphins 21.5, Jets 18.5



After shelling out a league-high 66 points in their first two games, the Jets are a sitting duck for enemy offenses. Gang Green is getting disemboweled in run defense, allowing Bills and Raiders backs to combine for a 58/275/4.74/3 rushing line in Weeks 1-2, not including Cordarrelle Patterson’s 43-yard score, which began from a running back alignment. Jay Ajayi was a tackle-breaking monster in last week’s win over the Chargers, parlaying 30 touches into 126 yards on a career-high 94% playing-time clip. Ajayi is cash-game viable in DFS. … Jay Cutler looked sharp and capable enough in his first game as a Dolphin to warrant Week 3 streamer consideration against the Jets, who allowed Tyrod Taylor to finish as the fantasy QB9 in Week 1 and Derek Carr to register QB5 numbers last week. Aggressive as ever, Cutler fired seven attempts of 20-plus yards against the Chargers – fifth most among quarterbacks in Week 2 – and engineered five scoring drives, although four unfortunately resulted in field goals. Perhaps most importantly, Cutler committed zero turnovers and took just two sacks in an efficient effort.



Cutler’s Week 2 target distribution: Jarvis Landry 15; DeVante Parker 9; Kenny Stills 5; Julius Thomas 3; Ajayi 2. … Landry badly busted the preseason narrative Cutler wouldn’t look for him because he runs short routes by commanding the second-most targets among all NFL receivers in Week 2. Eddie Royal and Earl Bennett are past examples of slot men whose production was elevated with Cutler, so the theory may have never had legs. The Jets’ slot corner is Buster Skrine, who gave up a 47-yard grab to Jordan Matthews in Week 1 and one of Michael Crabtree’s three touchdowns last week. … Against the Chargers, five of Cutler’s seven 20-plus-yard attempts were intended for Parker, whose highlight play was beating shutdown CB Casey Hayward for a 31-yard gain. This is a blowup spot for Parker against a Jets team that has allowed the NFL’s third-most passing TDs (5) and pass plays of 20-plus yards (9). … With Ajayi, Landry, and Parker at the forefront of Miami’s skill positions, Stills and Thomas figure to remain low-volume pieces. They are at least worth dart-throw discussion in favorable matchups like this. Stills has caught three passes or fewer in 27-of-33 (82%) games as a Dolphin but is always capable of ripping a big play with 4.38 speed and a career 16.7 yards-per-catch average. … I still have concerns about what’s left of Thomas’ talent, but it was promising to see him log every-down usage in his first game reunited with Adam Gase, handling a 96% snap rate. Thomas remains likely to be a touchdown-dependent streamer, but this game gives him as good a shot as any to score. The Jets coughed up a 5/75/1 receiving line to Bills tight ends in Week 1 and six receptions to Raiders tight ends last week.



Completing 67.2% of his throws in the Jets’ short-pass offense, Josh McCown is worth starting in two-quarterback leagues versus Miami, whose putrid secondary Philip Rivers carved for 331 yards at 8.5 yards per attempt with a 79.5% completion rate in Week 2. McCown’s past lack of durability suggests he’s unlikely to last, but he has moved the offense better than anticipated early on. … The Jets’ running game remained a Week 2 fantasy nightmare as Matt Forte logged 13 touches on a 48% playing-time clip, Bilal Powell handled six touches on 32% of the snaps, and rookie Elijah McGuire entered the mix after not playing on offense in Week 1 with seven touches on 20% of the downs. The Dolphins played stout run defense in their opener, limiting Chargers backs to a 12/43/3.58/1 rushing line. Even as the best fantasy option of the group, Forte is a weak flex play with low touchdown probability. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from suspension to face a Fins defense Chargers tight ends shelled for 10/101/1 stat line in Week 2. Unfortunately, coach Todd Bowles indicated “ASJ” is not yet in good enough shape to handle a full complement of snaps. … Jermaine Kearse leads the Jets in targets (14) with Robby Anderson (12) second. McCown has shown a much better rapport with Kearse, hooking up on 11-of-14 throws for 123 yards and two touchdowns while Anderson has 50 scoreless yards. Trusting Jets as fantasy starters never feels great, but this matchup is favorable enough for Kearse to stay hot and/or Anderson to bust his slump. Both are playing a ton of snaps, with Kearse presently a 91% player and Anderson at 88%.



Score Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20



Denver @ Buffalo

Team Totals: Broncos 21.5, Bills 18.5



Flourishing in his first year under OC Mike McCoy, Trevor Siemian enters Week 3 with fantasy finishes of QB4 and QB3 under his belt despite ranking 16th in the NFL in passing yards (450). Siemian has piled up points via hyper efficiency in the red zone, where he leads all quarterbacks in completions (9), yards (70), and TDs (6). Siemian has thrown five passes inside the ten-yard line, and an unsustainable 80% have gone for touchdowns (4). This is not to discredit Siemian – he is playing crisp, fundamentally-sound football and is absolutely underrated by the masses – but I’m not ready to crown him a breakout player just yet. Siemian gets his toughest to-date test at The Ralph, facing a Bills defense that has surrendered the NFL’s second-fewest yards per game (234.5) and fifth-fewest points (21). Banged-up rookie LT Garett Bolles (knee) is rushing back to square off with Bills RE Jerry Hughes, who beat Panthers LT Matt Kalil twice for sacks last week. I’m still treating Siemian as a fringe QB1 streamer, but he is a surefire two-QB-league start. … C.J. Anderson has been beyond stellar, leading the league in carries (45) and ranking fifth among running backs in snaps (104). He has out-touched Jamaal Charles 49 to 20. Buffalo is far from a pushover matchup after stifling Jets and Panthers backs for a combined 36/88/2.44/0 rushing line in Weeks 1-2, but Anderson’s matchup will improve if DT Marcell Dareus (ankle) can’t play. Regardless, Anderson’s bellcow usage has earned him every-week RB1 treatment. Based on Anderson’s lack of a bellcow track record, however, season-long leaguers may want to consider selling high. Over a seven-year sample at the college and pro levels, Anderson has never reached 850 rushing yards in a season.



Siemian’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 16; Emmanuel Sanders 14; Bennie Fowler 7; Anderson 6; Virgil Green and AJ Derby 4; Jeff Heuerman 3; Jamaal Charles 2. … Using Rams castoff E.J. Gaines and rookie Tre’Davious White at corner, the Bills aren’t a matchup to fear for wideouts after surrendering 7/59/0 to Jermaine Kearse in Week 1, then 6/77/0 to Kelvin Benjamin and 4/68/0 to Devin Funchess last week even as all dealt with sub-par quarterback play. At this point in time, Siemian is playing at a higher level than both Cam Newton and Josh McCown. Although Thomas and Sanders were drafted in season-long leagues multiple rounds apart, their week-to-week outlooks are similar, and Sanders has had the early edge because of his scoring-position usage. Sanders has out-targeted Thomas 4-0 in the red zone and 2-0 inside the ten-yard line. Both are solid WR2 plays against the Bills. … Green caught one of Siemian’s four Week 2 touchdown passes, but he is blocking on 70% of his snaps. Denver lacks a fantasy-viable middle-of-the-field pass catcher. … After his fluke two-touchdown opener, Fowler played just 30% of the Broncos’ Week 2 snaps and drew three targets in last week’s win over Dallas.



Early indications are the Broncos have fixed their run defense after struggling to stop ground attacks all last year. In Weeks 1-2, Denver bottled up Chargers and Cowboys backs for a combined 33/80/2.42/0 rushing line, impressively holding Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on nine rushes last week. With LeSean McCoy, we are left to hang our hats on Denver’s cross-country travel in a prime letdown spot coming off a huge home win and McCoy’s volume with 45 touches through two weeks. … Mike Tolbert’s role wasn’t nearly as significant in Week 2 as Week 1, managing four touches on a 24% snap rate in the Bills’ loss to Carolina. Tolbert remains stash worthy in 12- and 14-team leagues as a bye-week flex consideration and heavy favorite for carries if McCoy goes down. McCoy battled groin soreness last week but is expected to be fine. … Albeit without giving up many raw passing yards, Denver allowed Philip Rivers and Dak Prescott to finish as top-12 fantasy passers in Weeks 1-2, and may not be quite as imposing a matchup for Tyrod Taylor as initially meets the eye. Denver’s man-coverage defense has a history of vulnerability to dual-threat quarterbacks, surrendering the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards and a league-high four rushing TDs to signal callers in 2016. The Bills’ new coaching staff has used Taylor liberally on the ground; two games in, Tyrod leads all quarterbacks in rushing attempts (16) and rushing yards (93). While obviously risky, Taylor offers sneaky upside as a contrarian DFS and two-quarterback-league play.



Taylor’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: McCoy 13; Charles Clay 12; Zay Jones 10; Jordan Matthews 6; Andre Holmes 5; Tolbert 2. … Clay had a slow Week 2 after his productive opener, but this is a bounce-back spot against the Broncos, whom Jason Witten last week flamed for a 10/97/1 stat line, Witten’s second-highest yardage total since the 2013 season. As the Bills’ wideouts are likely to struggle against Denver’s stingy cornerback unit, Clay should have openings over the middle just as Witten did. Since the beginning of last season, Taylor has thrown 14-of-19 (74%) touchdown passes at home. … Matthews has drawn measly target counts of 3 and 3 through two games as a Bill. As Matthews is running 69% of his snaps inside, he will draw Broncos shutdown slot corner Chris Harris for most of this one. … Jones has shown almost no chemistry with Tyrod in the early going, catching 3-of-10 targets for 39 scoreless yards. Despite his theoretical opportunity, Jones belongs on waiver wires in season-long leagues. The second-round rookie will contend with LCB Aqib Talib and RCB Bradley Roby on most of his Week 3 routes.



Score Prediction: Bills 23, Broncos 21



New Orleans @ Carolina

Team Totals: Panthers 26, Saints 20.5



Panthers-Saints has the fourth-highest total (46.5) on the Week 3 slate and gives Cam Newton a great opportunity to bust a slump that has seen Cam average just 217.7 passing yards with a 13:9 TD-to-INT ratio and 20.1 rushing-yard average over his last 12 games. Working against Newton is the devastating loss of Greg Olsen to a fractured foot, which means Cam will have to lean on Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess, who struggle to separate. The good news is Cam’s Week 3 opponent is ripe for the picking; New Orleans’ “defense” has allowed league highs in touchdown passes (6), 20-plus-yard completions (17), passing yards per game (388.5), and yards per attempt (11.2) while yielding QB3 (Sam Bradford) and QB1 (Tom Brady) fantasy quarterback finishes. I don’t think it’s premature to say we’re nearing now-or-never time for Newton. … Christian McCaffrey’s tape against San Francisco and Buffalo revealed a running back struggling between the tackles and going down too often on first contact. A fantasy dud two weeks in, McCaffrey will try to kick start his season against a Saints defense that has allowed league highs in catches (19) and receiving yards (185) to running backs, in addition to the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards (248). … Whereas McCaffrey’s touch totals are 18 and 12, Jonathan Stewart has logged 20 and 15. Stewart leads the team in red-zone carries (4) and has all of the Panthers’ attempts inside the five-yard line (3). Stewart is touchdown dependent, but his TD chances are elevated in a game like this.



Cam’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Kelvin Benjamin 13; McCaffrey 12; Devin Funchess 9; Ed Dickson and Russell Shepard 4; Stewart and Curtis Samuel 3. … If Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) gets medical clearance, he will likely shadow Benjamin after chasing Brandin Cooks last week and holding Cooks to 37 scoreless yards on four targets. Lattimore did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, however, and this game’s relatively high-scoring projection combined with Olsen’s absence make Benjamin an attractive fantasy bet. At wide receiver, the Saints have given up big games to Adam Thielen (9/157/0), Stefon Diggs (7/93/2), and Chris Hogan (5/78/1) so far. … Funchess is a sneaky Week 3 dart throw. In last week’s win over the Bills, Funchess logged an 83% snap rate and saw seven targets, tying the third-highest total of his three-year career. Assuming Lattimore chases Benjamin, Funchess should draw a combination of P.J. Williams and De’Vante Harris, who are both huge liabilities. … Dickson notoriously has hands of stone and has so far blocked on 59% of his snaps. … After battling a hamstring injury all offseason, Samuel hasn’t yet made a push for significant playing time. Samuel’s snap rates are 18% and 19% through two weeks. He continues to play behind slot man/gunner Shepard.



Coming off a top-four fantasy finish in last Sunday’s loss to New England, Drew Brees goes back on the road for a daunting Week 3 draw in Carolina, which has allowed NFL lows in yards per game (196.5) and points (6) while holding Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor to QB28 and QB25 finishes, respectively. Brees is a different animal, of course, but this Panthers’ defense is no joke with stinginess that extends far beyond Hoyer and Taylor, having held nine of their last 12 opponents to 20 points or fewer. Brees has multiple touchdown passes in three straight meetings with Carolina and remains a mid-range QB1 play in season-long leagues. I am skeptical he’ll offer enough upside for DFS. … Albeit on only 12 touches, Mark Ingram regained Saints lead-back duties against the Patriots on a 55% playing-time clip. Rookie Alvin Kamara’s usage took a step back, touching the ball just four times on 26% snap rate. Adrian Peterson continued to look like a washed-up offensive misfit, managing 26 yards on eight runs and playing 23% of the downs. The Panthers’ run defense is concerning for all members of this RBBC after Carolina held 49ers and Bills backs to a combined 29/70/2.41/0 rushing line in Weeks 1-2, stymieing LeSean McCoy for nine yards on 12 carries. Ingram is the only playable Saints back in fantasy for Week 3, and even he is a dicey flex.



Brees’ Weeks 1-2 targets: Michael Thomas 18; Kamara 13; Ted Ginn 11; Ingram and Coby Fleener 10; Brandon Coleman 9; Tommylee Lewis 5. … The Panthers haven’t allowed a passing touchdown yet, and Pierre Garcon (6/81/0) is the only enemy wideout to top 30 yards against them through two weeks. Still, Thomas has led the Saints in targets in each of their first two games (8, 10) and remains a bet-on-talent borderline WR1 play. Thomas’ stat lines in last year’s Carolina meetings were 5/78/1 and 5/68/0. … This is a revenge game of sorts for Ginn, who spent three prior seasons with the Panthers. Playing 67% of the Saints’ offensive snaps, Ginn drew target counts of 5 and 6 in Weeks 1-2. Ginn will likely need a big play to hit, something Carolina’s zone defense is specifically designed to stop. The Panthers have allowed just two completions of 20-plus-yards through two weeks, while LCB James Bradberry and RCB Daryl Worley both currently have top-20 cornerback grades among 104 qualifiers at Pro Football Focus. … Coleman is essentially playing the old Marques Colston role, logging 73% of his routes in the slot and playing 83% of the offensive snaps overall, which is more than Ginn and not far off Thomas (91%). Coleman has been a non-productive tease far more often than not in his four-year career, but his opportunity in a Brees-quarterbacked offense is tough to come by. So far on the season, Coleman has two targets inside the ten-yard line to Thomas’ none. Coleman stands 6’6/225 to Panthers slot corner Captain Munnerlyn’s 5’9/182. … It may only last one more week, but Fleener’s raw results without Willie Snead in the lineup over the past two seasons are 7/109/1, 5/54/1, and 3/33/1. Despite playing just 50% of the Saints’ snaps, Fleener is running a route on 81% of his plays and will remain a strong streamer until Snead returns from suspension in Week 4. (Season-long leaguers need to pick up Snead if he was dropped.)



Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Saints 21



Pittsburgh @ Chicago

Team Totals: Steelers 25.5, Bears 18.5





Whereas Ben Roethlisberger has troubling historical road splits, the same can’t be said for Le’Veon Bell, who has scored 17-of-26 (65%) career rushing TDs and averaged 15.5 more rushing yards per game away from Heinz Field. Bell has started slow after a training-camp holdout, but he resumed normal usage levels in last week’s win over Minnesota, logging 31 touches on 92% of the snaps. The Bears played the run well in each of their first two games, holding Falcons and Bucs backs to a combined 51/169/3.31/2 rushing line. Chicago allowed a rushing TD both weeks, however, and lost difference-maker ILB Jerrell Freeman to a torn pec in Week 1, then fill-in Nick Kwiatkoski (pec) last week. Behind a healthy offensive line that returned all five starters from last year, the Steelers’ run game will click soon. Bell’s DFS price tag is down across sites, and his ownership percentage figures to be, too. … It is common knowledge at this point that Roethlisberger has a tendency to fare much worse in road games. Since the beginning of the 2014 season, Ben has averaged 70.2 more yards and a whopping 1.86 more touchdown passes per game in Pittsburgh. Vic Fangio’s Bears defense has held Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston to weekly finishes of QB8 and QB19, respectively, both below-expectation marks relative to their 2016 season-long finishes (QB2, QB14). Still, Roethlisberger is a top-ten quarterback scorer two weeks in, and Martavis Bryant’s elevation effect on the offense as a whole keeps Ben as a viable QB1 play for Week 3.



Roethlisberger’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Antonio Brown 22; Jesse James 13; Eli Rogers 12; Bell and Martavis Bryant 10. … At least for a week, Mike Evans broke Chicago’s tendency to limit opposing WR1 production with a 7/93/1 stat line in last Sunday’s Bucs win, relentlessly torching CBs Marcus Cooper and Kyle Fuller. Brown has drawn 11 targets in each of the Steelers’ first two games and leads the NFL in receiving yards by a 43-yard margin. … Typically more of an in-air vertical receiver, Bryant showed his RAC ability by turning a shallow cross into a 27-yard touchdown in last week’s win over the Vikings, then dusting CB Trae Waynes down the left sideline for a 51-yard bomb. Essentially a suped-up DeSean Jackson, fantasy leaguers are going to have to live with Bryant’s weekly ups and downs, but he’s always worth starting for his week-tilting ceiling. … James crashed back to Earth following his two-score opener, gutting out what looked like a painful early-game ankle injury to miss only three plays. James is a touchdown-or-bust streamer who blocks on half of his snaps and may not be 100% healthy. … Slot man Rogers hasn’t made any noise yet, logging a 57% snap rate with 54 scoreless yards on 11 targets.



The Bears’ passing game is a disaster to the extent Mike Glennon will be at risk of in-game benchings for the foreseeable future, rendering him a full fade even in two-quarterback leagues. The Steelers’ D/ST is a quality fantasy bet for the third straight week. Pittsburgh ranks third in the league in sacks (9) and is a true every-week starting defense with Glennon, Joe Flacco, and Blake Bortles on the Weeks 3-5 slate. … The Steelers have played stout run defense through two games, permitting a combined 39/127/3.26/1 rushing line to Browns and Vikings backs. As Jordan Howard has been forced into an RBBC while battling an ongoing shoulder injury that forced him to leave Raymond James Stadium in a sling last week, he can only be viewed as a risky RB2 play in this matchup. In last week’s loss, the Bears’ usually solid offensive line was relentlessly walked back by the Bucs’ defensive front. After dropping a would-be game-winning touchdown in Week 1, Howard drew just one Week 2 target and … dropped it. Howard appears to have lost his passing-game role entirely to Tarik Cohen. … Cohen’s box score was less impressive in Tampa Bay, but his snap rate spiked from 42% to 63%, dwarfing Howard’s 48% playing-time clip. Cohen is still a shaky non-PPR play because of his limited rushing role and between-the-tackles ability at 5-foot-6, 179, but he is an every-week PPR starter. He leads the Bears in targets and catches (16) through two weeks.



Glennon’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Cohen 21; Zach Miller 15; Kendall Wright 14; Josh Bellamy 11; Deonte Thompson 7; Howard 6; Dion Sims 4; Tanner Gentry 3. … Miller is streamer worthy after his playing time moved to 75% in Week 2, posting a 6/42/0 stat line on nine targets. The Bears’ receiver shortage helps Miller’s passing-game role; he’s running pass routes on 82% of his snaps. … Kevin White’s injury catapulted Wright from situational slot man to full-time Week 2 wideout, logging an 88% snap rate and leading Chicago in targets (10) and receiving yards (69). Wright has a team-high 14 targets over the last five quarters with ten catches in that span. He is an underrated PPR play against Steelers slot CB Mike Hilton, a second-year UDFA whom PFF has charged with eight receptions allowed on nine targeted throws. … Thompson caught a garbage-time touchdown on Glennon’s best throw of the game in last week’s loss to the Bucs. Thompson and Bellamy are operating as the Bears’ top-two outside receivers, although both could lose playing time if the ghost of Markus Wheaton (finger) debuts this week.



Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Bears 16



Atlanta @ Detroit

Team Totals: Falcons 26.75, Lions 23.75



The 50.5-point total on Falcons-Lions is second highest of Week 3 in a potential shootout beneath Ford Field’s dome. Atlanta is without 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley due to a hamstring tear, which should help keep Matthew Stafford’s pocket clean. Despite opening the year in much-tougher matchups with the Cardinals and Giants, Stafford presently ranks sixth among quarterbacks in fantasy points and tied for first in passing touchdowns (6). He is an exciting play in season-long leagues and a strong DFS option. … Last year’s Falcons allowed a league-high 109 receptions to running backs, and through two weeks Atlanta has yielded NFL highs in catches (19) and receiving touchdowns (2) to the position, in addition to the league’s fourth most receiving yards (143). In both season-long PPR leagues and DFS tournaments, this is an intriguing spot for Theo Riddick, who ranks second on the Lions in both targets and catches (9), and has run 29 pass routes to Ameer Abdullah’s 23. … Despite sub-optimal results, the Lions have stayed committed to Abdullah as their lead back with touch counts of 18 and 17 two games in. Abdullah did reward them with a 34-yard burst to help seal last Monday night’s win over the Giants. The Falcons have played sub-par run defense thus far, surrendering a combined 30/159/5.3/2 rushing line to Packers and Bears backs. If Abdullah is going to have a big game soon, this would be a logical week for it to occur.



Stafford’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Golden Tate 16; Riddick and Kenny Golladay 10; Eric Ebron 8; Marvin Jones 7; Abdullah and T.J. Jones 4. … After a ten-catch opener, Tate was slowed by Giants slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie last Monday night. The Falcons’ slot corner is underrated Brian Poole, but this is still a matchup Tate should win. He is the highest-floor DFS stack partner with Stafford. … Another Stafford-stack option to consider is Ebron against a Falcons defense that allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards and sixth-most TDs to tight ends last year, then gave up six catches to Bears tight ends in Week 1 and seven grabs to Packers tight ends in Week 2, despite multiple drops by Martellus Bennett. Ebron shook off his quiet opener to lead Detroit in targets (5), catches (5), and receiving yards (42) last Monday night, also beating Giants FS Darian Thompson for a seven-yard TD. … Marvin Jones hit pay dirt in each of the first two weeks, but otherwise he has drawn five total targets. The good news is Jones is being fed big-play chances; 4-of-7 Jones targets have traveled 20-plus yards downfield. The bad news is he has converted only two and seems likeliest to draw Desmond Trufant’s coverage. Trufant has played 97% of his snaps outside, and Jones runs the highest rate of outside routes (90%) on the Lions. … Golladay figures to mainly draw RCB Robert Alford, over whom Golladay holds a 6’4/218 to 5’10/188 size advantage. Golladay is still not a full-time player, however, logging just 57% of Detroit’s snaps. Still, Golladay’s WR4/flex intrigue is boosted by this game’s shootout possibilities and Golladay’s red-zone prowess.



After a slow opener against an underrated Bears defense at Soldier Field, Atlanta’s offense hit full throttle in last Sunday night’s drubbing of Green Bay, pouring 34 points on the Pack in a high-efficiency effort that saw Matt Ryan average nine yards per attempt and the Falcons’ running game go for over five yards per carry. Although Detroit’s defense has held up well early on, it has yet to be tested by an offense resembling Atlanta’s after facing 37-year-old Carson Palmer in Week 1 and washed-up Eli Manning last week. When we are dealing in mere two-game samples where opponents play a huge role in dictating results, it’s worth remembering the Lions’ defense finished dead last in DVOA last year, then lost sack leader LE Kerry Hyder to a year-ending Achilles’ tear in preseason, then MLB Jarrad Davis to a concussion in Week 2. Detroit’s defense is likely to begin springing leaks soon. Ryan should be fired up with full confidence in this projected high-scoring affair. … After a near-even Week 1 split, Devonta Freeman retook the Week 2 backfield reins with 21 touches on 67% of the snaps to Tevin Coleman’s eight touches and 38% playing-time clip. The Lions’ early-season run-defense dominance should be acknowledged after they held Cardinals and Giants backs to a combined 32/88/2.75/1 rushing line, but opponent strength again must be considered. Freeman will be an elite RB1 all year long if he maintains workloads like the one he received against Green Bay. Coleman is a big-play-driven RB2/flex option.



Ryan’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Mohamed Sanu 15; Julio Jones 14; Coleman 8; Taylor Gabriel 7; Freeman and Austin Hooper 4; Justin Hardy 2. … Julio hasn’t hit pay dirt yet, but he is playing at a very high level. His 3.11 yards-per-route-run average leads the NFC and is right in line with his 2016 mark (3.12). We should see Julio primarily match up with Lions CB Darius Slay, who is an excellent cover man but still a poor bet to consistently win battles versus Jones. … Slot CB Quandre Diggs is off to a hot start after his forgettable 2016 and figures to mainly run around with Sanu. Purely a possession receiver, Sanu will likely need a touchdown to pay fantasy dividends. Sanu is capable of racking up short catches, but he has yet to draw a single target 20-plus yards downfield two games in, and has zero red-zone targets. … Gabriel’s snap rates through two games are 53% and 45% with target counts of 4 and 3. Gabriel is always a low-floor, low-volume, big-play-dependent dart throw. … Hooper has drawn only four targets despite playing 75% of the Falcons’ offensive snaps. We will see that change if OC Steve Sarkisian attacks the Lions’ most-glaring defensive weakness, as he should. Per PFF, Lions MLB Jarrad Davis, WLB Tahir Whitehead, and SLB Paul Worrilow combined to allow 15-of-18 (83%) targets thrown at them to be completed in Weeks 1-2. Last Monday night, Giants tight ends combined for a 7/108/1 receiving line against the Lions.



Score Prediction: Lions 28, Falcons 27



Tampa Bay @ Minnesota

Team Totals: Vikings 21.25, Buccaneers 19.75



After smashing the overmatched Bears 29-7 in their opener, the Bucs travel to Minnesota’s domed U.S. Bank Stadium for a tougher road draw against a Vikings defense that held Drew Brees to Week 1’s QB16 finish and Ben Roethlisberger to last week’s QB8 result, an accomplishment since Ben was at home. The Bucs are committed to balanced offense and should execute in Minnesota with an imposing defense facing a Vikings offense dealing with major quarterback questions. Last year, Tampa averaged 44.3 pass attempts per game in Weeks 1-3, and Jameis Winston committed ten turnovers in that span. Old-school coach Dirk Koetter immediately reined in Winston, as the Bucs averaged 32.5 passes the rest of the way and Winston was fantasy’s QB19 from Weeks 4-17. Last Sunday, Winston attempted just 30 throws in the lopsided win. Winston is going to have good games this year, but I wouldn’t bet one of them occurs against the Vikings on the road. Since the start of the 2016 season, Mike Zimmer’s defense has allowed just one 300-yard passing game. And because the Bucs are so committed to offensive balance, I question Winston’s season-long ceiling as well. … Jacquizz Rodgers has made six starts over the past two seasons, averaging 22.7 touches for 99.0 yards per game with three touchdowns. He would have made more Week 2 noise against the Bears, but the game got so out of hand Peyton Barber piled up ten carries in mop-up work. Charles Sims was barely a factor with nine yards on four touches. Rodgers is a high-floor, volume-based RB2 play against the Vikings and will remain so until Doug Martin returns in Week 5.



Winston’s Week 2 targets: Mike Evans 9; DeSean Jackson 7; Sims, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Adam Humphries 3; Chris Godwin 2. … Primarily due to Xavier Rhodes’ coverage, the Vikings have checked big-time No. 1 wideouts Michael Thomas (5/45/0) and Antonio Brown (5/62/0) with Rhodes in primary coverage. I’m still teeing up Evans in all of my season-long leagues, but he is a risky DFS play this week. … Assuming Rhodes chases Evans – logical considering their similarities in size – sieve-like No. 2 CB Trae Waynes will draw Jackson for a potential D-Jax blowup spot. It can’t be stated confidently since Jackson has spent so little time with Winston, and the two are still in the process of ironing out their rapport. But Waynes has been a true swinging gate in pass coverage, allowing 10-of-10 passes thrown his way to be completed for 150 yards and a touchdown. Waynes was zero match for Martavis Bryant on crossers and deep balls last week. … Such lopsided game script certainly played its part, but it is concerning Brate was out-snapped by Howard 65% to 54% in the Bucs’ opener. Brate did run a pass route on 63% of his plays, while Howard blocked on 76% of his. For the time being, I think this is a situation to avoid in fantasy.



Sam Bradford appears to be on track to return after sitting out Week 2 with a swollen knee. His health can’t be taken for granted enough to count on Bradford to play a full game, and his Week 3 matchup is sub-optimal at best. Dating back to last season, DC Mike Smith’s on-fire Bucs defense has permitted just 16.0 points per game over its last nine outings and predictably shut down the Bears’ offense last week, forcing four turnovers with a pick six and allowing zero points before giving up an innocuous garbage-time score. … The Bucs also took a hammer to Chicago’s run game, holding Bears backs to a combined 20 scoreless yards on 16 carries (1.3 YPC). Still, this figures to be a close game where Dalvin Cook logs another high-volume workload. Cook is averaging 19.5 touches and 5.62 yards per carry through two games, and only nine NFL running backs have played more snaps. Cook remains a high-end RB2 play.



Bradford’s Week 1 target distribution: Adam Thielen 10; Stefon Diggs 8; Cook 5; Kyle Rudolph and Jerick McKinnon 3; Jarius Wright 2; Laquon Treadwell 1. … As Thielen is running 72% of his routes inside, he looks to have the premier matchup in Minnesota’s pass-catcher corps against journeyman Bucs slot CB Robert McClain. McClain was victimized on Bears WR Deonte Thompson’s touchdown last week, and Bears slot WR Kendall Wright poured seven catches on the Bucs’ defense. Bradford’s return is a huge boost to Thielen’s outlook. … Same goes for Diggs, who has 91 receptions over his last 14 games with Bradford, good for a 104-catch pace. Diggs is running most of his routes at left corners, however, giving him a tougher draw against LCB Brent Grimes, whose career has been reborn in Tampa. Still, Diggs is a tough enough cover and moves around enough that he should be played with confidence as a WR2 in season-long leagues. I do think Thielen will catch more passes here. … Last year’s Bucs were middle of the pack in tight end defense, ranking 16th in yards allowed to the position (870) and 17th in catches (75). They did give up six receptions to Bears TE Zach Miller last week. Although Rudolph’s matchup doesn’t stand out, his secure role in a tight end-friendly offense renders Rudolph a quality mid-level TE1 play.



Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 21



Houston @ New England

Team Totals: Patriots 28.75, Texans 15.25



Maintaining an ultra-aggressive downfield passing approach, the Patriots’ offense expectedly hit full throttle in last week’s drubbing of the Saints, churning out an absurd 555 yards from scrimmage and 36 points. Only Carson Wentz (15) has attempted more 20-plus-yard throws than Tom Brady (14) through two weeks. The Texans’ pass defense is far from a pushover, but New England’s nearly 29-point team total suggests our confidence should stay high in the on-field engineer of this vertical-oriented passing attack. … Speaking of confidence, Rex Burkhead’s (ribs) expected absence should elevate ours in the rest of New England’s backfield. Burkhead logged only nine touches in the first two weeks, but touches are more valuable in the Patriots’ offense than for most backs. As a nearly two-touchdown home favorite, Mike Gillislee is again a great bet to add short-yardage TDs to his to-date count. Gillislee leads all NFL players in rushing attempts in the red zone (11), inside the ten-yard line (6), and inside the five (5). It’s worth noting that Gillislee hasn’t seen a single target through two weeks, giving him a low PPR floor in games where he doesn’t score. … James White has logged touch totals of 13 and 10 on snap rates of 53% and 39%. He presently ranks third among running backs in targets (13) and fourth in catches (11). Projected game script does seem likelier to work in Gillislee’s favor considering the lopsided spread.



Brady’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Rob Gronkowski 15; White 13; Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan 11; Burkhead and Danny Amendola 7; Phillip Dorsett 4; Dwayne Allen 3. … After losing RCB Kevin Johnson to a multi-week MCL sprain in last Thursday night’s win over Cincinnati, the Texans are down to 34-year-old LCB Johnathan Joseph, burnable slot CB Kareem Jackson, and Browns castoff Marcus Burley in their nickel set. Particularly with the masses down on Cooks after a slow start caused by Week 1 yardage losses to pass-interference penalties and impressive Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore’s sticky Week 2 shadow, this looks like a great time to pivot back to Cooks in DFS. … Gronkowski caused a scare when he left last week’s game with a late groin injury, but he practiced this week and looks all systems go. Houston has played stout tight end coverage throughout the Romeo Crennel/Mike Vrabel tenure, but this is Gronk we’re talking about. Multiple touchdowns are always in his range of outcomes. … Hogan and Amendola are both usable WR3/flex options against the Texans’ Johnson-less secondary. The best on-paper draw goes to Amendola against Jackson, a player the Pats have specifically attacked in past meetings, using Julian Edelman. Hogan is playing in the slot 65% of the time and will also get chances against Jackson.



Confused Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson was lucky Bengals defenders dropped multiple would-be pick sixes in his first start. So far in preseason and real games, Watson has shown sub-NFL-caliber arm strength and accuracy, and the spread on this game suggests his pass volume will be elevated. Watson’s running ability does give him two-quarterback-league appeal, but the Patriots’ D/ST is worth strong consideration. Watson has taken seven sacks in six quarters. Expect the Pats to play vanilla Cover 2 with a spy and force Watson to make throws against their defense. … As two-TD road dogs, this game sets up poorly for the Texans’ running game. And it certainly doesn’t help Lamar Miller that he lost 12 carries and 26% of the Week 2 snaps to D’Onta Foreman, who flashed potential to become a better between-the-tackles option in the near future. Miller is a low-floor RB2 option. Foreman needs to be rostered in all leagues; his role should only grow. … The lone Texans pass catcher worth taking seriously is DeAndre Hopkins, whom Watson is relentlessly targeting. Since Watson took over at quarterback at halftime of Week 1, Hopkins has drawn 24 targets in six quarters. At the same time, Hopkins is sure to be the Texans’ skill-position player Bill Belichick most proactively game plans to stop. Including playoffs, Hopkins’ four career receiving lines against the Patriots are 6/65/0, 4/56/0, 3/52/0, and 2/77/0.



Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Texans 17



4:05 PM ET Game



Seattle @ Tennessee

Team Totals: Titans 22.75, Seahawks 19.75



Coming off yet another O-Line meltdown in last week’s near-loss to San Francisco, the Seahawks go back on the road to face the Titans, who gave up Derek Carr’s QB7 fantasy result in Week 1 before benefiting from Blake Bortles’ three-turnover collapse last week. The matchup is not imposing, but Russell Wilson’s road splits and utter lack of pass protection are. After the 49ers’ pass rush managed two quarterback hits and no sacks on Opening Day against the Panthers, it suddenly came alive for ten hits and three sacks in Seattle. Since the start of the 2016 season, Wilson has accounted for 15 touchdowns versus three interceptions in home games compared to an 8:8 TD-to-INT ratio on the road. Until the Seahawks figure out ways to minimize their weaknesses so as to maximize their strengths, Wilson will be a boom-bust play. … There were positive Week 2 takeaways, though, and they begin with preseason star Chris Carson, who took control of Seattle’s backfield against the 49ers by dominating snaps (62%) and touches (21) while Thomas Rawls (20%, 5) and niche back C.J. Prosise (20%, 3) took backseats. Based on Carson’s lack of name recognition and the popular notion that Seattle’s line woes are simply insurmountable, the public still seems to be not buying fully into Carson, creating a buy opportunity in DFS and season-long leagues where his owner may be undervaluing the impressive seventh-round rookie. The matchup isn’t ideal on the ground, however, after Tennessee held Raiders and Jaguars running backs to a combined 47/172/3.66/1 rushing line in Weeks 1-2. Still, Carson is worth starting as a volume-based RB2/flex.



Wilson’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Doug Baldwin 13; Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett 12; Jimmy Graham 9; Prosise 6; Tanner McEvoy and Luke Willson 4; Carson 3. … The dysfunctional state of Seattle’s offense is an ongoing concern, but slot man Baldwin enters an intriguing bounce-back spot versus a Titans defense that gave up a 6/82/1 receiving line to Jaguars slot man Allen Hurns in Week 2 after ceding a 19-yard touchdown to Raiders slot WR Seth Roberts in Week 1. Baldwin could see an uptick in targets if Graham (ankle, knee) can’t play in Nashville. … Lockett got the Week 2 start against the 49ers and saw his snap rate climb from 53% to 74% while tying Baldwin for the team lead in targets (9). Lockett rotates into the slot frequently, but he is still a 55% outside receiver. The Titans have given up stat lines of 6/83/0 (Michael Crabtree), 5/62/1 (Amari Cooper), and 7/76/0 (Marqise Lee) to enemy outside receivers thus far. Lockett is worth a long look as a high-variance WR4/flex. … Lockett did benefit from Richardson suffering a broken ring finger in the first half of last week’s win over the 49ers. Richardson returned to catch what amounted to the game-winning touchdown with seven minutes left. Still, it is possible Richardson has fallen behind Lockett in the pecking order. I’d view him as a low-floor WR4/flex option, inferior to Lockett. … Graham has played so poorly and is so banged up I’d seriously consider putting him in prove-it purgatory, waiting for Graham to show us something positive before starting him in fantasy.



Thought to be primed for year-three liftoff after promising rookie and sophomore campaigns, Marcus Mariota has so far fallen short of expectations with QB13 overall fantasy results through two weeks, throwing one touchdown pass with no games of 260 passing yards. Mariota has salvaged fantasy value with rushing stats – he’s sixth among quarterbacks in scrambles (9) and fifth in yards (50) with a score – but Mariota’s slow passing start is concerning. As is his Week 3 matchup against a Seattle defense which held Aaron Rodgers to Week 1’s QB13 finish and dominated the 49ers’ passing game so badly last week that Brian Hoyer finished as the QB33, getting outscored by Browns in-game reliever Kevin Hogan, who did so in 19 snaps on the road against the Ravens. I still have season-long optimism on Mariota, but am finding him hard to trust in my Week 3 lineups. … While DeMarco Murray stood on the sidelines after aggravating a hamstring injury he’s battled since early in training camp, Derrick Henry put the Titans’ Week 2 offense on his back in a dominant, Larry Johnson-like display. Against a stout Jaguars defense, Henry posted a career-best 14/92/6.6/1 rushing line and ate up late-game clock by churning first-down runs. Coach Mike Mularkey said Thursday he is still hopeful Murray will play, but it would be better for everyone involved if he didn’t. In that case, Henry would be a legitimate RB1 start against a Seahawks defense Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida clocked for a Week 2 rushing line of 19/159/8.4/0 – in Seattle.



Mariota’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Rishard Matthews 14; Delanie Walker, Corey Davis, and Eric Decker 13; Murray and Jonnu Smith 4; Taywan Taylor 3; Henry 0. … Through two weeks, the only outside receiver to clear 50 yards on Seattle is Jordy Nelson (7/79/1). Davante Adams (3/47/0), Pierre Garcon (3/26/0), and Marquise Goodwin (3/26/0) have all fallen short. This is a tough draw for Matthews, who runs 71% of his routes outside. Ultimately, Matthews is a bad-matchup, volume-based gamble with Davis (hamstring) back on the shelf. Dating back to last season, Matthews is averaging 70.2 yards with six TDs over his last ten games. … This is also a tough draw for Walker after the Seahawks allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2016, then checked Martellus Bennett (3/43/0) in Week 1 and 49ers tight ends (3/19/0) in Week 2. Walker is still a top-12 play at his position, but Week 3 expectations should be lowered. … On paper, this game sets up best for Decker, who is running 64% of his routes in the slot, where Randall Cobb led the Packers in receiving (9/85/0) against Seattle in Week 1. Particularly with Davis absent, Decker’s outlook is enhanced. Unfortunately, Mariota has shown minimal chemistry with Decker, who missed much of August with an ankle injury. Decker has 42 scoreless yards on his 13 targets, although he does lead the team with two targets inside the opposing ten-yard line.



Score Prediction: Titans 17, Seahawks 16





4:25 PM ET Games



Cincinnati @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Packers 26.5, Bengals 18



Having fired OC Ken Zampese following a scatterbrained, ultimately anemic offensive start, the Bengals will now be coordinated by QBs coach Bill Lazor, a Joe Gibbs and later Chip Kelly disciple who spent all of 2014 as the Dolphins’ OC, overseeing a Miami offense that ranked middle-pack in most efficiency categories, 12th in pass attempts, and 22nd in rush attempts. It was Ryan Tannehill’s best-ever fantasy year, finishing as the overall QB9. Andy Dalton has played far too poorly to be considered even remotely trustworthy, but he has a chance to be a forward-thinking beneficiary, and offers Week 3 two-QB-league appeal against a Packers defense Matt Ryan exposed last Sunday night for a nine yards-per-attempt average. While Dalton’s scattershot, panicky to-date play is inarguably concerning, context is needed after a brutal Weeks 1-2 start against the Texans and Ravens’ defenses. The Bengals’ schedule loosens up considerably in Weeks 3-4 against the Packers and Browns, and this week’s matchup will further soften if dominant DL Mike Daniels (hip) can’t play. … My guess is Jeremy Hill will be weeded out of the RBBC on Lazor’s watch, but there are no guarantees. So far, Giovani Bernard has paced the backfield in snaps (50%) but has only 15 touches to show for it. Rookie Joe Mixon has logged 30% of the downs with a team-high 21 touches, but he has feebly gained 65 scoreless yards. Hill has brought up the rear while still playing enough to hurt his teammates, touching the ball 14 times on a 20% playing-time clip.



Dalton’s Weeks 1-2 targets: A.J. Green 18; Brandon LaFell 12; Bernard and Alex Erickson 6; Tyler Eifert 5; Mixon and Tyler Boyd 4; Hill 2. … It’s believed team-leader Green’s decision to speak out after last Thursday night’s embarrassing home loss to Houston played a major role in Zampese’s firing. Green is now the squeaky wheel facing a sub-par Packers secondary that has already given up three 60-plus-yard games to enemy wideouts, including Julio Jones’ 5/108/0 and Mohamed Sanu’s 5/85/0 marks last week. With the public already declaring the Bengals’ offense dead, Green makes for an ideal DFS tournament play. In his career, Green has averaged 97.7 yards and 0.65 touchdowns per game on the road compared to 68.4 yards and 0.47 TDs at home. The Bengals opened with home bouts against the Ravens and Texans. Their next two games are on the road at Green Bay and Cleveland. Green is the best buy-low target in all of fantasy. … Although I have high confidence in Green getting right, I’m not as interested in Cincinnati’s ancillary offensive pieces for usage and health reasons. Eifert (knee, back) is well short of 100%, while Erickson, Boyd, and John Ross form a quagmire of complementary pass catchers. The exception is LaFell, an of-course non-sexy journeyman who has nevertheless played 91% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps while ranking second on the team in targets. In a plus draw where Dalton’s pass volume should be elevated, LaFell offers deep-league and DFS sleeper appeal. Since the start of last season, LaFell’s per-game averages when Eifert doesn’t play jump from 43.0 to 60.8 yards and 0.2 to 0.5 TDs.



Even without a fully-health pass-catcher corps, Aaron Rodgers is a top-two quarterback play against the Bengals. Rodgers has averaged 2.67 passing touchdowns per game at home over the past three seasons compared to 1.88 TDs per game on the road, while home-favorite Green Bay has a top-three team total on the Week 3 slate. Top WR Jordy Nelson called his Week 2 knee/quad scare a routine “charley horse” and practiced all week, and RT Bryan Bulaga is due back after missing Weeks 1-2 with an ankle injury. … Fantasy leaguers should not be worried about the Packers’ pledge to cut back on Ty Montgomery’s snaps. It was probably inevitable to a slight extent after he led all NFL running backs in playing time by a 16-snap margin in Weeks 1-2. Rookie No. 2 back Jamaal Williams still has no runs longer than six yards through 29 preseason and regular season carries. Where Montgomery can badly hurt Cincinnati’s Vontaze Burfict-less defense is as a pass catcher; Last year’s Bengals allowed the NFL’s sixth-most receptions (106) to running backs, and through two weeks this year’s Bengals have given up the NFL’s third-most rushing yards (256) to backs. Randall Cobb’s (shoulder) absence would only help Montgomery.



Rodgers’ Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Randall Cobb 22; Martellus Bennett and Davante Adams 17; Montgomery 11; Nelson 8; Geronimo Allison 5; Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers 4. … Removing to-date target leader Cobb from the Week 3 offense would elevate volume projections for the rest of Green Bay’s pass catchers. Likely manning the slot would be Nelson, whose per-game yardage average skyrocketed from 73.0 to 104.7 in Cobb’s three missed games last year. Nelson’s Week 2 injury scare is certain to low his DFS ownership percentage. … Adams and Allison would likely play outside receiver should Cobb not play, squaring off with stingy Bengals LCB Dre Kirkpatrick and RCB Adam Jones. For what it’s worth – it is a three-game sample, after all – Adams’ yardage average actually dropped from 66.3 to 49.7 in Cobb’s 2016 missed games. I would have had some interest in Allison if both Cobb and Nelson were out. … Bennett has dropped too many passes to pay fantasy dividends so far, but it is promising Rodgers has fed him the NFL’s third-most targets among tight ends in their first two games together. The Bengals haven’t faced much tight end talent so far this year, but they did allow the NFL’s third-most catches (104) and second-most yards (1,175) to the position last season.



Score Prediction: Packers 27, Bengals 21



Kansas City @ LA Chargers

Team Totals: Chiefs 25.25, Chargers 22.25



No. 1 overall fantasy back Kareem Hunt enters another favorable spot against a Chargers defense that was stung for 121 rushing yards by Broncos backs in Week 1, then 119 yards by Dolphins backs in Week 2. Despite a talented defense, L.A. has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards (251) two weeks in. The early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Hunt presently leads the league in rushing yards – by 20 – and yards per carry (7.6) among players with at least ten rush attempts. After Hunt played just 57% of Kansas City’s Week 1 snaps, he became a 74% player in last week’s win over Philly. … Alex Smith turned in QB1 and QB10 fantasy finishes against the Patriots and Eagles, respectively, and he remains a viable streamer against Los Angeles, which has allowed the league’s fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks despite facing Trevor Siemian and Jay Cutler. The Chargers are again without top CB Jason Verrett (knee), and Smith’s fantasy results were QB3 and QB4 in last year’s two meetings with the Bolts.



Smith’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Travis Kelce 17; Tyreek Hill 14; Hunt, Chris Conley, Albert Wilson 8; Demetrius Harris 2; Charcandrick West 1. … Over the past three seasons, Kelce has played in seven games with Jeremy Maclin either inactive or off the roster. Kelce’s per-game yardage average spikes from 57.3 to 85.1 in those scenarios, and his per-game target average jumps from 6.5 to 8.7. In this week’s third-highest-totaled game, Kelce jumps off the page as a shoo-in top-two TE1 play along with Rob Gronkowski, who doesn’t appear to be as healthy as Kelce right now. … Aside from a coverage bust by Patriots FS Devin McCourty that sprung him for a wide-open 75-yard touchdown in Week 1, Hill has been fairly quiet with 101 scoreless yards on his other 13 targets. As Hill is running nearly 50% of his routes in the slot and Chargers top CB Casey Hayward only travels into the slot 3% of the time, a true shadow situation seems unlikely. A usage-secure featured receiver in a potentially high-scoring game, Hill should offer a safe floor and high ceiling against the Bolts. The fact that the entire DFS community was on Hill last week and he dudded with 43 scoreless yards on six targets suggests Hill’s ownership percentage will be way down this week. … Including playoffs, Conley has appeared in 37 career games and has never exceeded 70 yards. He has one career regular season touchdown. Conley plays 82% of his snaps on the perimeter, so he is actually more likely to draw Hayward’s coverage than Hill in this game.



Fantasy's QB12 (Broncos) and QB7 (Dolphins) in Weeks 1-2, Philip Rivers is again a quality, if low-end QB1 start against an Eric Berry-, Tamba Hali-less Chiefs defense that gave up last week’s QB2 fantasy result to Carson Wentz and has allowed the league’s fourth-most passing yards (546) despite its impenetrable reputation. One factor I like to consider when weighing quarterback starts is the matchups their pass catchers are up against. The Chargers have a bunch of favorable draws in that area, which we’ll get to shortly. … After an overrated breakout year in terms of real-life efficiency, Melvin Gordon’s efficiency has taken a turn for the worse early this season. Gordon has stayed afloat with volume and touchdowns, but he has managed 67 yards on 27 carries (2.48 YPC) and is living on receiving work. That receiving work is safe, of course, and Gordon ranks seventh among NFL running backs in snaps played (92). But this could be another long day in terms of rushing effectiveness against a Chiefs defense that held Patriots and Eagles backs to a combined 43/159/3.70/3 rushing line in their first two games.



Rivers’ Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Keenan Allen 20; Gordon 14; Tyrell Williams 11; Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates, Travis Benjamin 7; Dontrelle Inman 2; Branden Oliver 1. … After escaping his Week 1 clash with the Broncos on a 5/35/1 receiving line, Allen flamed the Dolphins’ overmatched secondary for a 9/100 finish in Week 2. He looked legitimately un-cover-able against Miami and has shown no signs of slowdown after last year’s Week 1 ACL tear. In that same game in which Allen’s knee ligament was torn, he torched Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters for 63 yards on six catches in less than a half. This year, Allen looks likely to avoid Peters’ coverage because he is now a 63% slot receiver, playing only 12% of his snaps on stationary left cornerback Peters’ side of the field. … Williams should also avoid Peters for most of this game because he is running 67% of his routes against right and slot corners. Williams is going to be more volatile than last year with Allen back healthy, but spiked weeks are coming, and this has a good chance to be one. In terms of yardage allowed through two games, Chiefs RCB Terrance Mitchell and slot CB Phillip Gaines have given up the 4th and 20th most, respectively, among 150 cornerbacks charted by PFF. Peters is 38th. … After his catch-less opener, Henry came alive for a 7/80/0 receiving line in last week’s loss to Miami. Unfortunately, Henry only narrowly out-snapped Gates -- 57% to 55% -- and they ran the same number of routes (23). This is a true tight end timeshare, which will hurt the consistency of both.



Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Chiefs 24



Sunday Night Football



Oakland @ Washington

Team Totals: Raiders 28.5, Redskins 25.5



Raiders-Redskins is the highest-totaled game of Week 3 (54.0) with road-tripping Oakland as a field-goal favorite. Derek Carr shredded his soft Weeks 1-2 schedule with QB7 and QB5 finishes against the Titans and Jets, and Washington is another favorable draw after yielding Week 1’s QB5 result to Carson Wentz before facing Jared Goff. 24th in pass-defense DVOA last season, this year’s Skins have surrendered the NFL’s third-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (9), and only four teams are giving up more yards per attempt (8.7). The Raiders visit the Broncos, then face the Ravens and Chiefs in three of their next four games, so Carr likely won’t sustain his current pace. But he’s earned elite QB1 treatment this week. … The Raiders stayed committed to their RBBC in last week’s rout of the Jets, and through two weeks Marshawn Lynch has logged touch totals of 19 and 13 on 47% and 40% snap rates. Oakland is trying to keep 31-year-old Lynch fresh by mixing in Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for seven touches per game apiece. Last week, the Redskins served up Todd Gurley’s highest yards-per-carry average (5.5) in a game since Week 14 of the 2015 season and lost every-down ILB Mason Foster to a separated shoulder, which is expected to keep Foster out on Sunday night. Lynch’s monitored usage prevents him from being considered a true RB1, but he’s going to be a good bet for weekly touchdowns in his current role on a high-scoring team.



Carr’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Amari Cooper 18; Michael Crabtree 13; Jared Cook 11; Washington 5; Lynch 4; Richard 3; Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson 2. … Cooper’s season so far has been a tale of missed opportunities with a league-high five drops. The good news is Cooper should get more high-quality opportunities on Sunday night because he runs most of his routes at right corners, and the Skins are not using Josh Norman to shadow. Despite facing Alshon Jeffery and Sammy Watkins in the first two games, Norman stayed at left corner on 95% of his snaps. RCB Bashaud Breeland is no slouch – he’s allowed only 33 yards through two weeks – but he is someone Cooper should beat. Whereas Breeland ran 4.62 at his Combine workout, Cooper blazed 4.42. … Crabtree is going to draw more of Norman on Sunday night, but not all of him. Crabtree rotates into the slot on nearly 30% of his routes, and Skins slot CB Kendall Fuller is one of the NFL’s fantasy-friendliest corners. I like Cooper to outscore him in Week 3, but I wouldn’t hesitate to use Crabtree in any form of fantasy. … Cook is a sleeper for a big Sunday night game against a Skins defense that got shelled for 9/104/0 by Eagles tight ends in Week 1, then 4/104/0 by Rams tight ends in Week 2. No NFL team has given up more yardage to tight ends than Washington.



A lowly 24th in quarterback points after tough draws against the Eagles and at the Rams, Kirk Cousins returns home in a slump-busting spot versus the Raiders, who yielded Week 1’s QB6 finish to Marcus Mariota and Week 2’s QB13 result to Josh McCown. It can’t be forgotten that Cousins hit most season-long waiver wires at this time last year with QB20 production through two weeks. He was the overall QB4 the rest of the way. I’m confidently standing behind Cousins in this projected shootout. … The Rob Kelley-Samaje Perine split will be dictated by Kelley’s health after he suffered a rib contusion in last week’s win over the Rams, and did not return. The fact that Kelley is practicing suggests he’s on track to play. Whether he can perform at peak effectiveness remains to be seen. If truly healthy, Kelley gets an above-average draw versus a Raiders defense Jets and Titans backs combined for a 39/164/4.2/0 rushing line against in Weeks 1-2. … Chris Thompson has an excellent matchup against the Raiders’ barely-there linebacker corps, but his to-date touchdown scoring is fluky. Thompson is averaging only 6.5 touches per game, and prior to Week 1 of this season, he had scored eight TDs in 35 career games, or about 3.6 on a 16-game pace.



Cousins’ Weeks 1-2 targets: Terrelle Pryor 15; Jordan Reed 14; Thompson and Jamison Crowder 12; Ryan Grant 8; Vernon Davis 2; Kelley, Perine, and Josh Doctson 1. … Particularly with Reed (chest, toe) ailing, this is a blowup spot for Pryor in a “revenge game” against his former team. Jermaine Kearse (4/64/2), Rishard Matthews (5/71/0), and Corey Davis (6/69/0) have all had productive box scores against Raiders outside CBs Sean Smith and David Amerson, versus whom Pryor projects to run 85% of his routes. Much like Cooper on the other side -- just not to as great an extent -- Pryor’s first two games were filled with missed big-play opportunities. Under the bright lights in a contract year, Pryor is a prime Sunday night breakthrough candidate. … The rest of Washington’s wide receivers have been thrown into a fantasy-killing timeshare. With Doctson active in Week 2, Crowder played just 54% of Washington’s offensive snaps, Grant logged 44%, and Doctson was a 41% player. Crowder will be a WR3 if Reed misses this game, but a WR4 if not. … Reed returned to a limited practice on Thursday, suggesting he’s preparing to play. While clearly a gamble after coach Jay Gruden acknowledged he is “not healthy right now,” Reed is tough to get away from considering his matchup. From a personnel standpoint, the Raiders’ defense is built to get pummeled by tight ends. Gashed by the position all last year, Oakland yielded a 7/76/0 receiving line to Delanie Walker in Week 1 before facing the Jets’ barely-there tight end group last week.



Score Prediction: Redskins 28, Raiders 27



Monday Night Football



Dallas @ Arizona

Team Totals: Cowboys 24.75, Cardinals 21.75



Carson Palmer enters Week 3 ranked sixth in the NFL in passing yards to square off with a Dallas defense that got singed for four touchdown passes by Trevor Siemian last week, along the way losing LCB Nolan Carroll to a concussion and RCB Chidobe Awuzie to an aggravated hamstring injury. Awuzie was filling in for Orlando Scandrick, who now plans to play with a broken left hand after missing Week 2. This will be the Cardinals’ home opener after they almost-unfairly opened the season with consecutive 1pm ET road games, in which West Coast teams notoriously fall short of expectations. Despite the popular narrative he is “washed,” Palmer has shown his usual arm strength and accuracy on downfield throws, but he has gotten minimal supporting-cast help with three touchdown passes dropped and two more negated or overturned. Presently the QB16 in fantasy, Palmer is very streamer worthy in a plus draw with positive regression coming his way. Palmer’s touchdown rate of 2.4% has improvement written all over it with a previous career TD rate of 4.7%. … Kerwynn Williams started last week’s win over the Colts, but he was so ineffective the Cards turned to Chris Johnson in the second half and played Andre Ellington on more snaps than both of them. I think Johnson will lead Arizona’s backfield in touches this week, but that’s not saying much after Johnson did the same in Week 2, yet managed 11 touches for 44 scoreless yards on just 26% of the downs and ran five pass routes. Even against weak foes, this is a backfield to avoid.



Palmer’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Larry Fitzgerald 19; J.J. Nelson 13; Jaron Brown 11; Ellington 8; Jermaine Gresham 4; Troy Niklas 3. … Fitz is off to a scoreless start, but he ranks seventh among NFL receivers in targets and tied for second in red-zone looks (4). Because the Colts sold out to halt Fitzgerald in David Johnson’s absence last week, Palmer essentially stopped looking Fitz’s way after the duo didn’t connect on an early end-zone target. The good news is Nelson and Brown made Dallas pay with a 120-yard effort by the former and 73 yards for the latter. Fitz simply hasn’t produced enough to be viewed as a truly confident WR2 play, but his volume should be safe. The Cards have yet to play a home game, and last year Fitzgerald averaged 7.8 catches for 75.6 yards per game at University of Phoenix Stadium compared to 5.6 grabs for 52.1 yards on the road. … Nelson has the best matchup in Arizona’s pass-catcher corps as a 75% outside receiver facing the Cowboys’ banged-up boundary cornerback group. Nelson’s 5/120/1 explosion in last week’s win over Indy wasn’t entirely a fluke. In four games missed by John Brown (quad) over the past two seasons, Nelson’s yards-per-game average doubles from 35.6 to 70.5. Regardless of Brown’s availability, Nelson has scored nine touchdowns over his last 11 games and seven TDs over his last seven. … The Colts’ devotion of coverage to Fitzgerald benefited Jaron Brown most with a team-high 11 targets. Across five NFL seasons, it was Brown’s third career game above 70 yards. Still, Brown’s matchup and opportunity are difficult to quibble with as a deeper-league WR4/flex until John Brown returns. … Gresham is expected back from his rib injury after missing Week 2. As Gresham is typically an ineffective player even when healthy, I’d like to see him do something before streaming him.



The Cowboys got physically manhandled and eventually ran out of gas in last week’s trip to Mile High. They’re back on the West Coast for a date with the Cardinals, who limited Lions and Colts backs to a combined 45/105/2.33/1 rushing line in Weeks 1-2 after finishing last season No. 7 in run-defense DVOA. The good news is Ezekiel Elliott’s volume is vise-grip secure with an 85% snap rate two games in while averaging a whopping 39.5 pass routes run per game, more than doubling his 2016 average (18.9). Zeke’s passing-game usage will raise his floor more often than not. This can’t be spun as a favorable spot or matchup for Elliott, but he is at worst a mid-range RB1 play. … Dak Prescott overcame bad Weeks 1-2 matchups against the Giants and Broncos to notch consecutive QB11 fantasy finishes. I am concerned that the Cowboys’ offense simply matches up poorly with Arizona’s defense as a whole, which we’ll touch on more in a minute. Prescott’s rushing ability and passing aggressiveness keep him in the QB1 conversation, and playing the man-coverage Cardinals should increase Prescott’s opportunities to run. Last year’s Cardinals allowed league highs in rushing yards (348) and rushing TDs (4) to quarterbacks.



Prescott’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Dez Bryant 25; Jason Witten 22; Cole Beasley 13; Terrance Williams 12; Elliott 10; Brice Butler 5. … Bryant is a virtual lock to be shadowed by Patrick Peterson, but there are some reasons for optimism. The Cowboys have moved Dez inside on 31% of his routes, and Peterson has aligned in the slot only 7% of the time. Albeit inefficiently, Bryant paid off as a Week 2 fantasy play in a similarly difficult spot at Denver, turning a whopping 16 targets into a 7/59/1 receiving line. I think Bryant should be downgraded to a WR3, but I’m playing him where I’ve got him in season-long leagues. … Witten has been the biggest beneficiary of Bryant’s brutal early-season schedule with NFL highs in targets, catches (17), red-zone targets (4), and touchdowns (2) through two weeks. With Peterson likely be draped all over Dez whenever Bryant lines up outside, Witten is tough to fade in the middle of the field against a Cardinals defense that coughed up nine catches for 99 yards on nine targets to Colts tight ends last week. … Williams is probably going to draw a ton of burnable Cardinals No. 2 CB Justin Bethel, but we’ve done this dance many a time with Williams before. Williams has scored a TD in just seven of his last 34 games and topped 70 yards just twice in that window. … Beasley has a chance at elevated volume based on matchups in this game, but it is concerning how low in the pecking order Beasley has been with just 13 targets on Prescott’s unsustainable 89 attempts through two games.



Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Cowboys 23