Silva's Week 13 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games



Minnesota @ Atlanta

Team Totals: Falcons 25, Vikings 22



A season-long floor play whose peak 2017 fantasy finish is QB8, Matt Ryan now draws a Vikings defense that has allowed top-12 results to just 2-of-11 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s fourth-fewest touchdown passes (12). Working in Ryan’s Week 13 favor is this game’s indoors environment beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz dome and Minnesota’s allowance of 26.8 points over its last five road games compared to a 12.8-point average in its last five games at home. Ryan is an unexciting but serviceable option with top-14 fantasy results in five of his last six games. … Devonta Freeman’s return will restore Atlanta’s backfield to a two-way timeshare despite Tevin Coleman’s excellence in the feature back role. Before his concussion, Freeman averaged 13.5 touches to Coleman’s 9.3 over the Falcons’ prior four games. This is a daunting matchup for both Atlanta backs against an immovable Vikings defense that has limited enemy backs to 3.39 yards per carry and the league’s eighth-fewest receiving yards (395).



Ryan’s target distribution in Atlanta’s last six games: Julio Jones 64; Mohamed Sanu 40; Austin Hooper 26; Taylor Gabriel 15; Freeman 11; Justin Hardy 10; Coleman 7. … Julio put to bed all fears about his health in last week’s 12/253/2 eruption versus Tampa Bay. His Week 13 matchup will be far tougher against Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes, who got torched by Marvin Jones (6/109/2) on Thanksgiving but was not beaten for a touchdown all season until that point. … Sanu enters Week 13 with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last nine games to face Minnesota’s up-and-down slot coverage, which shut down Golden Tate (4/7/0) on Thanksgiving but flashed vulnerability prior to that. Either way, Sanu’s to-date productivity has earned him every-week WR3 treatment. … Hooper is a low-end streamer in a below-par matchup with Minnesota, which allows the NFL’s eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Hooper does have somewhat bankable volume with five-plus targets in six of his last eight games.



Playing far too well to be sat for Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum has strung together top-12 fantasy finishes in four straight games with three top-six results included. Four of the last six passers to face Atlanta have logged top-12 scores, while the Falcons have allowed a league-high 277 rushing yards to quarterbacks, a deficiency scrappy Keenum is capable of exploiting with 13 scrambles in three games since the Vikings’ Week 9 bye. Keenum offers streamer upside with some DFS appeal based on his pass-catcher corps’ dynamic playmaking ability. … Atlanta’s run defense has tightened up, holding enemy backs to a 98/321/3.28/3 rushing line in its last five games. While this matchup isn’t as favorable as it may appear, Latavius Murray’s volume has become bankable with 15-plus carries in six straight games behind an offensive line that is moving opponents on the ground. Murray is a solid RB2/flex play in non-PPR leagues whose lack of a passing-game role enhances his PPR risk. He was out-targeted by Jerick McKinnon 31 to 5 during the aforementioned six-game stretch. … Although Murray’s improvement has caused frustration for McKinnon’s fantasy owners, the Vikings’ more-versatile back has remained heavily involved with 14-plus touches in six of the last seven games and draws a friendly Week 13 matchup for his skill set against an Atlanta defense permitting the NFL’s second-most catches (69) and ninth-most receiving yards (524) to running backs. McKinnon remains a respectable RB2/flex play in PPR leagues.



Keenum’s Weeks 8-12 target distribution: Adam Thielen 42; Kyle Rudolph 25; Stefon Diggs 24; McKinnon 22; Laquon Treadwell 8; Jarius Wright 6; David Morgan 5; Murray and Michael Floyd 4. … Established as Keenum’s go-to guy, Thielen enters Week 13 with nine or more targets in six straight games to face an Atlanta defense that has struggled to contain fellow slot men Doug Baldwin (2/40/1), Jarvis Landry (8/62/1), and Golden Tate (7/58/1). … On paper, Diggs’ perimeter matchups will be tougher against the Falcons, who have checked Dez Bryant (4/39/0), Tyler Lockett (4/37/0), Paul Richardson (5/56/0), Mike Evans (6/78/0), and DeSean Jackson (8/60/0) in the last three weeks and are allowing the NFL’s ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. That will change if LCB Desmond Trufant (concussion) misses, however. Diggs runs a team-high 53% of his routes on Trufant’s side of the field. … Rudolph’s matchup is above average versus an Atlanta defense that yielded 7/59/0 to Jason Witten in Week 10, 7/58/1 to Jimmy Graham in Week 11, and 4/58/0 on six Ryan Fitzpatrick targets to Bucs TEs last week. Rudolph has set back-to-back season highs in yardage and has seven-plus targets in six of his last seven games.



Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Falcons 21



Houston @ Tennessee

Team Totals: Titans 25, Texans 18



After flopping in last week’s road date at the Colts, Marcus Mariota draws another favorable matchup against the Texans, who visit Nashville on a short week following last Monday night’s loss to the Ravens. Houston has allowed top-ten quarterback results in four of its last five games while giving up the NFL’s fifth-most rushing yards to the position (218). Albeit with ample trepidation, I am sticking with Mariota in season-long leagues while continually questioning that stance due to his year-long disappointments. … DeMarco Murray’s Week 12 fantasy score was buoyed by his goal-line TD on a fullback dive, but the dead-legged veteran lost 55% of Tennessee’s offensive snaps to Derrick Henry, who put an otherwise stagnant Titans offense on his back in the second half at Indy. Murray still won the touches battle 15 to 14, but Henry is clearly the superior runner at this stage of the season. Unfortunately, Tennessee’s near-equal backfield split renders both members mere flex options against Houston’s stout run defense, which ranks No. 8 in DVOA and has allowed the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to running backs.



Mariota’s target distribution since the Titans’ Week 8 bye: Delanie Walker 28; Corey Davis 26; Rishard Matthews 20; Murray 16; Eric Decker 14; Taywan Taylor 8; Henry and Jonnu Smith 7. … Matthews’ inability to practice this week suggests he’s in great danger of missing another game. Although he saw only five targets with Matthews on the shelf last week, Walker stepped into the lead pass-catching role and strung together his fifth straight game above 60 yards. Houston has given up big tight end games to Rob Gronkowski (8/89/1), Travis Kelce (8/98/0), Colts TEs (10/83/0), Seahawks TEs (5/47/2), Browns TEs (4/9/1), and Cardinals TEs (4/54/2). Last week, Joe Flacco went a perfect 5-of-5 for 50 yards on targets to Ravens tight ends against the Texans. … Davis caught all four of his targets and teased with a leaping 19-yard grab in last week’s win over the Colts, but Mariota’s unwillingness to challenge vertically played the biggest role in Davis’ underwhelming 4/39/0 line. In an offense that remains run first and isn’t getting high-level quarterback play, Davis is a boom-bust WR3/flex play regardless of matchups and Matthews’ availability. … Decker took over as the Titans’ No. 2 receiver with Taylor entering the slot with Matthews shelved against the Colts. Decker has drawn measly target totals of 4 > 3 > 3 > 4 since the Titans’ bye.



Despite a theoretically favorable Week 13 matchup against Tennessee’s No. 24 DVOA-rated pass defense, Tom Savage has settled in as a low-end two-quarterback-league option regardless of weekly opponents. Savage’s fantasy results through four post-Deshaun Watson starts are QB22 > QB28 > QB20 > QB29. He is a better target for streamers of Tennessee’s D/ST; Defenses to face Savage in those four starts have logged fantasy results of DEF12 (Colts) > DEF3 (Rams) > DEF16 (Cardinals) > DEF11 (Ravens). … Tennessee’s defensive strength is versus the run, where it holds enemy running backs to 3.45 yards per carry but does allow the NFL’s third-most receiving yards (574) to the position. With touch totals of 26 and 18 the past two weeks and only Alfred Blue presenting any threat for change-up carries following D’Onta Foreman’s Achilles’ tear, Miller is a volume-secure RB2 play despite the tough draw.



Savage’s Weeks 9-12 targets: DeAndre Hopkins 49; Bruce Ellington 31; C.J. Fiedorowicz 16; Miller 13; Stephen Anderson 12; Braxton Miller 9; Blue 2. … Hopkins’ stat lines in Savage’s last four starts are 6/86/1 > 7/111/0 > 4/76/1 > 7/125/0, exhibiting a high floor and ceiling despite the downgrade from Watson. Savage has many deal-breaker faults, but a willingness to trust his arm and pull the trigger are not among them. This should be a big game for Hopkins against a Tennessee defense allowing the NFL’s seventh-most fantasy points to receivers. … Fiedorowicz is a touchdown-or-bust streamer in a plus draw with the Titans, who have yielded tight end lines of 7/94/0 (Jack Doyle), 5/21/1 (Jesse James), 10/70/0 (Ravens TEs), 4/85/0 (Browns TEs), and 7/50/1 (Doyle again) in five of their last six games. … Ellington’s target totals in Savage’s four starts are 8 > 9 > 7 > 8, giving him some volume-based deep-league appeal. Ellington does have the toughest matchup in Houston’s pass-catcher corps against slot CB Logan Ryan.



Score Prediction: Titans 21, Texans 20



Kansas City @ NY Jets

Team Totals: Chiefs 23.5, Jets 20.5



As cries for Patrick Mahomes to play grow louder, Alex Smith’s job security has come into question with Kansas City in a 1-5 tailspin after its 5-0 start. From a fantasy standpoint, evaluating Smith in line with his career norms rather than his hot 2017 beginning is prudent entering this date with the Jets, who do offer a plus matchup with top-12 fantasy results permitted to 7-of-11 signal callers faced and the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards (232) allowed to quarterbacks. If we indeed treat Smith as we always did prior to September of 2017, he would be a low-end streamer and locked-in two-quarterback-league starter against Gang Green. Most of Kansas City’s recent offensive struggles have come against zone defenses. The Jets play man coverage at a top-ten clip. … After dudding incessantly in prime spots, Kareem Hunt draws his toughest matchup in a month against the Jets, who have limited enemy backs to a combined 67/197/2.94/1 rushing line in their last three games. Losing 4-8 touches and 27-40% of the snaps per game to Charcandrick West, Hunt should be downgraded into RB2 territory as his yards-per-carry average has sunk to 3.23 in the past six weeks. In a sputtering offense, Hunt is scoreless since Week 3.



Smith’s Weeks 6-12 target distribution: Travis Kelce 49; Tyreek Hill 43; Hunt 25; Demarcus Robinson 23; West 17; De’Anthony Thomas 10; Albert Wilson and Demetrius Harris 9. … Hill’s home-road splits are back in play against the Jets, who have allowed the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Tyreek’s weekly finishes in away games are WR3 > WR17 > WR14 > WR3 > WR18 > WR17 compared to WR45 > WR51 > WR43 > WR57 > WR29 in K.C. … In a game where the Chiefs seem likely to lean more heavily than usual on their pass game due to Gang Green’s run-defense stoutness, Kelce should be featured against a Jets team yielding the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends. … Wilson returned from his four-week hamstring injury in last week’s loss to Buffalo and finished second on the Chiefs in targets (7), seeing more than Kelce (4) in another sign of offensive dysfunction.



This is an underrated spot for the Jets’ offense after it showed much better than expected in last week’s date with Carolina. Kansas City has yielded 27 or more points in seven of its last nine away games, ranks No. 20 in pass-defense DVOA, and has allowed the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Josh McCown has been a high-floor passer with sneaky upside, logging top-16 results in seven of his last ten starts with top-eight finishes in four of his last six. McCown is a strong streamer who may go overlooked in DFS. … One threat to McCown’s Week 13 outlook is the possibility Gang Green runs wild on Kansas City’s porous run defense. Unfortunately, the Jets’ three-man backfield severely hinders its fantasy reliability. Matt Forte returned from his knee injury to lead the Week 12 way in snaps (41%), but he shared touches evenly with Bilal Powell (10), who outgained Forte 46 to 26. Rookie Elijah McGuire siphoned six touches on 26% of the downs. Forte and Powell are risky flex options despite the plus draw.



McCown’s post-bye target distribution: Jermaine Kearse 11; Robby Anderson 10; Austin Seferian-Jenkins 7; McGuire, Powell, and Forte 1. … Both Jets wideouts have plus draws against a Chiefs defense that has allowed a league-high 16 TDs to the position on top of the NFL’s fifth-most yards (1,885). Anderson will run a team-high 42% of his routes at LCB Marcus Peters, although Peters has struggled badly lately, and Anderson will run nearly 60% of his patterns away from stationary Peters’ side of the field. The matchup aligns for white-hot Anderson to stay white hot. … Kearse is now primarily running slot routes, where Chiefs slot CB Steven Nelson’s performance has been up and down since returning from a knee injury in Week 8. Kearse’s season-best Week 12 game (7/105/1) was just his second above 40 yards since Week 3, but this matchup makes Kearse worthy of WR4/flex consideration. … Kansas City’s tight end coverage has also been inconsistent. Last week, Tyrod Taylor went a perfect 6-of-6 for 78 yards when targeting Bills tight ends against the Chiefs. On the season, Kansas City has given up the NFL’s sixth-most yards (651) to tight ends. Seferian-Jenkins has frustrated with so many would-be touchdowns negated, but I’m sticking with him as a low-end TE1. This is a game wherein Gang Green’s offense should move the ball successfully, and ASJ continues to dominate Jets red-zone targets (9) and targets inside the ten (7).



Score Prediction: Jets 27, Chiefs 23



Carolina @ New Orleans

Team Totals: Saints 26.25, Panthers 21.75



Although nothing should be taken away from New Orleans’ run-game dominance, it remains notable the Saints have faced one of the NFL’s softest run-defense schedules this year. This will be their toughest test since New Orleans visited this same Carolina team in Week 3 and still churned out a 25/126/5.04/1 running back rushing line, even with Adrian Peterson bogging down the offense. Now catching the Panthers at home, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara should continue to be teed up as confident RB1 plays. On paper, of course, neither has a plus draw against a Carolina defense yielding 3.77 yards per carry and the NFL’s ninth-fewest receiving yards (421) to enemy backs. … In theory, Drew Brees’ matchup is better than the running game’s due to the Panthers’ pass-funnel tendencies. Six of the last nine quarterbacks to face Carolina have posted top-14 fantasy results, including top-ten scores by Matt Ryan (QB9) and Josh McCown (QB4) in two of the past three games. Brees threw three touchdown passes against the Saints when these clubs met in Week 3. Last week, McCown should have dropped four touchdown passes on the Panthers but managed only three due to Austin Seferian-Jenkins’ latest overturned score.



Brees’ targets since the Saints’ Week 5 bye: Michael Thomas 65; Kamara 40; Ted Ginn 38; Ingram 24; Brandon Coleman and Coby Fleener 15; Willie Snead 7. … Thomas has steady career stat lines of 5/78/1 > 5/68/0 > 7/87/1 against Carolina, while Robby Anderson (6/146/2), Julio Jones (6/118/0), Jermaine Kearse (7/105/1), Kenny Stills (5/67/0), DeVante Parker (6/66/0), Jarvis Landry (5/42/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/23/1) have all produced at or above expectation versus the Panthers in their last three games. … This is another “revenge” game for Ginn, who went 2/44/1 against Carolina in Week 3 and has hit pay dirt and/or cleared 60 yards in seven of his last nine games. Ginn led the Panthers in targets (11) for the first time all season in last week’s loss to the Rams. … Snead played only 33% of New Orleans’ snaps at Los Angeles and continues to be an afterthought. … With Fleener (concussion) sidelined, Josh Hill will stand in as the Saints’ primary receiving tight end; Hill has run 130 pass routes to blocker Michael Hoomanawanui’s 79 this year. Unfortunately, Hill’s matchup is as tough as they come against a Panthers defense allowing the NFL’s fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, including a league-low 399 yards.



A top-ten fantasy quarterback in five of his last eight starts, Cam Newton faces a Saints defense that continues to nurse injuries to CBs Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (abdomen) and lost impressive rookie FS Marcus Williams to a groin injury last week. Also missing pass rusher Alex Okafor (Achilles’), New Orleans no longer has a pass defense to fear after yielding consecutive top-eight fantasy results to Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff. As the Saints have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most 20-plus-yard completions (41) and ninth-most rushing yards (201) to quarterbacks, this Superdomed matchup with shootout possibilities sets up nicely for Newton to offer a big Week 13 ceiling. … Jonathan Stewart has logged carry totals of 17 > 15 in Carolina’s last two games, but he hasn’t caught a pass since Week 5 and remains a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust flex option each week regardless of opponent. … Christian McCaffrey’s touch counts are down the last two weeks (8, 9) as the Panthers played with more leads, but his rushing efficiency is way up, and McCaffrey continues to be heavily utilized in the passing game. As this game offers back-and-forth scoring potential and New Orleans allows the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards (548) to running backs, McCaffrey should stay loaded into lineups as an every-week RB2.



Newton’s target distribution post-Kelvin Benjamin: Devin Funchess 25; McCaffrey 18; Ed Dickson 9; Kaelin Clay 5; Greg Olsen 4; Brenton Bersin 3. … As Lattimore remained out of practice this week and Olsen (foot) seems unlikely to play after last week’s aggravation, Funchess will remain Newton’s go-to guy in this potentially high-scoring affair. Funchess has five-plus catches and 85-plus yards in three straight games, flirting with legitimate WR1 value. No other Panthers wide receivers have stepped up. … Dickson will get the every-down nod if Olsen can’t play, which seems likely at this point. The Saints have played stout tight end defense all year, permitting the NFL’s fourth-fewest yards (450) to the position.



Score Prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 23



Denver @ Miami

Team Totals: Broncos 19.5, Dolphins 19.5



Trevor Siemian warrants opponent-based two-quarterback-league starts and long-shot DFS discussion against a sieve-like Dolphins defense that has yielded top-ten results to three straight signal callers while ranking 31st in pass-defense DVOA and allowing the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (105.7). Siemian began the season hot, then lost confidence in a broken offense before coming off the bench to lead two touchdown drives in last week’s loss to Oakland, showing decisiveness he lacked prior to the benching. It occurred in what amounted to garbage time against a bad defense, but it’s also clear Siemian remains Denver’s best quarterback option. … Devontae Booker did not take control of the Broncos’ Week 12 backfield, managing eight touches on 44% of the snaps and losing a receiving TD to a replay overturn. C.J. Anderson (5 touches, 32% snaps) stayed involved as Denver’s 1b back and Jamaal Charles (3, 25%) has yet to be put out to pasture. As a unit, this is a favorable matchup for the Broncos’ running game against a Miami defense that has allowed a combined 176/876/4.98/6 rushing line to enemy backs in its last seven games and gave up 196 rushing yards to the Patriots last week, getting pulverized incessantly by Dion Lewis (15/112/0). Unfortunately, Denver’s continued insistence on employing a three-man backfield renders Booker a flex option only. Anderson and Charles have evaporated from relevance.



Siemian’s 2017 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 62; Emmanuel Sanders 45; Bennie Fowler 38; AJ Derby 27; Anderson 15; Charles and Virgil Green 14; Booker 13; Cody Latimer and Jeff Heuerman 10; Jordan Taylor 9; Austin Traylor 3. … This is a plus draw for both Thomas and Sanders against Dolphins CBs Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley. Howard has PFF’s No. 119 grade among 119 qualified cornerbacks and Tankersley has allowed the NFL’s eighth-highest passer rating (119.8). Devin Funchess (5/92/2), Mike Evans (5/92/0), Brandin Cooks (6/83/1), and DeSean Jackson (2/28/1) all produced in line with or above expectations in Miami’s last three games. … Second-year UDFA Traylor is a deep-league matchup-based streamer against a Dolphins defense yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, including productive games to Jared Cook (8/126/0), Ed Dickson (3/33/1), O.J. Howard (3/52/1), and Rob Gronkowski (5/82/2) in four straight weeks. Traylor logged route totals of 34 and 23 the past two weeks, seeing 5 and 4 targets. He has replaced now-Dolphin Derby as the Broncos’ main tight end.



Jay Cutler returns from his concussion with one top-16 fantasy result in nine starts on his 2017 resume to face a pass-funnel Denver defense that has allowed top-16 finishes to six straight quarterbacks faced and is without suspended LCB Aqib Talib. Cutler always presents disaster-game risk, but he’s in the mix as a two-quarterback-league play. … With Damien Williams (shoulder) out indefinitely, Kenyan Drake will stand in as Miami’s feature back against a Denver run defense that may not be quite as stout after losing NT Domata Peko (MCL), who’s been a critical part of the Broncos’ defensive turnaround on the ground. Special teamer Senorise Perry and practice-squad callup De’Veon Smith are the only other healthy running backs on the Dolphins’ roster, and neither has played a 2017 offensive snap. Although I’m hesitant to deem this is a favorable matchup despite Peko’s absence, Drake offers volume-driven RB2/flex appeal with a chance at voluminous passing-game usage. Combined, Williams and Drake were averaging 7.3 targets per game after the Jay Ajayi trade. Most if not all should now be handled by Drake. Raiders running backs combined for 187 total yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos last week.



Cutler’s post-Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 22; DeVante Parker 20; Julius Thomas and Kenny Stills 13; Williams 10; Drake 8. … Parker runs the Dolphins’ highest percentage of routes at left corners and therefore benefits most from Talib’s absence. Parker has drawn eight-plus targets in 6-of-6 games in which he played start to finish and Cutler started. Despite last week’s clunker with Matt Moore at quarterback, Parker is this week’s top Dolphins wideout play. … Life will be tougher for Landry in the slot against Chris Harris, who has allowed one touchdown since Week 1 and carries the highest PFF grade in Denver’s cornerback corps. … Stills will catch Harris on 44% of his snaps and has lacked any real hint of consistency with Cutler under center. … The top pure matchup in Miami’s pass-catcher corps goes to Thomas against a Denver defense yielding the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends. This is a “revenge” game for Thomas and Cutler. I still think Thomas is best viewed as a TD-or-bust streamer.



Score Prediction: Broncos 24, Dolphins 20



Detroit @ Baltimore

Team Totals: Ravens 23, Lions 20



Ten days removed from his Thanksgiving dud, Matthew Stafford draws his toughest matchup all year in Baltimore, where the Ravens have held their last eight opponents at M&T Bank Stadium to an average of 13.75 points per game. Just 1-of-11 passers to face the Ravens this season has finished above QB17. Stafford will be a bounce-back candidate at Tampa Bay next week. He’s not playable outside of two-quarterback leagues in Week 13. … Baltimore has played shutdown run defense for an extended stretch, holding running backs to a combined 82/212/2.59/2 rushing line in its last four games. The Ravens have also allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest receiving yards (381) to the position this year. This is an obvious avoid spot for Ameer Abdullah, who has finished below 15 touches in six of his last seven games and has totaled fewer than 60 yards in seven straight weeks. Theo Riddick is averaging 5.0 touches per game.



Stafford’s target distribution since Detroit’s Week 7 bye: Marvin Jones 40; Golden Tate 36; Eric Ebron 24; T.J. Jones 18; Riddick and Abdullah 13; Kenny Golladay 10; Darren Fells 6. … Although Baltimore has allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest catches (115) and fourth-fewest yards (1,399) to wideouts, DeAndre Hopkins (7/125/0), Davante Adams (8/126/0), and Rishard Matthews (4/70/1) each dropped productive stat lines on the Ravens in their last three games, providing enough optimism for Thanksgiving hero Marvin Jones to remain a playable WR2/3. … In the last five weeks, slot receivers Adam Thielen (5/41/0), Jarvis Landry (5/33/0), Eric Decker (3/21/1), Randall Cobb (3/34/0), and Bruce Ellington (3/29/0) all dudded against Baltimore, which is concerning for Tate, who runs 80% of his routes in the slot. I’m sticking with Tate as a WR3 in PPR leagues but holding my breath. … Golladay formally and deservedly unseated T.J. Jones for the Lions’ third receiver role on Thanksgiving, running a nine-week-high 28 pass routes on his highest snap rate (68%) of the year and laying out for a 41-yard diving grab to beat Vikings CB Trae Waynes. Golladay has strung together three straight games above 50 yards, earning deep-league WR4/flex discussion. … Ebron hasn’t reached 60 yards in a single game this year and has scored in 2-of-11 weeks. The Ravens are allowing the NFL’s 11th-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (495).



Joe Flacco has logged top-16 results in 1-of-11 starts and faces a Lions defense that has yielded the NFL’s 11th-fewest touchdown passes (14). Flacco is always a low-end two-quarterback-league start. … While Buck Allen and Danny Woodhead continue to share time and render each other fantasy irrelevant, Alex Collins logged touch counts of 24 and 18 the past two weeks, hitting pay dirt in both. The Lions’ biggest defensive vulnerability is on the ground, where they were creamed for an 83/420/5.06/4 rushing line by enemy backs in Weeks 10-12. Collins is a solid matchup- and volume-based RB2 play. … With Darius Slay likely to shadow Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin is a mildly appealing PPR option despite two straight slow weeks. Maclin runs 60% of his routes in the slot, where Lions slot CB Quandre Diggs is allowing the NFL’s second-highest passer rating among 33 slot defenders graded by PFF. … Ben Watson’s Week 12 usage rebounded to pre-bye levels, running 30 routes on 61% of the snaps, although Watson drew only three targets and continues to lose work to Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle. Watson is a bottom-barrel, entirely matchup-driven streamer against a Lions defense yielding the NFL’s fifth-most yards (659) to tight ends.



Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Lions 17



New England @ Buffalo

Team Totals: Patriots 28.5, Bills 19.5



Always a high-floor, high-ceiling bet, Tom Brady heads to Buffalo with 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in ten straight games to face a Bills defense whose strength is defending the pass, where Sean McDermott’s unit has yielded the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (10) and top-12 weekly finishes to just 1-of-11 quarterbacks faced. Brady has the mindset and diverse weaponry to exploit any defense’s deficiencies, however, and Buffalo’s inability to rush the passer figures to provide him with a clean pocket. The Bills rank 31st in sacks (17) and 29th in QB hits (51). … While James White has all but faded from relevance, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead have emerged atop New England’s running back heap, last week sharing snaps evenly (40%) with Lewis holding the slight touches lead (16, 15). Both are strong RB2/flex plays against Buffalo’s No. 27 DVOA-rated run defense, which has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards (1,117) and a league-high 13 rushing scores to running backs. Lewis is the more reliable fantasy asset with touch counts of 14 > 17 > 14 > 14 > 16 in the Patriots’ last five games. Burkhead did miss four games, but Lewis also has 12 touches inside the ten-yard line to Rex’s 4 this year.



Brady’s targets since the Patriots’ Week 9 bye: Brandin Cooks 27; Rob Gronkowski 18; Danny Amendola 17; Burkhead 11; White, Lewis, Martellus Bennett, and Dwayne Allen 6; Phillip Dorsett 3. … Dominating targets in Chris Hogan’s (shoulder) absence, Cooks’ receiving lines in Hogan’s three games missed are 6/74/0 > 6/149/1 > 6/83/1. The Bills have given up the NFL’s third-most catches to wideouts, including big games to Keenan Allen (12/159/2), Michael Thomas (9/117/0), and Robby Anderson (4/48/1) in the last month. … Buffalo has surrendered the NFL’s eighth-most catches (56) and yards (621) to tight ends, which bodes well for Gronk, who has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 70 yards in seven of his last nine games. A native of Buffalo, Gronk’s six career stat lines at The Ralph beginning with most recent are 5/109/1 > 7/113/1 > 7/94/0 > 5/104/1 > 7/109/2 > 4/54/2. … With Cooks and Gronk at the forefront of New England’s passing-game distribution and a trio of running backs siphoning high-percentage targets, all ancillary Pats pass catchers are almost impossible to trust. Closest to fantasy relevance is Amendola, although he has been held to 40 yards or fewer in five of his last six games with two TDs on the season.



Tyrod Taylor is a volatile Week 13 streamer versus a New England defense he’s managed career results of QB15, QB13, QB24, and QB7 against, and has held each of its last five quarterbacks faced to finishes of QB14 or worse, successfully playing a bend-but-don’t-break style that hinders offensive scoring. The Patriots often use a “mush-rush” tactic to defend mobile quarterbacks aimed at keeping them confined to the pocket and challenging them to make difficult throws. I think Tyrod is best viewed as a boom-bust play who lacks a safe floor but offers a decent ceiling. … LeSean McCoy has Buffalo’s premier offensive matchup against the Patriots, who allow 4.89 yards per carry and the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (579) to running backs, including last week’s 6/41/1 passing-game line to Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake. In a Bills uniform, McCoy’s three total-yardage/touchdown results in meetings with New England are 108/1, 123/1, and 116/0. The Patriots are expected to be without WLB Kyle Van Noy (calf), who this year emerged as an every-down player. McCoy should be a high-floor, high-upside play in this plus draw.



Taylor’s post-benching target distribution: Zay Jones 17; Travaris Cadet 8; Charles Clay 6; McCoy and Nick O’Leary 5; Deonte Thompson 4; Jordan Matthews and Brandon Tate 3; Andre Holmes 2. … Taylor targeted Jones a team-high seven times off the bench in Week 11 against the Chargers, then directed a team-high ten targets his way in last week’s upset of the Chiefs. With seven-plus targets in four of his last five games and Kelvin Benjamin (knee) out indefinitely, Jones is a strong WR3 play versus a Patriots defense that has allowed the NFL’s second-most catches (151) and yards (2,047) to wideouts. … Buffalo’s three-receiver set will be rounded out by situational deep threat Thompson and slot man Matthews. 4.31 burner Thompson has teased for a few big games but lacks any hint of reliability with weekly target totals of 4 > 1 > 10 > 4 > 8 > 2 since joining the Bills. Matthews is a volume-dependent producer who doesn’t get volume with five targets or fewer in 8-of-9 games. … Clay’s snap rate (67%) and routes run (24) both improved enough in last week’s win over Kansas City that we can have usage- and matchup-based optimism he will deliver versus New England. It should be noted that Bill Belichick has never taken Clay lightly, at one point even shadowing him with Aqib Talib when Clay played for the Dolphins. As a Bill, Clay’s four stat lines against the Patriots are 2/6/0, 5/47/0, 1/14/0, and 3/19/1.



Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Bills 20

San Francisco @ Chicago

Team Totals: Bears 22, 49ers 19



This is a Jordan Howard blowup spot against a 49ers defense that has given up a 145/666/4.59/3 rushing line to running backs in its last five games while permitting the NFL’s most fantasy points to the position this year. Howard’s Week 12 clunker in Philly was predictable considering the opponent and game flow. This is a beautiful bounce-back opportunity. … In order, Tarik Cohen’s touch counts in Mitchell Trubisky’s seven starts are 7 > 15 > 1 > 5 > 2 > 13 > 4. I don’t care what the matchup says; you’re entirely on your own with that. … Mitchell Trubisky’s biggest obstacle is the Bears’ specific design to limit their rookie quarterback’s impact on games. The matchup does give Trubisky streamer appeal. Not only has San Francisco yielded top-12 fantasy scores to seven of its last nine quarterbacks faced, but the Niners have allowed a league-high 54 quarterback rushing attempts. Despite getting a late start on the season, Trubisky is No. 11 in quarterback rushing yards (175). ... Dontrelle Inman remains the Bears’ lone playable pass catcher with a team-high 22 targets in three games since joining forces with Trubisky. Inman’s stat lines in that stretch are 6/88/0 > 3/43/0 > 4/64/0. This will be his softest matchup to date.



Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first 49ers start in adverse circumstances at Soldier Field against a Bears pass defense that has held seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced to results of QB16 or worse while yielding the NFL’s 11th-fewest touchdown passes and eighth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Garoppolo is a promising short- and long-term prospect who could easily prove me wrong, but I’d be surprised if he had immediate success in a complex Kyle Shanahan offense that Matt Ryan took more than a full year to grasp. Garoppolo’s obstacles extend to a poor supporting cast with which he’s had almost no time to form an on-field or even in-practice bond following his October 30 acquisition. … Carlos Hyde should remain San Francisco’s offensive centerpiece with 19-plus touches in three straight games and four of his last five. Nothing about Hyde’s matchup stands out versus Chicago, which holds enemy backs to a middling 4.05 yards per carry and the NFL’s sixth-fewest running back receiving yards (375). Hyde’s continually rising passing-game usage helps against a Bears defense that has given up 40 receptions to enemy backs in its last seven games. … Garoppolo heavily targeted running backs and tight ends as a backup in New England, although that was at least partly a function of the Patriots’ scheme. I think this is a wait-and-see week for 49ers pass catchers, especially in a tough matchup at Soldier Field.



Score Prediction: Bears 24, 49ers 20



Tampa Bay @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Buccaneers 22.25, Packers 22.25



Albeit with high risk because his play has been so uneven, this is a tempting streamer and DFS spot for Brett Hundley against a Bucs defense that has yielded top-16 fantasy results to nine of its last ten signal callers faced. Tampa Bay is 30th in pass-defense DVOA and consistently gives quarterbacks clean pockets, ranking dead last in sacks (15) with the NFL’s sixth-highest QB rating allowed (98.7). Hundley has been a top-12 fantasy quarterback in two of his last four starts, although last week’s season-best QB7 score was largely attributable to poor play by Pittsburgh’s defense. Over half of Hundley’s completions occurred on throws to players lined up behind the line of scrimmage. … The Bucs have yielded a 181/832/4.60/8 rushing line to running backs in their last seven games and have given up the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (486) to the position this year. Unfortunately, Aaron Jones’ (MCL) expected return means Green Bay’s backfield will revert to a committee with Jones and Jamaal Williams likely sharing playing time.



Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 52; Jordy Nelson 35; Randall Cobb 26; Jones 15; Williams 14; Lance Kendricks 9; Ty Montgomery and Richard Rodgers 8. … Adams remains the Packers’ lone playable pass catcher with receiving lines of 2/12/0 > 7/53/0 > 5/90/1 > 8/126/0 > 5/82/1 in Hundley’s five starts. Adams runs a team-high 81% of his routes outside, where the Bucs were flamed by fellow perimeter WRs Julio Jones (12/253/2), Kenny Stills (7/180/1), and Robby Anderson (4/85/1) in the last three games. … The matchup is also theoretically favorable for Nelson, but he’s shown no signs of a rapport with Hundley, managing stat lines of 1/13/0 > 4/35/0 > 3/20/0 > 2/24/0 > 3/11/0 in Hundley’s starts. There is some hope Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) will return when eligible in Week 15, although it may not make sense for the Packers to play him if they’re eliminated from playoff contention at that point. … Cobb’s receiving lines with Hundley starting are 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 > 3/52/0 > 3/34/0 > 4/58/1.



Back from his three-game respite to nurse a throwing-shoulder injury that has plagued him since mid-October, Jameis Winston’s ability to sustain in-game health and perform effectively are bigger Week 13 concerns than his opponent. The pass-funnel Packers have yielded top-16 fantasy results to six of their last seven quarterbacks faced, including last week’s QB1 overall finish to Ben Roethlisberger. Another Winston worry is Tampa Bay’s losses of C Ali Marpet (knee) and RT Demar Dotson (knee) to I.R.; Marpet and Dotson were arguably the Bucs’ best two offensive linemen. Despite the plus draw, I would prefer to treat this as a wait-and-see week for Winston before perhaps starting him back home in Weeks 14-15 against Detroit and Atlanta. … Doug Martin’s (concussion) probable absence leaves Tampa Bay with a probable three-way RBBC consisting of Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Charles Sims to face a Packers team whose defensive strength is against the run, where it has limited enemy running backs to a combined 92/269/2.92/2 rushing line in its last four games. Based on last week’s usage after Martin’s exit, my guess is we’ll see Rodgers as the technical lead back with Barber in a big-back change-up and goal-line role and Sims entering on passing downs. It doesn’t set up as a fantasy-friendly situation.



This is an eruption spot for Mike Evans, who has double-digit targets in four straight games he hasn’t been kicked out of, yet is scoreless since Week 7, making him a prime positive-regression touchdown candidate. Evans also has a top-three buy-low score in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Week 13 Air Yards model. The Packers are getting clocked by wide receivers, specifically Antonio Brown (10/169/2), Golden Tate (7/113/0), Marvin Jones (7/107/2), Dontrelle Inman (6/88/0), Mike Wallace (4/56/1), and Martavis Bryant (4/40/1) in the last month. … DeSean Jackson has 60-plus yards and/or a TD in seven of his last ten games, showing surprising consistency considering his volatile reputation. He too stands to benefit from facing a Green Bay secondary yielding the NFL’s fourth-most fantasy points to receivers. … The Packers have allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to tight ends, notably checking Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), Eric Ebron (3/35/0), Ben Watson (1/33/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Coby Fleener (2/22/0), Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), and Austin Hooper (2/7/0). Winston’s return to health is good news for Cameron Brate, but Brate remains difficult to trust with fewer than 15 yards in four straight games. If he does show Week 13 improvement, Brate will regain usability in Week 14 versus Detroit.



Score Prediction: Packers 24, Buccaneers 23



Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Team Totals: Jaguars 25.5, Colts 15.5



Battling recurring ankle woes and an injury-induced lack of offensive line continuity, Leonard Fournette draws a spiked-week opportunity as a massive home favorite against the Colts, who have allowed a crisp 153/656/4.29/5 rushing line to enemy backs in their last six games and were pounded into submission by Derrick Henry (6.1 YPC) in crunch time of last week’s loss. Although T.J. Yeldon eats into his passing-game usage, Fournette out-touched Yeldon 15 to 8 in Jacksonville’s Week 12 loss to Arizona and has multiple catches in 8-of-9 games. Indianapolis has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (572) to backs. … Blake Bortles is a two-quarterback-league starter and dart-throw streamer against the Colts, who have supported top-14 fantasy results for 9-of-11 quarterbacks faced, including Bortles’ QB13 finish against them in Week 7. Bortles’ biggest selling point may be increased aggressiveness on the ground; he averaged just 3.0 rushing attempts in the Jaguars’ first seven games but has averaged 5.0 per game since Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye. Bortles ranks sixth among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (257).



Bortles’ target distribution in the last two weeks: Dede Westbrook 16; Keelan Cole 13; Marqise Lee 11; Yeldon 8; Fournette 6; Marcedes Lewis 4. … With Patrick Peterson draped all over Lee, Westbrook led the Jags in Week 12 targets (10) and catches (6) and saw his snaps rise from 44% to 70%. Westbrook is worthy of WR4/flex discussion in a plus draw with the Colts, who are without top CB Rashaan Melvin (hand). Westbrook also has a top-four Week 13 buy-low score in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … After facing Jason McCourty in Week 11 and Peterson last week, Lee enters a rebound spot against an Indy defense that has allowed a league-high 48 completions of 20-plus yards (48). Despite his slow two-week stretch, Lee remains the top fantasy bet in the Jags’ pass-catcher corps. The Melvin-less Colts have given up the NFL’s third-most yards to wide receivers (1,927). … Lewis warrants matchup-based streamer consideration against a Colts defense that has yielded the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including touchdowns to Delanie Walker and Vance McDonald in back-to-back games. Lewis, of course, is always a touchdown-or-bust play with just two 30-yard games on the year.



This is a smash spot for the Jaguars’ defense against Jacoby Brissett, who has absorbed a league-high 43 sacks, lost C Ryan Kelly (concussion) while taking eight more sacks in last week’s loss to Tennessee, and could be seen staring at the pass rush and gripping the ball in fear as Brissett refused to challenge the Titans’ typically vulnerable secondary downfield. Jacksonville leads the NFL in sacks (41), ranks third in quarterback hits (79), and has allowed a league-low nine touchdown passes. … Jacksonville has played shutdown run defense for a full month since acquiring DT Marcell Dareus, limiting enemy backs to a 79/218/2.76/1 rushing line in that four-game stretch. Frank Gore has one touchdown since Week 3 and has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in 2-of-11 games, making him a low-end flex option in a bad matchup. … Plagued by pass-protection miscues before the Colts’ Week 11 bye, Marlon Mack logged just six touches on 30% of the snaps in last week’s loss to the Titans. Mack also lost a fumble deep in Colts territory that directly led to a Tennessee touchdown, further damaging his bid for playing time.



Brissett’s post-bye target distribution: Jack Doyle 8; Gore and T.Y. Hilton 5; Chester Rogers 4; Donte Moncrief 3; Mack 2. … Ranked fifth among NFL tight ends in targets (77) and second in catches (59), Doyle is the best bet for Week 13 production in Indy’s pass-catcher corps against a Jags defense that appears likely to be without WLB Telvin Smith (concussion) and was exploited by Cardinals tight ends (8/107/1) last week. … Just three wide receivers (Antonio Brown, Corey Coleman, Robert Woods) have cleared 60 yards on the Jaguars all season, and only two (Brown, Coleman) have topped 70 against them. This is a worrisome matchup for Hilton, who managed 27 scoreless yards on eight targets when these teams met in Week 7. … Neither Moncrief nor Rogers is a realistic Week 13 play, but it should be noted that Rogers has out-produced Moncrief in back-to-back games and is a candidate to move up the depth chart soon. Albeit with only 34 yards on four targets, Rogers was the lone Colts wide receiver to make any impact in last week’s loss to the Titans and warrants a longer look from the coaching staff.



Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Colts 3



4:05 PM ET Game



Cleveland @ LA Chargers

Team Totals: Chargers 28.5, Browns 14.5



Coming off back-to-back top-13 fantasy results including last week’s QB2 finish in Dallas, Philip Rivers draws another plus matchup against the Browns, who support high quarterback floors by yielding top-15 fantasy scores to 9-of-11 signal callers faced while surrendering the NFL’s second-most touchdown passes (22) with a No. 27 ranking in pass-defense DVOA. Rivers has thrown multiple touchdowns in six of his last eight games, including three straight. … The Jamie Collins- and Emmanuel Ogbah-less Browns are springing run-defense leaks, yielding an 80/345/4.31/2 rushing line to enemy backs in their last three games, including two straight 110-plus-yard efforts to Leonard Fournette (28/111/0) and previously-struggling Joe Mixon (23/114/1). Although Melvin Gordon’s results disappointed on Thanksgiving, he decisively out-touched (24) and out-snapped (62%) Austin Ekeler (9, 38%) and remains the Bolts’ locked-in workhorse despite efficiency struggles on the ground. As a high-volume home-favorite running back facing a backsliding run defense, Gordon should be locked into all fantasy lineups as a high-floor RB1.



Rivers’ target distribution since the Chargers’ Week 9 bye: Keenan Allen 34; Gordon 13; Hunter Henry 12; Ekeler and Tyrell Williams 9; Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams 7; Antonio Gates 6. … One of the NFL’s hottest receivers, Allen has strung together back-to-back 150-plus-yard efforts to face Cleveland slot coverage that surrendered stat lines of 3/35/1 (Tyler Boyd/Alex Erickson), 6/97/1 (Golden Tate), and 5/98/1 (Adam Thielen) in three of its last four games. Allen runs half of his snaps in the slot. … Henry’s draw is even more favorable against the Browns’ middle-of-the-field coverage, which has given up tight end touchdowns in four straight games (Tyler Kroft, Marcedes Lewis, Eric Ebron, Kyle Rudolph). Albeit never a truly reliable fantasy option, Henry set a five-week high in snaps (77%) on Thanksgiving and must become a featured passing-game piece down the stretch of the streaking Chargers’ playoff run. … Mike Williams (knee) absence narrows Los Angeles’ three-receiver set to Tyrell Williams and Benjamin, who are both Week 13 dart throws against the Browns’ underrated perimeter coverage keyed by Jason McCourty, who has limited A.J. Green (5/66/0), Marqise Lee (5/45/0), Marvin Jones (1/22/0) in the last three weeks. Tyrell a superior option to Benjamin, but still a low-floor, big-play-dependent one. Tyrell has averaged just 3.0 targets over the Chargers’ last seven games. He has two touchdowns on the year.



Although DeShone Kizer has shown recent signs of improvement – including last week’s season-high 268 passing yards in a tough spot at Cincinnati – he is a two-quarterback-league play only against a Chargers defense that has held nine of its last ten passers faced to fantasy results of QB13 or worse. … Despite last week’s coachspeak that Duke Johnson’s role would grow, he was out-touched 17 to 10 by Isaiah Crowell against the Bengals, only winning the snap-rate battle 54% to 46%. We simply can’t expect their usage to change significantly at this point. Both Browns backs are plus-matchup flex plays against Los Angeles’ leaky run defense, which permitted a 34/208/6.11/2 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last two games and on the year has allowed the NFL’s second-most catches (69) and fifth-most receiving yards (558) to the position. Johnson does have double-digit touches in four of his last five games with five-plus targets in 10-of-11 games this year. … Playing his first NFL game since December 21 of 2014, Josh Gordon is expected to return as a full-time player across from Corey Coleman after impressing in practice the past two weeks. Against a stout Chargers secondary that has allowed the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards to wide receivers (1,409), I’m approaching Gordon and Coleman both as boom-bust WR3 plays. … The Chargers have played lights-out tight end defense all year, but I found it notable David Njoku logged a season-high 59% of the snaps in last week’s loss to Cincinnati. Njoku caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and could become a streamer option soon. His run blocking has stood out on tape recently.



Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Browns 17



4:25 PM ET Games



NY Giants @ Oakland

Team Totals: Raiders 24.5, Giants 16.5



Missing Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion), Derek Carr is a Week 13 leap-of-faith play with QB14 results or worse in seven of his last eight games. Carr does have Jared Cook left in a favorable tight end draw, and the matchup works in Carr’s favor against a Giants defense that has given up top-15 fantasy finishes to seven of its last eight quarterbacks faced, including six top-nine scores. Still, based mainly on Carr’s checkdown-filled to-date play and severe loss of weaponry, I’m viewing him as a fringe streamer and surefire start only in two-quarterback leagues. … The 5-6 Raiders maintain realistic playoff aspirations in the abysmal AFC, and appear to have finally acknowledged that feeding Marshawn Lynch gives them their best chance to win, which should especially be the Week 13 case considering their depleted wideout corps. In last week’s win over Denver, Lynch established season highs in touches (29), playing time (69%), targets (3), and yards from scrimmage (111) in a tone-setting if still-inefficient (2.58 YPC) performance. This is a much better matchup for Lynch against a Giants run defense that ranks 25th in DVOA and has surrendered a combined 77/362/4.70/1 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last three games. As a huge home favorite in a plus draw, Lynch is a quality RB2 play with RB1 upside.



Crabtree and Cooper’s removal makes Jared Cook the heavy favorite to operate as Oakland’s Week 13 passing-game focal point, creating a mouth-watering scenario against a Giants defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-most catches (62), third-most yards (768), and a league-high ten touchdowns to tight ends. … Despite Giants slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s stingy interior coverage, slot men like Doug Baldwin (9/92/1) and Jamison Crowder (7/141/1) have ripped the G-Men because they so often end up getting targeted against linebackers and safeties due to DC Steve Spagnuolo’s zone coverage. Crowder didn’t gain a single one of his 141 yards on targets against DRC. Seth Roberts plays 82% of his snaps in the slot and has the longest-standing rapport with Carr. He’s in the opportunity-based WR3/flex mix. … The Giants’ allowance of big plays is what has hurt them most defensively this season; only two teams have given up more 20-plus-yard receptions (42). Cook leads the Raiders in 20-plus-yard catches (8), with Crabtree and Cooper next up. Behind them is Roberts (4), then Week 13 super sleeper Johnny Holton (3), then Cordarrelle Patterson (2). Holton and Patterson project to start out wide against the Janoris Jenkins-less (ankle) Giants and are both worth big-play-dependent dart-throw consideration.



Geno Smith is a cost- and matchup-based DFS play against the Raiders, who have yielded top-ten fantasy results to four of their last five quarterbacks faced while ranking last in pass-defense DVOA, allowing the NFL’s highest passer rating (110.0), and ranking 29th in sacks (19). 8-of-11 quarterbacks to face Oakland have logged top-13 results, suggesting Geno offers a sneaky-high floor and upside supported by Sterling Shepard’s (migraines) return. Although big media made Geno sound like the worst quarterback in the world all week, over his last eight regular season appearances Smith has completed 63.5% of his passes at 8.34 yards per attempt with a 9:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 24/118/5.1/0 rushing line. The Giants sound like they want to give Smith a legitimate two-game look before letting third-round rookie Davis Webb finish out the season. … The Giants’ backfield reverted toward a three-way timeshare on Thanksgiving as Orleans Darkwa only out-touched Wayne Gallman 12 to 11, Gallman won the snaps battle 39% to 33%, and Shane Vereen (4 touches, 26%) stayed just enough involved to hurt his teammates’ fantasy values. … Despite back-to-back slow weeks, Evan Engram should remain pinned into fantasy lineups versus a Raiders defense permitting the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends. … Shepard is an auto-WR3 play against Oakland, who got drilled by Broncos rotating slot WRs Cody Latimer (3/48/1) and Bennie Fowler (3/33/1) in Week 12 after giving up 8/66/1 to Patriots slot man Danny Amendola in Week 11.



Score Prediction: Raiders 23, Giants 20



LA Rams @ Arizona

Team Totals: Rams 26, Cardinals 19



Jared Goff visits the desert with top-15 fantasy finishes in 7-of-11 starts, including top-12 scores in four of his last five to face a pass-funnel Cardinals defense that has yielded top-12 results to 8-of-11 signal callers faced. As a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy producer facing a defense that takes away running games but is vulnerable to the pass, Goff is a rock-solid play beneath Arizona’s University of Phoenix Stadium dome. … The Cardinals’ run-defense stoutness didn’t prevent Todd Gurley from totaling 154 yards with a touchdown in Los Angeles’ Week 7 win. Arizona’s front seven has limited enemy backs to 3.44 yards per carry, yet the Cardinals have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most receptions to the position, which bodes well for Gurley, who ranks sixth among running backs in targets (59) and eighth in catches (42).



Goff’s post-Robert Woods target distribution: Cooper Kupp 11; Sammy Watkins 9; Gurley 7; Josh Reynolds 6; Tavon Austin 4; Tyler Higbee 3; Pharoh Cooper 2; Gerald Everett 1. … Kupp ranked second on the Rams in targets prior to Woods’ shoulder injury and dominated the passing-game workload in last week’s win over the Saints, parlaying his 11 targets into an 8/116/0 receiving line. Running over 60% of his routes in the slot, Kupp’s Week 13 matchup is gorgeous against the slot-weak Cardinals, who have been tormented by fellow slot men Golden Tate (10/107/0), Doug Baldwin (5/95/0), Nelson Agholor (4/93/1), Bruce Ellington (6/63/0), Kupp himself (4/51/1), Adam Humphries (6/51/0), and Trent Taylor (5/47/0). … Despite last week’s nine-target game, Watkins is a much tougher sell in Patrick Peterson’s coverage. … Peterson’s probable shutdown of Watkins bodes well for Kupp and rookie No. 3 receiver Reynolds, who logged 79% of last week’s Rams offensive snaps and parlayed six targets into a 4/37/1 receiving line. Most comparable to ex-Bengals WR Chris Henry, Reynolds is a purely vertical and outside receiver who runs 4.52 at 6’3/194 and averaged 17.0 yards per catch at Texas A&M. An intuitive ball snatcher in the air, Reynolds again makes for a compelling but low-floor WR4/flex sleeper pick.



Arizona’s offensive centerpiece remains Adrian Peterson, who enters Week 13 with 22-plus touches in 4-of-6 games as a Cardinal to face a Rams defense whose weakness is versus the run, where DC Wade Phillips’ unit ranks 19th in run-defense DVOA and yielded a combined 45/261/5.80/3 rushing line to enemy backs in its last two games. Although his Week 12 rushing line disappointed (20/79/0) against the run-tough Jaguars, Peterson established season highs in routes run (25), targets (5), and catches (4) in Arizona’s upset. Peterson’s floor is raised by his bigger passing-game role, and his ceiling is enhanced by Los Angeles’ run-defense deficiencies. Peterson is an intriguing RB2 with underrated upside this week. … This is a tougher draw for Blaine Gabbert against Phillips’ run-funnel defense, which has held 8-of-11 quarterbacks faced outside of that week’s top-12 fantasy scorers while ranking sixth in sacks (31) and allowing the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (78.6). Since the beginning of the year, Drew Brees (QB21), Russell Wilson (QB18), and Kirk Cousins (QB24) have all turned in low-end results against Phillips’ group. The Rams’ pass-rushing prowess is a major concern for Gabbert, who notoriously wilts when pressured.



Gabbert’s Weeks 11-12 target distribution: Larry Fitzgerald 18; Ricky Seals-Jones 11; J.J. Nelson 7; D.J. Foster and Peterson 6; Jermaine Gresham 4; Jaron Brown 3; Troy Niklas 2. … The Rams held Fitz to a 3/29/0 stat line in Week 7, although Fitzgerald caught all three of his targets and has dominated passing-game looks since Gabbert took over. Particularly with Rams slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) at less than 100%, Fitzgerald is a confident WR2 despite last week’s predictable clunker against Jalen Ramsey. Fitzgerald runs nearly two-thirds of his routes in the slot, where Vikings slot WR Adam Thielen hurt the Rams badly (6/123/1) in Week 11. … A Gabbert favorite who attracts targets whenever he is in, Seals-Jones’ snaps jumped to 23% with 15 routes run in last week’s upset win over the Jaguars, keying it with a team-best 4/72/1 receiving line. Seals-Jones is technically the Cards’ No. 3 tight end behind Gresham and Niklas, but he clearly has a better connection with fellow backup Gabbert than the tight ends ahead of him. Seals-Jones has run just 19 routes all year, yet he has produced consecutive stat lines of 3/54/2 and 4/72/1 in matchups with the Texans and Jaguars. On such low usage, Seals-Jones remains a boom-bust streamer against a Rams defense yielding the NFL’s third-fewest receiving yards (440) to tight ends.



Score Prediction: Rams 27, Cardinals 23



Sunday Night Football



Philadelphia @ Seattle

Team Totals: Eagles 26.5, Seahawks 20.5



Behind a leaky offensive line, Russell Wilson’s matchup-proof capabilities will be put to the test against a Philly defense that ranks first in quarterback hits (85), sixth in sacks (31), and second in interceptions (16), and has held each of its last four signal callers faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse. There are reasons for Wilson optimism, however. Seattle has almost no shot at running the ball successfully on Philadelphia’s front – forcing the entire offensive load onto Wilson – while the Eagles are yielding the NFL’s eighth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (202). Due to his offensive-engine usage, I think Wilson maintains a high floor and ceiling despite the imposing draw. … The Seahawks jammed 20 touches into Eddie Lacy in last week’s loss to San Francisco, unsuccessfully producing 61 scoreless yards. Regardless of his projected workload, Lacy isn’t a realistic fantasy option against the Eagles, who rank No. 3 in run-defense DVOA and have limited enemy backs to 2.88 yards per carry. … With Lacy in the Week 12 featured role, passing-game specialist J.D. McKissic’s snaps dipped to 46% against the 49ers, managing 46 scoreless yards on eight touches. The Seahawks’ refusal to commit to McKissic as anything more than a lightly-used change-up back renders him a shaky PPR flex option. The Eagles have defended running backs stingily in the passing game, allowing the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (439) to the position.



Wilson’s targets since Seattle’s Week 6 bye: Doug Baldwin 49; Jimmy Graham 45; Tyler Lockett 31; Paul Richardson 29; McKissic 25; Nick Vannett 8; Luke Willson 6; Lacy and Tanner McEvoy 5. … While slot man Baldwin’s macro matchup is favorable against an Eagles defense surrendering the NFL’s third-most catches (143) and ninth-most yards (1,732) to wide receivers, his micro matchup is concerning against Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson, who has PFF’s No. 3 coverage grade among 119 qualified corners. The last three notable slot receivers to face Philly are Kendall Wright (2/15/0), Cole Beasley (2/7/0), and Jamison Crowder (2/28/0). … Graham has been unflappably consistent with 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine straight games. Graham’s on-paper matchup is neutral against a Philly defense that ranks 14th in catches (52) and 19th in yards (525) allowed to tight ends, but he is a fantasy asset to count on each week. … Still scoreless on the season and held below 40 yards in six of Seattle’s last seven games, Lockett’s weekly targets dipped to 2 > 5 > 1 in Weeks 10-12. Richardson has been more involved with target counts of 8 > 7 in the last two games and remains the superior WR3/flex option every week. Neither has a truly standout matchup against Philadelphia’s Ronald Darby-improved outside coverage.



Although playing at The Clink never makes for an ideal spot, Seattle’s injury-marred defense should not be viewed as a daunting obstacle for white-hot Carson Wentz, who has earned elite every-week QB1 treatment with top-seven fantasy results in 9-of-11 starts. The Seahawks are missing SS Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles’), and DE Cliff Avril (neck), and Wentz has shown matchup-proof scoring ability all season. It can’t hurt that Seattle has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (212), while Wentz is fourth at his position in rushing attempts (55) and seventh in rushing yards (253). This is also a game where Philadelphia may have to throw more than usual to win. … That’s because Seattle plays lights-out run defense, limiting enemy running backs to a 164/450/2.74/6 rushing line in its last eight games and the NFL’s second-fewest receiving yards (311) on the year. Jay Ajayi has failed to assert himself into a lead-back role through three games as an Eagle, managing touch counts of 8 > 8 > 6 on snap rates of 25% > 20% > 28%. LeGarrette Blount has remained the touch leader (9 > 13 > 15), although all three games were blowout wins by Philadelphia, playing into Blount’s hands as a clock-killing late-game pounder. Corey Clement (12 > 6 > 5) has stayed involved on passing downs and in the red zone. In a bad draw against the Seahawks, all three Eagles running backs are flex options to avoid.



Wentz’s targets since Philly’s Week 10 bye: Alshon Jeffery 16; Zach Ertz 14; Nelson Agholor 10; Torrey Smith 9; Ajayi and Brent Celek 3; Mack Hollins and Kenjon Barner 2; Clement 1. … Ertz showed he is over his midseason hamstring injury in last week’s 10/103/1 pummeling of Chicago. His Week 13 matchup is favorable against Chancellor-less Seattle, which gave up 5/106/0 to Rams tight ends in Week 5, 6/60/1 to Evan Engram in Week 7, 6/72/0 to Vernon Davis in Week 9, 5/64/1 to Jermaine Gresham in Week 10, and 4/30/1 to Falcons tight ends in Week 11. … A model of consistency whose matchup is improved by the Seahawks’ multitude of secondary injuries, Jeffery has logged 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last ten games with five TDs in the last four. Jeffery has earned every-week WR1 treatment as a featured member of Philadelphia’s high-octane passing attack. … Agholor has been a touchdown-or-bust flex option all season, clearing 60 yards in 2-of-11 weeks and averaging just 4.8 targets per game.



Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Seahawks 24



Monday Night Football



Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

Team Totals: Steelers 24, Bengals 19



Ben Roethlisberger enters Week 13 with top-12 fantasy results in four straight games to face his stiffest challenge since these teams last met in Week 7, when Roethlisberger posted his highest passer rating of the season (117.4) in Pittsburgh’s 29-14 home-game rout of Cincinnati. Roethlisberger is never as safe a fantasy bet on the road, but he is tough to get away from based on his improved on-field play and the Bengals’ allowance of top-15 finishes to five of their last six quarterbacks faced, including DeShone Kizer’s season highs in passing yards (268), yards per attempt (8.65), and QB rating (86.5) last week. Showing a consistently high floor, Big Ben hasn’t finished worse than QB15 since Week 6. … Le’Veon Bell set consecutive season highs in targets (11, 14) in Weeks 11-12 and now draws a Bengals defense that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most catches (68) to running backs and yielded Bell’s second-highest receiving-yardage total of the year (58) in Week 7. Although Cincinnati has defended the run stoutly for the most part on an efficiency basis, Marvin Lewis’ defense has given up 110-plus rushing yards in six straight games and coughed up a 22/130/5.91/0 rushing line to Browns backs last week. Bell has scored 22-of-31 (71%) career rushing TDs in away games, including all five of his 2017 scores.



Big Ben’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye: Antonio Brown 32; Le’Veon 31; Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster 15; Jesse James 14; Eli Rogers 8; Vance McDonald 2. … Cincinnati annually poses Brown’s toughest matchups, having held him to stat lines of 3/58/0 > 4/39/0 > 7/87/0 > 6/47/1 > 4/65/1 in these teams’ last five meetings. Just one wideout has topped 65 yards against the Bengals since Week 3. … With Smith-Schuster (hamstring) on the shelf last week, Bryant established an eight-week high in routes run (49) on his second-highest snap rate (80%) of the season. In a tough draw, Bryant’s WR3/flex viability hinges on Smith-Schuster’s availability. … If Smith-Schuster goes, he will be a shaky fantasy bet as a rookie battling a soft-tissue injury against Cincinnati’s stout pass defense. … With McDonald (ankle, knee) due back, the Steelers’ tight end rotation can be ignored for streamer purposes.



After surprisingly waking up Brett Hundley due to various defensive busts in last week’s 31-28 win, the Steelers get a chance to right the ship against a Cincinnati offensive line that ranks 26th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate and has allowed the NFL’s 12th-most sacks (28). When these clubs met in Week 7, Andy Dalton took four sacks and threw two picks, managing an anemic 140 yards on 30 pass attempts. Dalton’s last two fantasy results against Steelers DC Keith Butler’s defense are QB20 > QB24, finishing below 160 passing yards in both. Dalton is a two-quarterback-league starter only facing a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in sacks (38) and has held seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced to QB15 results or worse. … Joe Mixon also catches a tough draw after last week’s season-best game, facing a Steelers defense that has held running backs to a paltry 105/316/3.10/1 rushing line in its last six games while ranking a middling 17th in receiving yards (472) allowed to the position, a number Jamaal Williams single-handedly spiked on last week’s perfectly-designed 54-yard screen-pass score. Despite his stingy opponent, Mixon is a volume-based RB2 play at worst with 20-plus touches in consecutive games. Mixon set season highs in playing time (75%) and touches (26) in last week’s eruption against Cleveland.



Dalton’s targets since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 39; Brandon LaFell 35; Tyler Kroft 25; Mixon 18; Giovani Bernard 14; Josh Malone 10; Alex Erickson 5; Tyler Boyd 3; John Ross 2. … This is an eruption spot for Green against a Joe Haden-less Pittsburgh secondary that has fallen apart, yielding big plays and box scores to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), and Donte Moncrief (1/60/1) over its last four games. … LaFell has failed to reach 50 yards in 10-of-11 games despite playing 88% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps. … Delanie Walker in Week 11 (6/92/0) is the lone tight end to clear 60 yards against the Steelers this year, and Kroft has cleared 50 in just 2-of-11 games. Kroft is a touchdown-or-bust streamer facing a Pittsburgh defense that has surrendered the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.



Score Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 20