Silva's Updated Top 150 Ranks

These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Changes in the rankings have been generated based on preseason adjustments, training-camp injuries, and depth chart movement. These Top 150s will continue to be tweaked as more information rolls in throughout August.



For more thorough player analysis, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.



1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Emerged as NFL’s premier 3-down back in first year under Sean McVay.

2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged 27.5 touches/game last 2 years. Career-high 85 catches in ’17.

3. David Johnson (RB3) – I lean D.J. over Zeke in 0.5 and full PPR but take Elliott in non-PPR drafts.

4. Ezekiel Elliott (RB4) – O-Line is an increasing concern, but Elliott’s workload can compensate.

5. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 150+ targets 5 straight years. Has battled quad injury in training camp.

6. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Last year’s RB4 despite only 7.5 carries/game. Volume will spike in year 2.

7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Pass-game usage has risen every year. Now has best O-Line of career.

8. Leonard Fournette (RB7) – Handled 381 touches in 16 games as rookie, including the playoffs.

9. Saquon Barkley (RB8) – Cross between David Johnson-LeSean McCoy. Battling hamstring pull.

10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – Led NFL in rushing yards, yards after contact & broken tackles as rookie.

11. DeAndre Hopkins (WR2) – Last year’s overall WR1 with Watson. Also WR1 with Savage/Yates.

12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR5 or better in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.

13. Julio Jones (WR4) – 1,400+ receiving yards 4 straight years. Should experience +TD regression.

14. Christian McCaffrey (RB10) – Has swept 1st-team snaps & executed at goal line in preseason.

15. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Monster TD & volume upside without Cooks & Edelman Weeks 1-4.

16. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Should dominate Chargers RZ looks with Hunter Henry out of picture.

17. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Plus-sized technician has room for big TD growth after 5-score ’17.

18. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in receiving TDs (22) and RZ targets (46) last two seasons.

19. A.J. Green (WR8) – Turned 30 in July. Top-12 fantasy WR in points per game in 7-of-7 seasons.

20. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – High-floor, job-secure lead RB in Falcons offense likely to rebound.

21. Jordan Howard (RB12) – New staff giving him another chance in passing game. Big TD upside.

22. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Back from ACL tear. OL concerns. May lose GL work to Latavius Murray.

23. Joe Mixon (RB14) – After sluggish rookie campaign, has dropped 20 lbs since 2017 spring.

24. Mike Evans (WR9) – Went 5/92/0, 6/78/0, 3/95/1 in 3 games with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.

25. LeSean McCoy (RB15) – Off-field concerns have quieted lately. Still projects for huge volume.

26. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Led NFL in receiving yards in ’16. Keeps rising as Luck’s health improves.

27. Tyreek Hill (WR11) – Each of TyFreak’s last 13 touchdowns have come from 30+ yards out.

28. Doug Baldwin (WR12) – My WR9 pre-knee injury. Recent signs positive on Baldwin’s recovery.

29. Larry Fitzgerald (WR13) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Has minimal competition for targets.

30. Adam Thielen (WR14) – Elite route runner has major room for TD growth after 4-score 2017.

31. Stefon Diggs (WR15) – High-end WR1 whenever not battling groin injuries last two seasons.

32. Alex Collins (RB16) – Avg’d 19.2 touches/game from Week 8 on. Gets both starting OGs back.

33. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Kelce’s targets per game have risen 4 straight years (5.4 > 6.4 > 7.3 > 8.1).

34. Zach Ertz (TE3) – Including playoffs, went 92/1,016/9 in 17 gms. Alshon absence would help.

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR16) – Safe WR2 with room for growth following Martavis Bryant exit.

36. Jay Ajayi (RB17) – Avg’d 15.7 touches over final 6 games. Eagles missing 190 carries from ‘17.

37. Derrick Henry (RB18) – Monster touchdown upside vs. soft schedule with improved coaching.

38. Jarvis Landry (WR17) – Set to vacuum targets again surrounded by pass-catcher uncertainty.

39. Amari Cooper (WR18) – Gruden says “main vein” of pass game, comp’d to Sterling Sharpe.

40. Lamar Miller (RB19) – 1,200+ total yards 4 straight years. D’Onta Foreman headed for PUP.

41. Kenyan Drake (RB20) – Expected to share time with Frank Gore despite white-hot 2017 finish.

42. Chris Hogan (WR19) – Last year’s WR10 in first 8 games. Will open year as Brady’s No. 1 WR.

43. Marvin Jones (WR20) – Led NFL in yds/catch (18.0) in ‘17. Eric Ebron’s exit frees up 86 targets.

44. Brandin Cooks (WR21) – Volume likely to take hit in L.A. but should still mix in spiked weeks.

45. Golden Tate (WR22) – Elite tackle breaker has 90+ catches 4 straight seasons. Contract year.

46. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) – Coming off 6-year lows in catch rate, yds/catch. 31 in December.

47. Josh Gordon (WR24) – Classic boom-bust pick. Browns seem confident he will be major factor.

48. Jerick McKinnon (RB21) – Sidelined by calf strain. Alfred Morris is legitimate threat for carries.

49. Jamaal Williams (RB22) – Overall RB8 in 2nd half of ’17. Has run away with Packers lead RB job.

50. Royce Freeman (RB23) – DEN likely lead RB will lose passing-down snaps to Devontae Booker.



51. Rex Burkhead (RB24) – In Pats bubble wrap.

52. Kerryon Johnson (RB25) – Lions likely lead RB.

53. Jimmy Graham (TE4) – Has 10+ TD upside.

54. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – 40 TDs last 16 games.

55. Emmanuel Sanders (WR25) – Value-pick WR3.

56. Julian Edelman (WR26) – Suspended Wks 1-4.

57. Marshawn Lynch (RB26) – Avg’d 4.69 yards/carry & 99.7 total yards/game over final 7 weeks.

58. Carlos Hyde (RB27) – Monster last two preseason games. Well ahead of rookie Nick Chubb.

59. Robby Anderson (WR27) – Was No. 12 in NFL in Air Yards. Sam Darnold looking like real deal.

60. Marquise Goodwin (WR28) – Stark splits with/without Garcon but formed Jimmy G rapport.

61. Dion Lewis (RB28) – Adds versatility to Titans backfield but lacks Derrick Henry scoring upside.

62. Corey Davis (WR29) – Brandon Marshall-level prospect out of college. Durability a concern.

63. Will Fuller (WR30) – Runs 4.32. Watson attempted NFL-high 20% of passes 20+ yds downfield.

64. Tom Brady (QB2) – Has thrown multiple TDs and/or 300+ yards in 30 of last 36 games (83%).

65. Tevin Coleman (RB29) – Avg’d 10.7 touches/game with ATL backfield at full strength in ’17.

66. Delanie Walker (TE5) – 800+ yards 4 straight years. Massive positive-TD regression candidate.

67. Greg Olsen (TE6) – 33yo played 16 games in 9 straight seasons before last year’s foot fracture.

68. Mark Ingram (RB30) – Suspended Weeks 1-4 (PEDs). Role all but certain to lessen upon return.

69. Deshaun Watson (QB3) – Flashed outrageous ceiling, outscoring all QBs by 6 PPG in Wks 2-8.

70. Sammy Watkins (WR31) – Camp reports & preseason show lack of chemistry with Mahomes.

71. Allen Robinson (WR32) – Fade at ADP. Off ACL, changing teams, hasn’t played well since 2015.

72. Evan Engram (TE7) – Healthy returns of OBJ & Shepard + Barkley addition threaten volume.

73. Chris Thompson (RB31) – Derrius Guice loss should make Skins pass-first team featuring CT.

74. Trey Burton (TE8) – Slot TE fits with Trubisky, who is most efficient attacking middle of field.

75. Nelson Agholor (WR33) – Broke out with move to the slot, running 86% of 2017 routes inside.

76. Chris Carson (RB32) – Penciled in as Seahawks lead back over first-round pick Rashaad Penny.

77. Pierre Garcon (WR34) – Was on 144-target pace before 2017 neck injury. Turns 32 this month.

78. Robert Woods (WR35) – Avg’d career-high 65.1 yards per game in first year with Sean McVay.

79. Kyle Rudolph (TE9) – 15 TDs last 2 years. Kirk Cousins has targeted TEs near league-high rate.

80. Devin Funchess (WR36) – Will face far more target competition after volume-driven breakout.

81. Jordan Reed (TE10) – Outlook very straightforward: Difference maker when healthy. Rarely is.

82. Rashaad Penny (RB33) – Getting outplayed by Chris Carson. Now dealing with injured hand.

83. Cooper Kupp (WR37) – Led Rams in targets, RZ targets, yards/catch, receiving yards as rookie.

84. Alshon Jeffery (WR38) – Long recovery from rotator cuff surgery has Week 1 status in doubt.

85. Michael Crabtree (WR39) – Outplayed by John Brown in camp. Still Baltimore’s best RZ threat.

86. Cam Newton (QB4) – Top-5 fantasy QB in 5-of-7 seasons. Multiple O-Line losses are concern.

87. James White (RB34) – Sony Michel & Rex Burkhead’s knee injuries enhance White’s outlook.

88. Peyton Barber (RB35) – Non-sexy early-down/goal-line RB remains ahead of Ronald Jones.

89. Russell Wilson (QB5) – ‘17 was the year to buy Russ. OC, weapons, OL & regression concerns.

90. Isaiah Crowell (RB36) – Playing behind Bilal Powell in preseason but should still win lead role.

91. Jordy Nelson (WR40) – Easily Raiders best RZ receiver. One of my favorite 10th-round picks.

92. Randall Cobb (WR41) – Had ankle surgery. Trade rumors may foreshadow release. High risk.

93. Kenny Stills (WR42) – Career-high 105 targets in ’17. Fins missing 290 targets from last year.

94. Tyler Lockett (WR43) – Seattle missing sixth-most targets in NFL & Doug Baldwin already hurt.

95. Jamison Crowder (WR44) – Slot WR in crowded pass-catcher corps. High floor but low ceiling.

96. Kenny Golladay (WR45) – 6-of-28 rookie catches gained 30+ yards. Will play much bigger role.

97. Ronald Jones (RB37) – Struggling in pass game. Clearly behind Peyton Barber on depth chart.

98. Corey Clement (RB38) – Versatile Super Bowl star is Jay Ajayi injury away from RB1/2 upside.

99. Kelvin Benjamin (WR46) – Volume-based WR4/flex has minimal target competition in Buffalo.

100. Drew Brees (QB6) – Led NFL in YPA (8.1). Attempts likely to rebound vs. tougher schedule.

101. Carson Wentz (QB7) – Regression candidate after league-high 7.5% TD rate, ACL & LCL tears.

102. Giovani Bernard (RB39) – Totaled 101.4 yds/game last Weeks 13-17, but behind Joe Mixon.

103. Tarik Cohen (RB40) – Bears’ plan to play Jordan Howard on 3rd downs concerning for Cohen.

104. Devontae Booker (RB41) – Broncos favorite for passing-down work behind Royce Freeman.

105. Sony Michel (RB42) – Knee “procedure” puts Michel behind in battle for early-season snaps.

106. George Kittle (TE11) – Niners expect him back for Week 1 after suffering separated shoulder.

107. Bilal Powell (RB43) – Powell is headed for big role again after Elijah McGuire’s fractured foot.

108. Latavius Murray (RB44) – Likely to keep significant role with Dalvin Cook coming off torn ACL.

109. Ty Montgomery (RB45) – On track to open year as Packers No. 2 RB behind Jamaal Williams.

110. John Brown (WR47) – Outplaying Crabtree in camp. Can smash ADP with better injury luck.

111. Jack Doyle (TE12) – Coming off 80-catch season. Andrew Luck’s return enhances his upside.

112. Marlon Mack (RB46) – Role was shaky even before suffering multi-week hamstring strain.

113. Aaron Jones (RB47) – Packers most explosive RB can’t shake injuries. Sidelined by hamstring.

114. Nick Chubb (RB48) – Rookie likely needs a Carlos Hyde injury to become fantasy relevant.

115. Jimmy Garoppolo (QB8) – Was overall QB6 w/ depleted pass-catcher corps in five ‘17 starts.

116. Kirk Cousins (QB9) – Top-8 fantasy QB1 in 3 straight years. Best weapons of career in MIN.

117. Matthew Stafford (QB10) – Top 11 in pass volume 9 of last 9 years. Cake early-season sked.

118. Ben Roethlisberger (QB11) – 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 319-yard average over final 10 starts last season.

119. Pat Mahomes (QB12) – Handed keys to high-powered offense on probable shootout team.

120. Matt Ryan (QB13) – 2016 MVP coming off down ’17. One of my favorite bounce-back QBs.

121. Marcus Mariota (QB14) – Buy-low QB coming off injury-plagued year w/ improved coaching.

122. Andrew Luck (QB15) – Missed ‘17 with throwing-shoulder tear. Hasn’t looked 100% in camp.

123. Philip Rivers (QB16) – Steady low-end QB1 lost TD upside when Hunter Henry tore his ACL.

124. Jared Goff (QB17) – 5.9% TD rate likely to regress in balanced to run-first Rams offense.

125. David Njoku (TE13) – Had Kelce-like skill set coming out of The U. Has dominated in August.

126. Jordan Wilkins (RB49) – Has struggled with fumbles & pass pro but opportunity still abounds.

127. Tyrell Williams (WR48) – Plus-sized RAC beast should get more usage post-Hunter Henry.

128. Sterling Shepard (WR49) – Will battle Engram & Barkley for targets behind OBJ. Low ceiling.

129. Marqise Lee (WR50) – 6.7 targets/game last 2 years. High-floor, low-ceiling WR4/flex pick.

130. Adrian Peterson (RB50) – Tentative favorite to lead Skins in carries after late-camp signing.

131. Taywan Taylor (WR51) – Star of Titans camp. Exciting flyer in otherwise injured WR corps.

132. Jared Cook (TE14) – Field-stretching tight end caught career-high 54 passes last season.

133. Charles Clay (TE15) – Has never reached 560 yards or topped 4 TDs in three years with Bills.

134. Ryan Grant (WR52) – Reliable possession WR shaping up as Colts No. 2 opposite T.Y. Hilton.

135. O.J. Howard (TE16) – Went 21/325/5 over final 27 targets of ’17. Monster ceiling at TE2 cost.

136. Austin Ekeler (RB51) – Explosive change-of-pace back should offer some standalone value.

137. Rishard Matthews (WR53) – Recovering from meniscus surgery. Early-season role in doubt.

138. Duke Johnson (RB52) – Has averaged 7.9 & 9.8 touches/game in 2 years with Hue Jackson.

139. Quincy Enunwa (WR54) – Sneaky high-volume upside opposite deep threat Robby Anderson.

140. Ted Ginn (WR55) – Increasing concern Ginn could lose snaps to rookie Tre’Quan Smith.

141. Anthony Miller (WR56) – Rookie slot WR ripping up camp. In crowded pass-catcher corps.

142. D.J. Moore (WR57) – This year’s first WR drafted has flashed RAC explosiveness in August.

143. Mike Williams (WR58) – Last year’s No. 7 overall pick finally showing signs of preseason life.

144. Tyler Eifert (TE17) – Has had healthy camp; knock on wood. Natural-born touchdown scorer.

145. Christine Michael (RB53) – C-Mike has a legitimate shot to open season as Colts lead back.

146. Buck Allen (RB54) – Favorite for Ravens No. 2 RB job ahead of injury-riddled Kenneth Dixon.

147. Matt Breida (RB55) – 49ers projected No. 2 back done for August with separated shoulder.

148. Mohamed Sanu (WR60) – High-efficiency slot WR needs Julio Jones injury to hit WR3 value.

149. John Ross (WR59) – Brandon LaFell release gives Ross some hope of sophomore breakout.

150. Frank Gore (RB57) – Slated to be 1b to Kenyan Drake’s 1a in Dolphins backfield committee.