Silva's Second-Round Mock

33. Browns -- Harold Landry – Ideal outside-edge rusher bookend to Myles Garrett.

34. Giants -- Will Hernandez – Mauler guard shores up weak NYG interior O-Line.

35. Browns -- Brian O’Neill – Pitt left tackle steps in for HOF tackle Joe Thomas.

36. Colts -- Derrius Guice – Colts land their feature back at top of round two.

37. Colts -- Josh Jackson – Zone corner addresses Colts biggest need on roster.

38. Bucs -- James Daniels – Iowa center shores up weak Buccaneers interior OL.

39. Bears -- Connor Williams – Fills weakness on interior Bears offensive line.

40. Broncos -- Isaiah Oliver – Man-coverage cornerback replaces Aqib Talib.

41. Raiders -- Lorenzo Carter – Versatile pass rusher with sideline-to-sideline range.

42. Dolphins -- Harrison Phillips – Big body interior DL helps replace Ndamukong Suh.

43. Patriots -- Sam Hubbard ; High-floor DE dominated Big Ten with non-stop motor.

44. Redskins -- Ronnie Harrison – Alabama strong safety sets tone in Skins secondary.

45. Packers -- Justin Reid – Stanford S w/ elite measurables replaces Morgan Burnett.

46. Bengals -- Mike Gesicki – Penn State with basketball background/elite athleticism.

47. Cardinals -- Austin Corbett – Immediate G/C starter for weak ARZ offensive line.

48. Chargers -- Nathan Shepherd – Huge DL athlete offers upside as inside disruptor.

49. Colts -- Donte Jackson – LSU burner ran 4.32 at Combine, 4.31 at LSU Pro Day.

50. Cowboys -- Courtland Sutton – Big alpha receiver to help replace Dez Bryant.

51. Lions -- Uchenna Nwosu – Havoc wrecker off edge for struggling Lions D-Line.

52. Eagles -- Nick Chubb – Best first- and second-down runner in this draft class.

53. Bucs -- Jessie Bates – Natural playmaker strong safety with centerfield range.

54. Chiefs -- Harrison Phillips – Stanford defensive tackle solidifies Chiefs run D.

55. Panthers -- Braden Smith – Auburn offensive linemen born to block somebody.

56. Bucs -- Justin Reid – Great athlete with ballhawking skills in middle of field.

57. Titans -- Rasheem Green – If head on straight, the next Michael Bennett.

58. Falcons -- Calvin Ridley – Runs great routes & gets open. Commands targets.

59. 49ers --Maurice Hurst – Best DT in draft carries concerns due to Jurst’s heart.

60. Steelers -- Mason Rudolph – Most aggressive downfield passer in the draft.

61. Jaguars -- D.J. Chark – LSU long-speed burner can take lid off enemy defenses.

62. Vikings -- Josh Rosen -- Spoke about every flaw in interview process.

63. Patriots -- Kyle Lautletta – Dominated at Richmond. Comparisons to Jimmy G.

64. Browns -- Derrick Nnadi -- FSU run-stopper defensive lineman is a weak connection.