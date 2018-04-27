Silva's Round 2 Mock Draft
Rotoworld Football produced the most accurate mock draft of the 2018 offseason and also blurbed every player selected. This is your one-stop shop for NFL draft coverage.
33. Browns -- Harold Landry – Ideal outside-edge rusher bookend to Myles Garrett.
34. Giants -- Will Hernandez – Mauler guard shores up weak NYG interior O-Line.
35. Browns -- Brian O’Neill – Pitt left tackle steps in for HOF tackle Joe Thomas.
36. Colts -- Derrius Guice – Colts land their feature back at top of round two.
37. Colts -- Josh Jackson – Zone corner addresses Colts biggest need on roster.
38. Bucs -- James Daniels – Iowa center shores up weak Buccaneers interior OL.
39. Bears -- Connor Williams – Fills weakness on interior Bears offensive line.
40. Broncos -- Isaiah Oliver – Man-coverage cornerback replaces Aqib Talib.
41. Raiders -- Lorenzo Carter – Versatile pass rusher with sideline-to-sideline range.
42. Dolphins -- Harrison Phillips – Big body interior DL helps replace Ndamukong Suh.
43. Patriots -- Sam Hubbard -- High-floor DE dominated Big Ten with non-stop motor.
44. Redskins -- Ronnie Harrison – Alabama strong safety sets tone in Skins secondary.
45. Packers -- Justin Reid – Stanford S w/ elite measurables replaces Morgan Burnett.
46. Bengals -- Mike Gesicki – Penn State with basketball background/elite athleticism.
47. Cardinals -- Austin Corbett – Immediate G/C starter for weak ARZ offensive line.
48. Chargers -- Nathan Shepherd – Huge DL athlete offers upside as inside disruptor.
49. Colts -- Donte Jackson – LSU burner ran 4.32 at Combine, 4.31 at LSU Pro Day.
50. Cowboys -- Courtland Sutton – Big alpha receiver to help replace Dez Bryant.
51. Lions -- Uchenna Nwosu – Havoc wrecker off edge for struggling Lions D-Line.
52. Eagles -- Nick Chubb – Best first- and second-down runner in this draft class.
53. Bucs -- Jessie Bates – Natural playmaker strong safety with centerfield range.
54. Chiefs -- DeShon Elliott - Chiefs adds safety help with their first pick of the draft.
55. Panthers -- Braden Smith – Auburn offensive linemen born to block somebody.
56. Bucs -- Carlton Davis - Outside corner after passing over the position in round one.
57. Titans -- Rasheem Green – If head on straight, the next Michael Bennett.
58. Falcons -- Maurice Hurst -- Interior penetrator falls for concerns over his heart.
59. 49ers -- Josh Sweat -- Niners take shot on low-floor but high-upside pass rusher.
60. Steelers -- Mason Rudolph – Most aggressive downfield passer in the draft.
61. Jaguars -- D.J. Chark – LSU long-speed burner can take lid off enemy defenses.
62. Vikings -- B.J. Hill -- Run-stuffing DT from NC State becomes valued role player.
63. Patriots -- Kyle Lauletta – Dominated at Richmond. Comparisons to Jimmy G.
64. Browns -- Derrick Nnadi -- FSU run-stopper/down lineman offers immediate value.