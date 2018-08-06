Silva's Quarterback Tiers

Tier One: Difference Makers



Aaron Rodgers (QB1) > Tom Brady (QB2) > Cam Newton (QB3) > Deshaun Watson (QB4)



Overview: Tier-one signal callers are rare difference makers at fantasy’s most-replaceable position. Waiting for the double-digit rounds is optimal in start-one-quarterback leagues, but members of this elite group warrant single-digit reaches as high-floor, high-ceiling scorers. Rodgers has finished as a top-two passer in seven of the last eight seasons in which he’s played at least 15 games and added red-zone maven Jimmy Graham in free agency. Over his last 16 starts, Rodgers has an otherworldly 40:8 TD-to-INT ratio. Brady has been a top-four QB in five of his last seven full years. Cam has been a top-four quarterback in 5-of-7 NFL seasons, and new OC Norv Turner sounds open to using Newton’s rushing skills aggressively. Watson is due for some regression, but his ceiling is undeniable. He outscored the quarterback field by an unthinkable six fantasy points per game during six starts as a rookie despite barely even practicing with his supporting cast. All reports on Watson’s ACL recovery have been glowing.



Tier Two: Potential Difference Makers



Russell Wilson (QB5) > Drew Brees (QB6) > Carson Wentz (QB7) > Jimmy Garoppolo (QB8)



Overview: Tier-two quarterbacks have flashed difference-making fantasy upside but have more question marks than first-tier passers. After logging a career-worst 3.8% touchdown rate in 2016, Wilson caught the positive end of variance for a league-best 34 TD passes in 2017. Wilson accounted for 37 of Seattle’s 38 offensive touchdowns, a remarkable feat but one likely to regress toward the mean. Doug Baldwin’s (knee) questionable health was the deciding factor for me to drop Wilson out of tier one. Red-zone machine Jimmy Graham’s departure doesn’t help. Brees’ 2017 season was perceived as disappointing, but he led the NFL in yards per attempt (8.1) and set a league record for completion rate (72.0%). Likewise, Brees’ 2017 TD rate of 4.3% should regress toward the mean after his touchdown rate was 5.8% over the previous six years. Wentz is another touchdown rate wizard; his 7.5% clip led the league among qualified passers, but Wentz is coming off two torn knee ligaments and is bound for some loss of efficiency. Garoppolo was a magician down the 2017 stretch, needing only a month to master Kyle Shanahan’s system and engineer a 5-0 finish with a 67.4% completion rate at 8.8 yards per attempt with brittle Olympian Marquise Goodwin and fullback Kyle Juszczyk as his top-two pass catchers. Even as a late-round quarterback devotee, I have been drafting Jimmy G in the early double-digit rounds.



Tier Three: Every-Week Starters



Kirk Cousins (QB9) > Matthew Stafford (QB10) > Ben Roethlisberger (QB11) > Pat Mahomes (QB12) > Matt Ryan (QB13) > Marcus Mariota (QB14)



Overview: Quarterbacks we’re likelier than not to stick with through thick and thin, regardless of matchups. Cousins will lose volume moving out of Washington, but he is a high-floor option beneath Minnesota’s dome surrounded by Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph on a team that should experience short fields via Mike Zimmer’s shutdown defense. Roethlisberger is coming off his most consistent season in years, logging multiple touchdowns and/or 300-plus yards in 13-of-17 games and finishing white hot with a 26:7 TD-to-INT ratio and 319-yard average over his final ten starts. Stafford is a consistent top-ten QB1, and Ryan is due for positive regression after being due for negative regression entering last year. Mahomes has a tough schedule but an exciting arsenal and skill set. Mariota’s health and coaching staff improved, and he offers a rare dual threat to stabilize his fantasy floor and ceiling. Mariota is also a prime positive-regression candidate coming off a career-low 2.9% touchdown rate.



Tier Four: Fringe QB1s/Preferable QB2s



Jared Goff (QB15) > Philip Rivers (QB16) > Alex Smith (QB17) > Dak Prescott (QB18) > Andrew Luck (QB19) > Mitchell Trubisky (QB20) > Derek Carr (QB21) > Jameis Winston (QB22)



These passers offer QB1 potential but lack a certain element locking them into higher-ceiling categories. Goff exploded for top-12 fantasy results as a sophomore and theoretically should continue his upward trajectory, although it’s fair to wonder if defenses will catch on to the advantages created by first-year coach Sean McVay. Goff, Rivers, and Carr add nothing with their legs, and Rivers’ ceiling is limited by the Chargers’ loss of Hunter Henry (ACL), who dominated in the red zone. Prescott was last year’s QB1 in Weeks 1-7. He was the QB19 thereafter. Ezekiel Elliott and LT Tyron Smith both return healthy and suspension free, improving Prescott’s outlook. His league-worst wideout corps is still a big concern. Luck is creeping up my rankings based on positive health reports, although I remain much lower on him than consensus. Even in earlier double-digit rounds of drafts, I simply don’t believe he’s worth the risk at fantasy’s most-replaceable position. Trubisky, Carr, and Winston are super cheap. No quarterback in football’s pass catchers and coaching staff improved more than Trubisky’s this offseason. Carr is due for positive-touchdown regression after an injury-ruined 2017. Winston is undraftable in standard re-draft leagues, but he offers considerable upside for a pre-Week 4 waiver-wire pickup and best-ball pick.



Tier Five: Two-Quarterback-League Starters



Eli Manning (QB23) > Case Keenum (QB24) > Blake Bortles (QB25) > Andy Dalton (QB26) > Ryan Tannehill (QB27) > Tyrod Taylor (QB28) > Joe Flacco (QB29)



These signal callers offer appeal in two-quarterback leagues and as in-season streamers against weak defenses. Eli won’t be usable against the Jaguars in Week 1. He may be streamer worthy at Dallas in Week 2. Thereafter, the Giants go to Houston, host the pass-tough Saints, visit Carolina, draw the Eagles, and then head to Atlanta. Manning’s dynamic supporting cast and Pat Shurmur’s coaching upgrade should help, but that’s a very difficult road. Keenum downgraded environment and weapons leaving Minnesota, but Denver’s pass catchers are hardly slouches, and his job is secure. Bortles’ pass attempts per-game average rose from 28.0 in the Jaguars’ initial seven 2017 games to 36.3 the rest of the way, and Bortles was fantasy’s overall QB1 in Weeks 12-16. OC Nathaniel Hackett increasingly embraced Bortles as a runner, a major boom to any quarterback’s box-score output. Dalton and Tannehill have job security but low ceilings. Taylor and Flacco both seem likely to start for most of the season at this early stage, but Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson loom as playing-time threats.



Tier Six: Also On The Radar



Sam Bradford (QB30) > Josh Allen (QB31) > Josh Rosen (QB32) > Sam Darnold (QB33) > Josh McCown (QB34) > Baker Mayfield (QB35) > Lamar Jackson (QB36) > Teddy Bridgewater (QB37) > Nathan Peterman (QB38) > A.J. McCarron (QB39) > Jacoby Brissett (QB40) > Nick Foles (QB41)



Remaining quarterbacks with a good chance to see the field this season or backups to starters with injury concerns.

