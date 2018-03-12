Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings

Best-Ball RB Rankings

1. Antonio Brown – Top-3 fantasy WR 4 straight years. Led NFL in receiving yards (1,533) in ’17.

2. Julio Jones – Ranked 2nd in receiving yards (1,444) but only 3 TDs. Positive regression coming.

3. Odell Beckham – Turned in 3 straight top-5 fantasy WR finishes before injury-ruined 2017.

4. DeAndre Hopkins – Overall WR1 in PPG during Deshaun Watson’s Weeks 2-8 run as starter.

5. Michael Thomas – Third in NFL in catches (104) but only 5 TDs. Positive regression candidate.

6. Keenan Allen – Catch machine finally played in all 16 games. Finished WR3 in PPR & non-PPR.

7. Mike Evans – Only 3 WRs have topped 300 catches/4,500 yards by age 24: Fitz, Moss, Evans.

8. A.J. Green – AJG has finished as a top-12 fantasy WR in PPR points per game in 7/7 seasons.

9. Davante Adams – Aaron Rodgers’ new No. 1 receiver has back-to-back top-15 fantasy years.

10. Doug Baldwin – Top-15 WR 3 straight years. Jimmy Graham & Paul Richardson likely to leave.

11. Tyreek Hill – Broke out for WR5 (non-PPR) and WR8 (PPR) finishes. New quarterback in K.C.

12. Brandin Cooks – Julian Edelman (ACL) returns as Cooks enters second year with Tom Brady.

13. Adam Thielen – Finished 8th in NFL in catches (91), 5th in receiving yards (1,276). QB uncertain.

14. Marvin Jones – 8th in NFL in Air Yards (1,624). Has become an elite contested-catch receiver.

15. Amari Cooper – Despite down ‘17, set for target-monster usage if Michael Crabtree gets cut.

16. Alshon Jeffery – Year 2 with Carson Wentz. Including playoffs, scored 10 TDs in last 12 games.

17. Stefon Diggs – Diggs finished WR14 and WR12 in PPR points per game the past two seasons.

18. T.Y. Hilton – If Andrew Luck’s shoulder is healthy, Hilton could be one of 2018’s biggest steals.

19. Golden Tate – Has 90+ catches in 4 straight years. WR17 and WR12 in PPR last two seasons.

20. Larry Fitzgerald – 100+ catches in 3 straight years. Quarterback situation is a major concern.

21. JuJu Smith-Schuster – Beat out Martavis Bryant & averaged 11.6 yards per target at age 20/21.

22. Jordy Nelson – 18 straight games below 80 yards. Per PFF, 45th of 45 WRs in yards/route run.

23. Dez Bryant – Future in Dallas seems murky. Stats and tape show Bryant has clearly lost a step.

24. Devin Funchess – Contract year after breakout season (63/840/8). Carolina likely to add WRs.

25. Robert Woods – Last year’s PPR WR19 in points per game. Would help if Sammy Watkins left.

26. Nelson Agholor – Breakout slot WR’s usage should grow. Eagles manufacture him touches.

27. Jamison Crowder – Set career high in targets (103) despite hamstring woes. Skins No. 1 WR.

28. Cooper Kupp – Finished top 5 in RZ targets (23), led Rams in receiving yards (869) as rookie.

29. Demaryius Thomas – Turned 30 in December. 5-year 1,000-yard streak was snapped in ’17.

30. Emmanuel Sanders – High ankle sprain, bad QB play led to Sanders’ worst season in Denver.

31. Allen Robinson – Tore ACL last Week 1. Now a free agent at age 24. Landing spot is critical.

32. Pierre Garcon – The early favorite to lead Garoppolo-quarterbacked passing game in targets.

33. Josh Gordon – Flashed elite ability in five 2017 appearances. Reliability remains a concern.

34. Will Fuller – In Deshaun Watson’s Weeks 2-8 starts, Fuller was overall WR2 in points/game.

35. Sammy Watkins -- Free agent. Leap of faith. Never gelled with Jared Goff after August trade.

36. Jarvis Landry – Led NFL in catches (112) in ’17. Trade to Cleveland torpedoes his fantasy stock.

37. Corey Davis – 2017 top-5 pick will be popular breakout candidate in promising Titans offense.

38. DeVante Parker – If Jarvis Landry leaves, buy-low target after underwhelming third season.

39. Robby Anderson – 2017 breakout WR has significant off-the-field and quarterback concerns.

40. Julian Edelman – Tore ACL on August 25. 32 in May. Still good bet for prominent role in slot.

41. Marquise Goodwin – Big-play speedster finished top ten in Air Yards, but role will decrease.

42. Martavis Bryant – Got beaten out by JuJu Smith-Schuster. 2018 will be Bryant’s contract year.

43. Kenny Stills – Quietly 9th in NFL in Air Yards last year. 161 targets open with Jarvis Landry gone.

44. Sterling Shepard – Targets will take hit with OBJ back. Should still be safe as Giants No. 2 WR.

45. DeSean Jackson – Intriguing late-round buy-back target after slow first season in Tampa Bay.

46. Chris Hogan – Last year’s PPR WR10 before Week 8 shoulder injury. Edelman’s return hurts.

47. Ted Ginn – Last year’s WR34 (PPR) and WR36 (non-PPR) always a compelling best-ball target.

48. Mohamed Sanu – Career-high 67 catches in ’17. Never eclipsed 800 yards through 6 seasons.

49. Michael Crabtree – 8+ TDs in 3 straight years, but reports indicate Crabtree could still be cut.

50. Marqise Lee – Free agent battled high ankle sprain in ’17. Landing spot will determine outlook.



Other WRs Considered: Tyler Lockett, Randall Cobb, Rishard Matthews, Kenny Golladay, Dede Westbrook, Paul Richardson, Kelvin Benjamin, Eric Decker, Mike Wallace, Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson, Cameron Meredith, John Brown, Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Williams, Brandon Marshall, Courtland Sutton, Terrelle Pryor, Kendall Wright, D.J. Moore, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Jeremy Maclin, Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, Jordan Matthews, James Washington, Donte Moncrief, J.J. Nelson, Terrance Williams, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Taywan Taylor, Chris Godwin, Torrey Smith, Mack Hollins, Cole Beasley, Trent Taylor, Chad Williams, Michael Gallup, Anthony Miller, Jermaine Kearse, Kevin White