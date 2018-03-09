Silva's Best-Ball QB Rankings

These rankings are fluid and subject to significant change as NFL transactions affect player outlooks and I do more research and alter projections.

These rankings have a 0.5 PPR lean and are presently intended for best-ball leagues.

These rankings are better used as a rough draft or guideline than a bible.



Quarterback Rankings



1. Aaron Rodgers – Has finished No. 1 or 2 among fantasy quarterbacks in 7 of the past 10 years.

2. Tom Brady – Entering his age-41 season. Led NFL in passing yards per game (286.1) at age 40.

3. Russell Wilson – Top-3 fantasy QB in 3 of last 4 years. Led NFL in touchdown passes (34) in ’17.

4. Drew Brees – Ceiling lowered in 2017, but still led NFL in completion rate (72.0) and YPA (8.1).

5. Cam Newton – Top-4 fantasy QB in 5-of-7 seasons. How will Norv Turner fare as Newton’s OC?

6. Deshaun Watson – In Weeks 2-8, outscored all QBs by 6.0 PPG (!). Has torn ACL twice since ‘14.

7. Carson Wentz – Last year’s overall QB2 before Week 15 ACL/LCL tear. Questionable for Week 1.

8. Marcus Mariota – Easy bounce-back QB under Matt LaFleur with positive TD regression coming.

9. Matthew Stafford – Top-10 fantasy QB in 4 of last 5 years with arrow up on pass-catcher corps.

10. Jimmy Garoppolo – Was QB7 in Weeks 13-17 with little help. Shredded Bears, Jags, and Rams.

11. Ben Roethlisberger – Ben has quietly been a top-8 fantasy QB just once in the last ten years.

12. Jared Goff – Broke out as last year’s QB12 with room for growth in year two with Sean McVay.

13. Philip Rivers – High-floor option has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in 8 of the last 10 seasons.

14. Matt Ryan – Good LRQB bounce-back bet after getting hit hard by 2016-to-2017 regression.

15. Kirk Cousins – Landing spot is everything. Best-case scenario: Minnesota with Thielen & Diggs.

16. Dak Prescott – Top-10 fantasy QB in each of first two years took concerning late-season slide.

17. Jameis Winston – Shoulder injury ruined 2017 before fast finish. All key pass catchers are back.

18. Patrick Mahomes – Arm-athleticism phenom offers high-end QB1 upside in Andy Reid offense.

19. Derek Carr – Good bet for positive TD regression. 2015-16 TD Rate: 5.4%. 2017 TD Rate: 4.3%.

20. Alex Smith – Regression lock regardless of team after career year. Solid QB2 in Washington.

21. Blake Bortles – QB1 overall in Weeks 12-16. Jags embraced using Bortles as a running threat.

22. Mitchell Trubisky – Inconsistent rookie year but “flashed.” Bears need to get Trubisky WR help.

23. Andy Dalton – Has settled in as mid/late QB2. Needs everything around him perfect to excel.

24. Andrew Luck – Will rise if confidence builds in his arm. Risk outweighs his reward for now.

25. Joe Flacco – Top-12 fantasy QB once in 10 years. BAL needs another pass-catcher overhaul.

26. Eli Manning – If Giants draft quarterback at No. 2, only matter of time before Eli gets benched.

27. Ryan Tannehill – Tannehill’s knee health, Dolphins commitment to him are ongoing concerns.

28. Sam Darnold – Early fave for No. 1 overall pick. Would be youngest Week 1 starting QB ever.

29. Josh Rosen – Early fave for No. 2 pick? Darnold and Rosen are prototype “look the part” QBs.

30. Baker Mayfield – Early on, Mayfield appears to be battling Josh Allen to be third QB drafted.

31. Tyrod Taylor – Almost certainly done in BUF. Has shown fringe QB1 ability whenever he starts.

32. Lamar Jackson – Hot-button prospect offers monster dual-threat upside if he can get on field.