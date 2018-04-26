Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft

Evan Silva
Rotoworld
Evan Silva unveils his 2018 NFL Mock Draft before Thursday night&#39;s first round begins

Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft

Evan Silva unveils his 2018 NFL Mock Draft before Thursday night's first round begins

The Rotoworld Football crew will have the NFL draft covered intensively Thursday through Sunday with blurbs on each player selected, a live pick-by-pick draft tracker, a day-two mock before Friday’s second round kicks off, fantasy analysis on how drafted rookies impact veterans, post-draft grades, Dynasty Rookie Rankings, and much more. Rotoworld can be your one-stop shop for NFL draft coverage. We will have all hands on deck for one of the most exciting and unpredictable sporting events of the year.

1. Browns -- Sam Darnold – John Dorsey begins GM tenure with top-rated QB prospect.
2. Giants -- Saquon Barkley – Org. sounds convinced Eli Manning has multiple years left.
3. Jets -- Baker Mayfield – Jets envision Mayfield as franchise spark, great fit for offense.
4. Browns -- Bradley Chubb – Dorsey secures draft’s top-rated quarterback & pass rusher.
5. Broncos -- Quenton Nelson – Broncos commit to shoring up OL with elite left guard.
6. Colts -- Denzel Ward – Best man-coverage CB in draft elevates putrid Colts secondary.
7. Buccaneers -- Derwin James – Weak TB secondary adds highest-ceiling safety in draft.
8. Bears -- Roquan Smith – 3-down Mike ‘backer is Vic Fangio’s next Navorro Bowman.
9. 49ers -- Tremaine Edmunds – Plays K.J. Wright role in 49ers’ Seahawks-style defense.
10. Raiders -- Kolton Miller -- OL coach Tom Cable gets his man in draft's most athletic LT.
11. Dolphins -- Minkah Fitzpatrick – Takeaway specialist. Dolphins ranked 28th in INTs (9).
12. Bills -- Josh Allen -- Perhaps via trade up, Bills push in their chips on toolsy project QB.
13. Redskins -- Vita Vea – Skins add massive NT to one of NFL’s softest defensive fronts.
14. Packers -- Harold Landry – Pass-rush-needy Packers land bendy outside-edge rusher.
15. Cardinals -- Josh Rosen – Likely via trade up, Cards get pro-ready UCLA pocket passer.
16. Ravens -- Lamar Jackson – Ozzie Newsome gives Ravens QB of future in send-off draft.
17. Chargers -- Taven Bryan – Raw but high-energy DT perfect fit for Gus Bradley scheme.
18. Seahawks -- Marcus Davenport – Fits SEA athletic profile & addresses pass-rush need.
19. Cowboys -- Leighton Vander Esch – Draws comparisons to Brian Urlacher from scouts.
20. Lions -- Da’Ron Payne – Lions add interior talent, make MLB Jarrad Davis’ life easier.
21. Bengals -- Frank Ragnow – Viewed as draft’s No. 2 interior OL after Quenton Nelson.
22. Bills -- Isaiah Wynn – Buffalo lost LG Richie Incognito and C Eric Wood to retirement.

23. Patriots -- Mike McGlinchey -- High-floor Notre Dame tackle replaces Nate Solder at LT.
24. Panthers -- James Daniels – Iowa C upgrades Carolina interior OL that’s falling apart.

25. Titans -- Rashaan Evans – Alabama ILB seamlessly replaces FA loss Avery Williamson.
26. Falcons -- Calvin Ridley – Rounds out 3-WR package with Julio Jones-Mohamed Sanu.
27. Saints -- Hayden Hurst – TE-needy Saints finally move on from the Coby Fleener era.
28. Steelers -- Justin Reid – Steelers overhaul at safety after giving up too many big plays.
29. Jaguars -- D.J. Moore – Moore joins Ridley as the two WRs selected in the first round.
30. Vikings --  Will Hernandez – Mauler from UTEP starts day one for Vikings at left guard.

31. Patriots -- Jaire Alexander – Playmaking man-coverage CB battled injury last season.
32. Eagles -- Sony Michel – Philly maintains 3-way RBBC with aggressive, explosive back.

What to Read Next