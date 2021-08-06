Breaking News:

Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2021 (unaudited)

Silvano Fashion Group
·8 min read

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2021 compared to 6 months of 2020 and 30.06.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR

06m 2021

06m 2020

Change

Revenue

23 225

17 731

31.0%

Gross Profit

13 661

10 575

29.2%

Operating profit

7 941

3 983

99.4%

EBITDA

9 533

5 931

60.7%

Net profit for the period

6 696

870

669.7%

Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company

6 031

745

709.5%

Earnings per share (EUR)

0,17

0,02

750.0%

Operating cash flow for the period

8 055

2 742

193.8%

in thousands of EUR

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Total assets

49 446

42 256

17.0%

Total current assets

36 381

29 597

22.9%

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

30 497

24 504

24.5%

Cash and cash equivalents

14 022

8 980

56.1%

Margin analysis, %

06m 2021

06m 2020

Change

Gross profit

58.8

59.6

-1.3%

Operating profit

34.2

22.5

52.0%

EBITDA

41.0

33.4

22.8%

Net profit

28.8

4.9

487.8%

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

26.0

4.2

519.0%

Financial ratios, %

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Change

ROA

23.7

3.2

640.6%

ROE

40.2

5.6

617.9%

Price to earnings ratio (P/E)

5.5

41.7

-86.8%

Current ratio

4.0

3.4

17.6%

Quick ratio

1.8

1.3

38.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 23 225 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021, representing a 31.0% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 40.1%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 13 661 thousand EUR and increase by 29.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2021 decreased to 58.8%, from 59.6% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 33.7%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 7 941 thousand EUR, compared to 3 983 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, increase by 99.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 34.2% for 6 months of 2021 (22.5% in 6 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2021 increased by 60.7% and amounted to 9 533 thousand EUR, which is 41.0% in margin terms (5 931 thousand EUR and 33.4% for 6 months of 2020).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 6 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 was 26.0% against 4.2% in 6 months of 2020.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 49 446 thousand EUR representing increase by 17.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.

Trade and other receivables increased by 273 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 361 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Inventory balance increased by 1 469 thousand EUR and amounted to 19 996 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 5 993 thousand EUR and amounted to 30 497 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Current liabilities increased by 255 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021.

Investments

During 6 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 120 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 133 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2021, the Group employed 1 696 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 4 745 thousand EUR (5 008 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 293 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR

Note

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

14 022

8 980

Current loans granted

2

2

Trade and other receivables

3

2 361

2 088

Inventories

4

19 996

18 527

Total current assets

36 381

29 597

Non-current assets

Long-term receivables

268

249

Investments in associates

59

57

Investments in other shares

250

238

Deferred tax asset

1 091

1 032

Intangible assets

462

374

Investment property

1 053

1 018

Property, plant and equipment

5

9 882

9 691

Total non-current assets

13 065

12 659

TOTAL ASSETS

49 446

42 256

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

0

400

Short-term lease liabilities

1 283

2 121

Trade and other payables

6

5 815

5 583

Goverment Grants

56

0

Tax liabilities

1 880

675

Total current liabilities

9 034

8 779

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

584

500

Long-term borrowings

0

400

Long-term lease obligations

5 707

4 707

Long-term provisions

55

52

Total non-current liabilities

6 346

5 659

Total liabilities

15 380

14 438

Equity

Share capital

7

3 600

3 600

Share premium

4 967

4 967

Statutory reserve capital

1 306

1 306

Revaluation reserve

0

355

Unrealised exchange rate differences

-18 547

-18 864

Retained earnings

39 171

33 140

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

30 497

24 504

Non-controlling interest

3 569

3 314

Total equity

34 066

27 818

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

49 446

42 256

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR

Note

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

06m 2021

06m 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue from contracts with customers

9

12 960

6 185

23 225

17 731

Cost of goods sold

-5 541

-2 756

-9 564

-7 156

Gross Profit

7 419

3 429

13 661

10 575

Distribution expenses

-2 094

-1 713

-4 204

-4 447

Administrative expenses

-903

-811

-1 788

-1 933

Other operating income

385

70

566

129

Other operating expenses

-151

-144

-294

-341

Operating profit

4 656

831

7 941

3 983

Currency exchange income/(expense)

605

2 174

1 060

-2 556

Other finance income/(expenses)

-106

-109

-216

-234

Net financial income

499

2 065

844

-2 790

Profit (loss) from associates using equity method

5

0

-1

0

Profit before tax

5 160

2 896

8 784

1 193

Income tax expense

-1 028

-586

-2 088

-323

Profit for the period

4 132

2 310

6 696

870

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Parent company

3 770

2 151

6 031

745

Non-controlling interest

362

159

665

125

Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)

8

0,10

0,06

0,17

0,02

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR

Note

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

06m 2021

06m 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Profit for the period

4 132

2 310

6 696

870

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

40

166

269

-2 059

Total other comprehensive income for the period

40

166

269

-2 059

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

4 172

2 476

6 965

-1 189

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Parent company

3 829

2 331

5 993

-1 652

Non-controlling interest

343

145

972

463

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR

06m 2021

06m 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit for the period

6 696

870

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

1 592

1 948

Share of profit of equity accounted investees

1

0

(Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment

0

3

Net finance income / costs

-596

212

Provision for inventories

4

1

Receipt of government grants

450

0

Movements in provisions and government grants

-394

0

Income tax expense

2 088

323

Change in inventories

-1 469

1 114

Change in trade and other receivables

-289

219

Change in trade and other payables

639

-1 210

Interest paid

-2

0

Income tax paid

-665

-738

Net cash from operating activities

8 055

2 742

Cash flow from investing activities

Interest received

9

7

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

18

28

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-120

-133

Acquisition of intangible assets

-82

-67

Net cash flow from investing activities

-175

-165

Cash flow from financing activities

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

0

-26

Proceeds from borrowings

0

200

Repayment of borrowings

-800

0

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

-1 135

-1 006

Interest paid on finance lease

-224

-255

Dividends paid

-717

-474

Net cash flow from financing activities

-2 876

-1 561

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

5 004

1 016

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

8 980

5 152

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

38

184

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

14 022

6 352

Jarek Särgava
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the Board
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment


