Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2021 (unaudited)
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2021 compared to 6 months of 2020 and 30.06.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
06m 2021
06m 2020
Change
Revenue
23 225
17 731
31.0%
Gross Profit
13 661
10 575
29.2%
Operating profit
7 941
3 983
99.4%
EBITDA
9 533
5 931
60.7%
Net profit for the period
6 696
870
669.7%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
6 031
745
709.5%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0,17
0,02
750.0%
Operating cash flow for the period
8 055
2 742
193.8%
in thousands of EUR
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Change
Total assets
49 446
42 256
17.0%
Total current assets
36 381
29 597
22.9%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
30 497
24 504
24.5%
Cash and cash equivalents
14 022
8 980
56.1%
Margin analysis, %
06m 2021
06m 2020
Change
Gross profit
58.8
59.6
-1.3%
Operating profit
34.2
22.5
52.0%
EBITDA
41.0
33.4
22.8%
Net profit
28.8
4.9
487.8%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
26.0
4.2
519.0%
Financial ratios, %
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Change
ROA
23.7
3.2
640.6%
ROE
40.2
5.6
617.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
5.5
41.7
-86.8%
Current ratio
4.0
3.4
17.6%
Quick ratio
1.8
1.3
38.5%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 23 225 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021, representing a 31.0% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 40.1%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 13 661 thousand EUR and increase by 29.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2021 decreased to 58.8%, from 59.6% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 33.7%.
Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 7 941 thousand EUR, compared to 3 983 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, increase by 99.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 34.2% for 6 months of 2021 (22.5% in 6 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2021 increased by 60.7% and amounted to 9 533 thousand EUR, which is 41.0% in margin terms (5 931 thousand EUR and 33.4% for 6 months of 2020).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 6 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 was 26.0% against 4.2% in 6 months of 2020.
Financial position
As of 30 June 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 49 446 thousand EUR representing increase by 17.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.
Trade and other receivables increased by 273 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 361 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Inventory balance increased by 1 469 thousand EUR and amounted to 19 996 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 5 993 thousand EUR and amounted to 30 497 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Current liabilities increased by 255 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021.
Investments
During 6 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 120 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 133 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 30 June 2021, the Group employed 1 696 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 4 745 thousand EUR (5 008 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 293 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of EUR
Note
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
14 022
8 980
Current loans granted
2
2
Trade and other receivables
3
2 361
2 088
Inventories
4
19 996
18 527
Total current assets
36 381
29 597
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
268
249
Investments in associates
59
57
Investments in other shares
250
238
Deferred tax asset
1 091
1 032
Intangible assets
462
374
Investment property
1 053
1 018
Property, plant and equipment
5
9 882
9 691
Total non-current assets
13 065
12 659
TOTAL ASSETS
49 446
42 256
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
0
400
Short-term lease liabilities
1 283
2 121
Trade and other payables
6
5 815
5 583
Goverment Grants
56
0
Tax liabilities
1 880
675
Total current liabilities
9 034
8 779
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
584
500
Long-term borrowings
0
400
Long-term lease obligations
5 707
4 707
Long-term provisions
55
52
Total non-current liabilities
6 346
5 659
Total liabilities
15 380
14 438
Equity
Share capital
7
3 600
3 600
Share premium
4 967
4 967
Statutory reserve capital
1 306
1 306
Revaluation reserve
0
355
Unrealised exchange rate differences
-18 547
-18 864
Retained earnings
39 171
33 140
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
30 497
24 504
Non-controlling interest
3 569
3 314
Total equity
34 066
27 818
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
49 446
42 256
Consolidated Income Statement
in thousands of EUR
Note
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
06m 2021
06m 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers
9
12 960
6 185
23 225
17 731
Cost of goods sold
-5 541
-2 756
-9 564
-7 156
Gross Profit
7 419
3 429
13 661
10 575
Distribution expenses
-2 094
-1 713
-4 204
-4 447
Administrative expenses
-903
-811
-1 788
-1 933
Other operating income
385
70
566
129
Other operating expenses
-151
-144
-294
-341
Operating profit
4 656
831
7 941
3 983
Currency exchange income/(expense)
605
2 174
1 060
-2 556
Other finance income/(expenses)
-106
-109
-216
-234
Net financial income
499
2 065
844
-2 790
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
5
0
-1
0
Profit before tax
5 160
2 896
8 784
1 193
Income tax expense
-1 028
-586
-2 088
-323
Profit for the period
4 132
2 310
6 696
870
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
3 770
2 151
6 031
745
Non-controlling interest
362
159
665
125
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
8
0,10
0,06
0,17
0,02
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in thousands of EUR
Note
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
06m 2021
06m 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Profit for the period
4 132
2 310
6 696
870
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
40
166
269
-2 059
Total other comprehensive income for the period
40
166
269
-2 059
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
4 172
2 476
6 965
-1 189
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
3 829
2 331
5 993
-1 652
Non-controlling interest
343
145
972
463
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
in thousands of EUR
06m 2021
06m 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
6 696
870
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
1 592
1 948
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
1
0
(Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
0
3
Net finance income / costs
-596
212
Provision for inventories
4
1
Receipt of government grants
450
0
Movements in provisions and government grants
-394
0
Income tax expense
2 088
323
Change in inventories
-1 469
1 114
Change in trade and other receivables
-289
219
Change in trade and other payables
639
-1 210
Interest paid
-2
0
Income tax paid
-665
-738
Net cash from operating activities
8 055
2 742
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received
9
7
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
18
28
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-120
-133
Acquisition of intangible assets
-82
-67
Net cash flow from investing activities
-175
-165
Cash flow from financing activities
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
0
-26
Proceeds from borrowings
0
200
Repayment of borrowings
-800
0
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
-1 135
-1 006
Interest paid on finance lease
-224
-255
Dividends paid
-717
-474
Net cash flow from financing activities
-2 876
-1 561
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
5 004
1 016
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
8 980
5 152
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
38
184
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
14 022
6 352
Jarek Särgava
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the Board
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com
