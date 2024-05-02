'Silva will want to finish strongly'

[BBC]

Fulham's home form this season has been incredible.

Marco Silva has done a brilliant job at keeping them around the middle area of the table.

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer with Joao Palhinha. He is their star player but there will be interest.

Silva will want to finish strongly but the Manchester City game will be a tough one.

It will be vital to how things finish in the Premier League this season.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nicola Pearson