Silva reflects on 'year of learning' as he leaves Rangers

Fabio Silva says his underwhelming loan spell at Rangers this year helped make him a man.

The 21-year-old Portuguese forward – who moved to Wolves for £35m four years ago – joined Rangers on loan from the Molineux side in January.

He went on to make 25 appearances, scoring six times, as Philippe Clement’s team missed out on the Premiership title and Scottish Cup to Celtic.

Writing on Instagram, Silva said: “Life is made up of good and bad moments. Of ups and downs.

“This season I gained much more than I lost. I lived in new stadiums, new environments and in a different city.

“It was a year of learning and a year that made me a man. I learned that the important thing is to never give up and that I must mature every day so that the result is consistent.

“Thank you to everyone. To my parents, my brothers, family, friends and my agent. To Wolverhampton and Rangers.

“The important thing is to be desired and happy. And with them, I can do anything. Trust the process always.”