Silva: PSG, Liverpool have world's two best attacks

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes the world's two best attacks will meet when his team face Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 champions travel to Anfield on Tuesday for their Group C clash, and an open encounter is expected.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who is in some doubt due to an eye injury, have led the way for Liverpool, who made up one of the most prolific attacks in the competition's history in a run to the final last year.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani make up a dangerous PSG attack and one which set a group stage goal record last season.

Silva feels the two attacks are the world's best, and he expects the teams to put on a "show".

"We've got to be prepared, start well and hopefully we can go back home with a good result," he told a news conference on Monday.

"It's all about us. That's what we've got to do – we've got to be focused on ourselves. We've got to be prepared because I know the fans are going to be in for a great spectacle. It's going to be a real show of football.

"You are looking at probably the two strongest club forward lines in world football – three attackers on each side that can entertain and provide a threat all the way through the match.

"We'll be talking between now and [the game] and the best way of approaching the game tactically, but as I say, it's going to be some kind of show."