Silva on Luton's 'fight', Tete's contract and Boa Morte

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Sunday's final game of the season against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road (16:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

In terms of team news, Sasa Lukic has picked up an injury and will be unavailable for selection. Issa Diop will not feature in the matchday squad due to suspension.

Silva praised the "fight" that relegation-threatened Luton Town have shown throughout their first season in the Premier League: "For them to fight until the end to stay up, shows how much they have improved. Their fans are proud of their team and you can see it every time they play."

On what he expects from the Hatters: "It will be a really tough game for us. Even if they don't achieve it [safety], they are going to fight to the maximum - and this reflects Rob Edwards and his staff."

He confirmed that Fulham have offered a contract extension to right-back Kenny Tete, stating: "We are really pleased to take the option to extend his contract. Even if it has not been the best season for him, we know what he is capable of."

Lastly, Silva had some kind words for his departing first-team coach Luis Boa Morte: "This is not just a football relationship, this is a personal relationship. We will stay friends, for sure." Boa Morte is leaving the club to take charge of Guinea-Bissau's national team.

