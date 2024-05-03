Silva on futures of Tosin and Willian, 'special' derbies and Muniz form

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva confirmed that all of his players are available for the game, including Harrison Reed, who has returned to training after being taken off as a "precaution" in previous game.

Silva said it was a "technical decision" to leave out Tosin Adarabioyo from their most recent match - he has reportedly turned down a contract extension - and he knows "all the noise around himself and his future". Silva added: "I have been speaking to him, I have a close relationship with him like all the players. Everything has been clear between myself and him. And from him to me and my staff as well. If he is available to be in the squad, he will be in the squad."

He continued: "Nothing change from last week when the news starts to come that he won't be with us next season. I know what he told me and I prefer to keep between us."

On whether Willian, who is also out of contract in the summer, wants to stay and they want him to stay: "We are trying to renew with him. I said in the last week or two, he is a player that if I can do everything for him to stay, I will do. I have been doing the same with Tosin."

Silva added: "With Willian, it is clear that at the end of the season we are going to sit, like last season, where we analyse season together, where he has a decision if he wants to take it. He is an important part of our football club, on and off the pitch, he is still a top-class player and if you can keep him in condition he can make the difference for us."

He said derby games like the one against Brentford are "always special" for fans and after their 3-0 defeat earlier in the season, he added: "We made a mistake and a penalty that shouldn't be a penalty. There was also a red card that shouldn't be a red card. It is a new game, a new story and we want to write something different about the game. We need to be at our best level, to demand full focus and to reach a different result and win the game."