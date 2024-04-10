'Silva has brought a steel to Fulham'

[Getty Images]

Fulham captain Tom Cairney says Marco Silva's focus on defensive solidity is the reason for the side's impressive performances since returning to the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager took charge of the side in the Championship in 2021 and achieved promotion in his first campaign before guiding them to their first top half finish in the Premier League in a decade last season.

"He's made us more solid," Cairney told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I feel like over the years Fulham have always had nice footballers, been a good team, very good in possession, play attractive football and score goals.

"But I feel like sometimes, especially in the Premier League in the past few years, we've probably let ourselves down off the ball and defensively.

"I feel like he's brought a bit of a steel to us, a shape, hard to beat. I feel like that's been the biggest plus for us in the Premier League. That's got us success over the last two years.

"Firstly we've been hard to beat, hard to play against, not nice and then on top of that we play nice football and stuff.

"I think that's why we've had success over the last few seasons.

"He's helped my game off the ball, discipline, understanding of the role. Off the ball he's helped me a lot.

"He's a very hands on manager. He takes everything; meetings, set-pieces, coaching outside. He does a lot. "

