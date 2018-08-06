Silva: 2018 Running Back Tiers

Tier One: Every-Down Back Week Winners



Todd Gurley (RB1) > Le’Veon Bell (RB2) > Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) > David Johnson (RB4) > Alvin Kamara (RB5)



Overview: Tier-one running backs are fantasy football’s most-valued commodities and should comprise five of the initial six picks in drafts, with Antonio Brown mixed in. Gurley’s passing-game prowess was unlocked in year one of Sean McVay, leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,093) and all-purpose TDs (19). Among running backs, only Kamara (826) logged more receiving yards than Gurley’s 788. Bell has been the NFL’s signature workhorse since entering the league. He’s averaged 27.5 touches per game the past two years and set a career high with 85 catches in 2017. Bell did start slow after a training-camp holdout and will likely hold out until early September again. Elliott’s suspension is behind him, and his offensive line returns healthy. The NFL’s leader in rushing yards per game in each of his first two seasons, Zeke offers the highest sheer workload projection in the league. Johnson enters 2018 with “fresh legs” and contract-year narratives after missing almost all of 2017 with a broken wrist. He is a candidate to lead all NFL running backs in snaps and targets. Kamara saw 100 targets as a rookie despite playing behind Adrian Peterson to open the year and sharing time with Mark Ingram. Peterson is long gone, and Ingram will begin 2018 on a four-game suspension. Even if Kamara’s efficiency regresses, he can compensate with significantly enhanced usage and runs behind a top-two offensive line. No one should be surprised if Kamara finishes as this year’s overall RB1.





Tier Two: Rest of the Probable RB1s



Melvin Gordon (RB6) > Saquon Barkley (RB7) > Leonard Fournette (RB8) > Kareem Hunt (RB9) > Christian McCaffrey (RB10)



Overview: Gordon has lacked efficiency from both yards-per-carry and success-rate angles since entering the NFL, but his targets (37 > 57 > 83) and catches (33 > 41 > 58) have climbed each year, and he’s finished top three in carries inside the five-yard line (14, 17) in consecutive seasons. This year’s Chargers project to field the best offensive line of Gordon’s career and draw one of the NFL’s softest schedules, enhancing their run-friendly game scripts. Barkley has a David Johnson-level skill set and should rarely come off the field. Gordon and Barkley both offer tier-one upside based on their all-purpose usage. Including playoffs, Fournette totaled 1,628 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie. Fournette’s multi-year ankle problems and lower receiving projection keep him out of the first tier, but he is capable of leading the league in carries and rushing scores if his health holds up. The NFL’s rushing leader as a rookie, Hunt would have a case to be ranked higher if not for Spencer Ware’s return and a few off-field incidents. Hunt has also battled a hamstring injury on and off since the spring. Ron Rivera and Norv Turner’s suggestions that McCaffrey could handle 25-30 touches per game have generated understandable scoffs, but they are still positive indications the Panthers expect McCaffrey’s workload to spike after he averaged only 12.3 touches per game as a rookie. Lately, I’ve been hammering McCaffrey in the second round of drafts.

Editor's Note: The 2018 Rotoworld Draft Guide provides more than 500 extensive player profiles, tiers, projections, Evan Silva’s Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.

Story Continues

Tier Three: High-End RB2s with RB1 Upside



Devonta Freeman (RB11) > Jordan Howard (RB12) > Jerick McKinnon (RB13) > Dalvin Cook (RB14) > Joe Mixon (RB15) > Alex Collins (RB16) > LeSean McCoy (RB17)



Overview: Tevin Coleman limits Freeman’s ceiling, but he remains the job-secure lead back on an Atlanta team primed for positive-touchdown regression after last year’s offense ranked No. 3 in yards per play and yards per drive but only 15th in scoring. Freeman is a high-floor mid to late second-round pick. The Bears’ offense should make major strides transitioning from stone-aged John Fox to progressive-thinker Matt Nagy, and Howard can benefit. Nagy makes heavy use of shotgun runs; Howard has averaged 6.49 career yards per carry on 'gun runs versus 4.02 YPC from under center. Nagy also sounds open to upping Howard’s passing-game role despite his drop-plagued history. Ultimately, Howard’s touchdown upside is his main calling card. Positivity surrounding McKinnon is mostly tied to his coach and offense rather than McKinnon as an individual player. All reports on Cook’s ACL recovery have been glowing, although Latavius Murray looms as a goal-line threat, and it would make sense for the Vikings to ease in Cook coming off the injury. I think Cook is being overdrafted. Mixon was a tremendous prospect coming out of Oklahoma, but he didn’t show enough as a rookie to provide confidence he will render Giovani Bernard a non-factor. Collins has passing-game limitations and small-sample concerns, but he averaged 19.2 touches per game after taking over as the Ravens’ 2017 starter and gets both of his starting guards back from injury-ruined seasons. McCoy would be toward the top of this tier if not for unsettled off-field issues and the rancid state of Buffalo’s offense as a whole.



Tier Four: High-Ceiling RB2s with Workload Concerns



Derrick Henry (RB18) > Jay Ajayi (RB19) > Derrius Guice (RB20) > Rex Burkhead (RB21) > Kenyan Drake (RB22)



Overview: These backs have RB1 finishes in their range of potential outcomes but will have to overcome workload concerns to get there. Although Henry’s touchdown upside is monstrous, a longstanding lack of passing-game usage combined with Dion Lewis’ addition threaten Henry’s weekly floors. Including college, Henry’s reception totals over the past five years are 1 > 5 > 11 > 13 > 11, and he caught only eight passes in his entire high school career. Ajayi didn’t receive a single carry inside the five-yard all last year and will lose passing-game work to Corey Clement and Darren Sproles. Guice is an Ezekiel Elliott-level rusher, but Chris Thompson remains locked in as Washington’s passing-down specialist. Sony Michel’s knee problems deservedly enhance Burkhead’s stock after Rex scored eight TDs in only ten games last season. James White will remain an integral part of the backfield picture, however, and Burkhead would take a hit if he lost goal-line work to Mike Gillislee or Jeremy Hill. Despite Drake’s white-hot 2017 finish, signs out of Dolphins camp point to a Drake-Frank Gore committee.



Tier Five: RB2/3 Flex Plays with Upside for More



Lamar Miller (RB23) > Ronald Jones (RB24) > Rashaad Penny (RB25) > Dion Lewis (RB26) > Tevin Coleman (RB27) > Kerryon Johnson (RB28) > Mark Ingram (RB29) > Marshawn Lynch (RB30) > Royce Freeman (RB31) > Jamaal Williams (RB32)



Overview: These backs project as significant contributors but are involved in committees, have talent questions, and/or carry job-security concerns. Although D’Onta Foreman seems unlikely to pose an early-season threat, it remains concerning that Miller was out-carried by Alfred Blue 46 to 27 last Weeks 15-17. Jones faces goal-line and receiving competition from Peyton Barber and Charles Sims. Poor line play and coaching-staff favorite Chris Carson are surprise first-rounder Penny’s obstacles. Lewis stayed healthy last year, but his injury history is lengthy and his scoring outlook is limited by Derrick Henry. Coleman is a volatile flex option who needs a Devonta Freeman injury to hit his ceiling. Similar to Jones, Johnson must contend with Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount in the passing game and scoring position. The Saints began transitioning from Ingram to Alvin Kamara as lead back in last year's final five games, long before Ingram was popped for PEDs. I’m far from convinced Ingram will get his full role back upon return. Lynch ran well in the second half of last season, but Jon Gruden has a strange obsession with Doug Martin. Freeman could rise if he beats out Devontae Booker. Williams looks like the favorite for lead-back work in Green Bay, but Ty Montgomery is expected to stay involved and Aaron Jones is a more explosive runner.



Tier Six: RB3/4 Picks with Flex Viability



Sony Michel (RB33) > Isaiah Crowell (RB34) > Carlos Hyde (RB35) > James White (RB36) > C.J. Anderson (RB37) > Devontae Booker (RB38) > Nick Chubb (RB39) > Tarik Cohen (RB40) > Aaron Jones (RB41) > Giovani Bernard (RB42) > Chris Thompson (RB43) > Marlon Mack (RB44) > Corey Clement (RB45) > Chris Carson (RB46) > Matt Breida (RB47) > Latavius Murray (RB48) > Bilal Powell (RB49) > Ty Montgomery (RB50) > Peyton Barber (RB51)



Overview: This is another tier comprised of good bets for 2018 playing time, but these backs either have inherently low ceilings or need injuries to other players to become bankable assets. Michel’s situation is different; he entered the league with knee problems and is already on the shelf after undergoing a “procedure.” In a crowded backfield, Michel may struggle to fire early in the season after missing almost all of training camp. Crowell is not guaranteed to hold off Bilal Powell for lead-back work in New York. The Browns’ backfield is a mess from a projection standpoint on a bad team. White, Cohen, Booker, Bernard, Thompson, Clement, Montgomery, and Powell are intriguing PPR picks. Anderson, Murray, and Barber are the opposite but may be the favorites for goal-line work on their teams. Despite effusive praise from Seattle’s coaching staff, Carson may ultimately do more to damage Rashaad Penny’s stock than carve out his own bankable value. Jones and Breida are explosive RBBC members in fantasy-friendly offenses, but Jones is suspended for Weeks 1-2 and has battled a hamstring injury in training camp. Breida has never been a passing-game asset and will open the season behind Jerick McKinnon.



Tier Seven: Probable Committee Backs/Fantasy Roster Filler



Theo Riddick (RB52) > Duke Johnson (RB53) > Frank Gore (RB54) > Austin Ekeler (RB55) > Nyheim Hines (RB56) > Jordan Wilkins (RB57) > Doug Martin (RB58) > Spencer Ware (RB59) > LeGarrette Blount (RB60) > Jonathan Stewart (RB61) > Chris Ivory (RB62) > Buck Allen (RB63) > Darren Sproles (RB64)



Overview: These are mostly limited-role niche runners with low odds of leading their backfields in touches barring one or multiple injuries elsewhere on the depth chart. Riddick should keep a defined passing-game role, but Kerryon Johnson is more versatile than Detroit’s lead backs of the past. Duke has averaged fewer than ten touches per game in two years under Hue Jackson, and the Browns’ backfield is more crowded with Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb on board. Gore is expected to share time with Kenyan Drake, but Drake is clearly the superior option. Ekeler (5’8/195) is a scatback who will give Melvin Gordon breathers if he can overcome ball-security woes that plagued Ekeler as a rookie. Hines and Wilkins are exciting rookies, but the Colts sound committed to a three- or even four-way RBBC. Marshawn Lynch has a lot more left in the tank than Martin at this stage of their careers, no matter what Jon Gruden tries to sell. Ware was cleared for camp after missing all of 2017 with multiple knee-ligament tears, but his role is unclear behind Kareem Hunt. Blount and Stewart offer goal-line potential. Ivory would likely lead Buffalo in carries if LeSean McCoy missed time. Kenneth Dixon’s persistent injuries position Allen as Alex Collins’ primary backup. Coming off a torn ACL, Sproles has looked healthy in camp and remains the Eagles’ top passing-game back.



Tier Eight: Deep-League Flyers



Kenneth Dixon (RB65) > T.J. Yeldon (RB66) > James Conner (RB67) > Alfred Blue (RB68) > Rod Smith (RB69) > Chase Edmonds (RB70) > Mike Gillislee (RB71) > Corey Grant (RB72) > Terrance West (RB73) > Jonathan Williams (RB74) > Jeremy Hill (RB75) > D’Onta Foreman (RB76) > Kalen Ballage (RB77)



Overview: Names to keep on our radars. Conner, Blue, Smith, and Edmonds look to have clear paths to lead-back work if Le’Veon Bell, Lamar Miller, Ezekiel Elliott, or David Johnson go down. Yeldon and Grant would likely share time if Leonard Fournette endured another ankle injury. Gillislee and Hill became more interesting when Sony Michel underwent his knee procedure. West and Williams look like favorites for the “Mark Ingram role” during Ingram’s ban. The winner could flirt with flex value in Weeks 1-4. Foreman is a candidate for reserve/PUP, which would cost him the first six games. No running back in recent NFL history has successfully returned from a torn Achilles’. Ballage would enter Miami's backfield committee if something happened to Kenyan Drake or Frank Gore.