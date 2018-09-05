Silly Season: Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch among free agents for 2019

Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will not continue after this season – a year after it won the Cup title – leaves Martin Truex Jr. out of a ride for the moment.

The news also will likely hasten some Silly Season decisions for 2019.

Here’s a look at what has been announced so far for the 2019 season:

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

— Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Roush Fenway Racing will have to decide what it plans to do with this team after Matt Kenseth joined the team in May and split duties with Trevor Bayne. Asked if he wanted to return and race in 2019, Kenseth said Aug. 31 at Darlington: “I’m just kind of honestly trying to concentrate on the rest of this season and trying to get this done. Those are probably things to talk about at a later date.”

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row could run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal last December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Kurt Busch — 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Ryan Preece — Modified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Martin Truex Jr. — Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season.

XFINITY SERIES

OPEN RIDES FOR 2019

1: Elliott Sadler announced Aug. 15 that he will not run full-time in NASCAR after this season, creating an opening at JR Motorsports for 2019.