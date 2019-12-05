Silins scores 15 to lift FAU past Canisius 62-59

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- Karlis Silins scored 15 points, including a key rebound and a free throw with four seconds left as Florida Atlantic narrowly beat Canisius 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Silins, who had a team-best seven rebounds, grabbed the defensive board off a missed 3-pointer by Canisius' Malik Johnson and was fouled. He made one of two to end the scoring.

Johnson and Jalanni White each scored 12 points for the Golden Griffins (4-4).

The game was close throughout with 10 ties and 19 lead changes. FAU never trailed in the second half, but the Owls' biggest lead was six points.

Florida Atlantic (5-4) will pursue its sixth straight home win next Saturday when the team hosts High Point. Canisius matches up against Holy Cross at home next Saturday.

