Silent Saturdays: College towns weigh a fall without football

The excitement starts building a hundred hours before kickoff.

Seven Saturdays every fall, RVs from every point on the compass roll onto the Palouse in Eastern Washington bound for Pullman, home of Washington State University. Alumni roam campus, deciding which of their stories they can share with their children. Bars along Colorado Street call in extra staff. The Cougar Marching Band tunes up as Butch T. Cougar gets loose.

More than 2,000 miles to the east, State College, Pennsylvania, fills to bursting as alumni of Penn State return up U.S. 322 to Happy Valley, swarming the restaurants, college bookstores and streets on campus. Nobody sleeps very much on gameday weekends. Some fans post up on the route the team buses take to Beaver Stadium; others head to The Creamery for some pregame ice cream. Everyone’s angling to get a photo with the Nittany Lion as the Blue Band plays all day long. From dawn to long past sunset, chants of “WE ARE!” ring out across Happy Valley.

That’s how it ran until this year, and that’s how it might run in 2021. For now, though, towns like Pullman and State College, inextricably linked to their universities and their football teams, are looking at a desolate fall and an uncertain future.

“What the hell are we going to do every Saturday this fall?” wonders Marie Dymkoski, executive director of the Pullman Chamber & Visitor Center. “I feel a little bit lost.”

View photos Fans tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) More

Economic devastation awaits empty college towns

One of the most familiar statistics in college football is the old one about how a full Saturday stadium at good old State U. is the population equivalent of one of the largest cities in the state. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium holds more than 100,000 people, making it Pennsylvania’s fourth-largest collection of humanity on game day. Capacity at Wazzu’s Martin Stadium is three times the city’s population of 12,000.

But those numbers will drop to zero for the fall of 2020 after the Big Ten and the Pac-12 decided on Tuesday to cancel football for the rest of the year. The consequences will be dire across both conferences, but in small, football-mad communities like Pullman and State college, the effects will be devastating.

“We have built our business and our community for Washington State, specifically football and sports,” Dymkoski says. “Our business plans are very different than a stable community’s business plans. We are feast or famine.”

“This is easily going to be the most impactful in towns that are in this sweet spot, where the smaller the town is, the higher the [game] attendance is,” says Adie Tomer, a fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institute. “When you’ve got a stadium that’s holding 80,000, a hundred thousand-plus, and only 20 to 25,000 are students, those are massive economic impacts.”

Alumni travel from all over the country to return to their alma maters on Saturdays in the fall, bringing not just kids to bore with old stories, but also dollars that stay in town.

“It’s the lifeblood of this community,” says Happy Valley Adventure Bureau President and CEO Fritz Smith of Penn State football. “It draws people back to the community in huge numbers. Football is probably the single biggest economic driver in the community.” Smith estimates that the economic impact of Penn State home games is $70 million to $80 million apiece, and that loss — on top of the dollars that vanished when students left town in mid-March — is catastrophic.

“This was another kick in the shins,” Smith says. “We’ve gone cold turkey on sports for some time now, and everybody was looking forward to fall football. Now that’s been yanked away from us, and there’s a lot of, ‘What are we going to do?’ ”

Story continues