Silence persists regarding Deshaun Watson situation

Mike Florio
·2 min read
The first month of the Deshaun Watson legal controversy featured numerous social-media posts, written statements, and press conferences. For nearly three weeks, silence has prevailed in the Watson situation.

It’s obvious, given the sharp shift in efforts by the lawyers away from scoring points in the court of public opinion, that the lawyers are trying to work out the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson. All of the claims arise from allegations of misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The longer the silence lingers, the greater the possibility that that cases will eventually be resolved, allowing the Texans to trade Watson to a new team before the start of training camp.

Peter King offered up some rough odds in his latest Football Morning in America column. And it’s clear that he’s been hearing the same things we’ve been hearing: Watch the Eagles.

With the caveat that the trade would happen in 2022, King has Philly and Carolina at 3-1 each, Washington at 5-1, Denver at 6-1, Houston at 8-1, New Orleans at 9-1, Miami at 10-1, Minnesota at 20-1, Pittsburgh at 25-1, and the field at 35-1.

As we see it in light of the ongoing silence, here are the current odds for Watson for 2021: 4-1 Dolphins, 5-1 Eagles, 7-1 Texans (on Commissioner Exempt list and not playing), 8-1 Panthers, 10-1 Washington, 12-1 Broncos, 20-1 field, 50-1 Texans (actually playing).

Even if the litigation is resolved, Watson will surely serve a suspension, under the same reasoning that applied to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2010. But teams will likely make a move if/when the lawsuits are resolved. If they’re resolved before the start of training camp, Watson will become available — and the Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line, in our view.

