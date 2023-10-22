Silence for the hostages held by Hamas shattered by anti-Semitic abuse

The event to remember those killed and held hostage by Hamas saw many in attendance moved to tears - Jamie Lorriman for the Telegraph

Thousands of Jewish people stood together in silence at Trafalgar Square on Sunday to reflect, to remember and to think of hostages brutally seized by Hamas. Yet even that quiet minute was punctured by hate.

A list of 200 Israelis snatched by the terror group on October 7 was read out from a stage following poignant speeches by some of their families while many in the largely Jewish audience sobbed, before the silence began.

But 30 seconds in, the silence was shattered by loud chants from passers-by before police officers swarmed on the perimeter fence, arrested a man and bundled him into a patrol van, in what is understood to have been an attempt to storm the gated event at the most delicate moment.

The commotion on Sunday evening was a stark reminder of the contrast between this solemn rally and the carnival of hate on Saturday that saw 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters descend on the capital, with chants of “jihad” and explicit support for Hamas.

At one point, a visibly angry attendee of the hostages vigil confronted a group of Metropolitan Police officers over the force’s insistence that the chants were not an offence, telling them: “Is this London in the 21st century?”

Sunday's vigil was a solemn affair with many of those in Trafalgar Square moved to tears - AP/Frank Augstein

Even still, for David Barr, a British-Israeli whose sister in law was shot dead by Hamas terrorists on her morning run two weeks ago, the Palestinians are no enemy. “My heart is with the Palestinian people as well – they are terrorised by the Hamas organisation,” he told the Telegraph. “We used to have Palestinians working on our kibbutz, they used to do the repairs, until Hamas came in.”

The 59-year-old’s sister in law Naomi Shitrit, 53, a gym instructor and mother of three children aged between 19 and 24 from Sterot, told how “she went out for a run on the Saturday morning and never came back, she was shot at point-blank range”.

He was one of four families of those killed or taken hostage by Hamas, a proscribed terror group, who flew to London to address the crowd of thousands in Trafalgar Square, many holding aloft Israeli flags, posters of hostages saying “kidnapped” in a bold red strip, and signs reading “let Dafna go”, “let Adrienne go”, and many more.

The speeches were broken up with chants of “bring them home”, spoken slowly over and over.

Ofri Bibas Levy, 37, told the crowd how her brother sent her a frantic message saying “I love you” on October 7 as the terrorist approached his family home, before breaking down into tears as she said “I never wrote ‘I love you’ back, because I never thought I wouldn’t see him again.

Many in the crowd sobbed as they heard poignant speeches and remembered those killed and those taken hostage by Hamas - Getty Images/Peter Nichols

“Ten minutes later he said they were coming inside their house and ever since I know nothing about them,” she said of the father-of-two, who has been taken hostage by Hamas along with his wife and children Kfir, who is nine months old, and Ariel, aged four.

“We know Shiri (his wife) and the kids were taken, I know my brother was taken – there’s a photo of him with the terrorists holding a hammer hitting him in the head. He was kidnapped bleeding and hurt,” Ms Levy said tearfully.

“We came today just to ask – we want to know what is happening with our families. We want the Red Cross to go inside and check on them. These are babies, they need food and I don’t know if they have eaten anything for the last 16 days, and I don’t know if my brother is being taken care of for his injury. We know nothing.

“This is not a political issue, this is a humanitarian issue – kids, women, are not part of this war and they shouldn’t be, they should be home with us. The world has to step up and stop Hamas going on with these actions, this is not an Israeli problem, Hamas is like Isis and it’s an entire world problem that must be stopped.”

Placards and posters of those taken hostage by Hamas were raised by those at the vigil - Shutterstcok /Andy Rain

The vigil was stunned to silence with many sobbing and consoling each other, while the blue and white of Israel’s flag was draped down their backs.

Ayelet Svatitzky, 46, a mother of three who lives in Kibbutz Yagur in Israel, recalled her desperate attempts to save her 79-year-old mother and two brothers in an 8am phone call as Hamas closed in, with two of them now held hostage and the other dead.

“I grabbed the phone to call my mum and when I opened it my WhatsApp was exploding with messages. I rang my mum and said ‘get in the safe room and lock the door’, but you can’t lock it. Then I heard men speaking to her in English with an Arabic accent, so I knew they’d got to her and hung up.

“I called my brother who lives next door, telling him to go into the safe room and no matter what you do don’t open the door to anyone. I barely got the sentence out before hearing the same voices at my brother’s, so they got to him.

“Then I received photos from my mum’s WhatsApp - the terrorists took pictures of her sitting in her living room, still in her nightwear, and my brother with ‘Hamas’ written underneath. They uploaded a third picture to my mum’s Facebook story with guns in the background.”

Heavy security presence

There was a heavy presence of security guards from the Community Security Trust and police officers patrolling the perimeter of Trafalgar Square, with others keeping watch on rooftops amid heightened tensions between the Jewish and Muslim communities in London since the war broke out.

The Metropolitan Police made two arrests over abuse shouted from outside the Trafalgar Square perimeter at the vigil.

The force said in a statement: “As the vigil held on Trafalgar Square drew to a close, a further arrest has been made by #publicorder officers. The suspect has been arrested for a public order offence after shouting abuse towards those taking part in the vigil. The suspect is now in custody



“There was also another arrest of a man who officers heard shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a passing car.”

All ages were present, from grandmothers to Jewish schoolchildren in their football kits, with some dancing to Jewish tunes and many displaying marks of their faith proudly.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister for levelling up and communities, told the rally: “Israel is the only nation in the Middle East where you can have a Pride march, and we see an Israeli Pride flag over there [in the audience].

“When I see that flag I feel pride, pride in Israel’s tradition of inclusivity, humanity and democracy.”

Hitting out at the “double standards” of those who believe Israel is not allowed to defend itself, he directly addressed the pro-Palestine march that had been in central London a day earlier.

“We have a responsibility – every Jewish life is sacred, the Jewish faith is precious and our Jewish community must be protected. When we see people on our streets with posters celebrating paragliding killers, when we see terrorist flags waves and chants which call for the elimination of the Jewish state, then we must be clear – never again shall we see these words, these symbols, this hate.”

A heckler then shouted “do something then”.