With his silence, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield puts himself ahead of his team

CLEVELAND — So much for Baker Mayfield putting the team first.

So much for the opportunity to praise running back Nick Chubb for saving a season that was minutes from going down in flames.

So much for affirming that everything the Browns want to achieve is still within reach.

By dodging his media responsibilities and declining comment after Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield let his ego take over. He showed that despite all he’s said about his contract extension — that winning will take care of everything — the Browns’ failure to affirm his status as the quarterback of the future is weighing on him.

He wasn’t ready to face questions about one of the worst games of his career.

He didn’t want to explain how he felt when boos rained down on him with 5:23 remaining after he badly missed tight end David Njoku on third-and-8.

Mayfield didn’t want to talk about the fact that backup Case Keenum took a few warmup throws on the sideline after Mayfield limped to the bench with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he wasn't aware of that.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a first half pass against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Mayfield didn’t want to consider that Stefanski was teetering between blind loyalty and stubbornness, unwilling to lift his battered quarterback even as the Lions gained momentum.

Mayfield was playing with injuries to his left shoulder, left foot, and right knee, the latter suffered last week at New England. He should not have started the game. Unless his $6 million backup, Keenum, has performed poorly in practice, Keenum should have been summoned to rescue an anemic offense that has scored more than 17 points only once in the last six games.

The lead on the 9 a.m. edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” was the beaten-up quarterbacks being held out due to injuries. The Browns should have done the same, giving Mayfield time to rest and heal. His mobility is compromised by the bruised knee, more harmful to his performance than the shoulder issues. The fact that he can’t see in the pocket was blatantly illustrated by his first-quarter interception that sailed high over Landry’s head.

But no one is questioning how gritty Mayfield is, how badly he wants to be on the field.

“The guy is really tough,” left guard Joel Bitonio said of Mayfield. “He plays hard and wants to win badly. He’s our leader, so we follow that and we’ve got to keep protecting him and keep him upright so we can have him down the stretch.”

Deservedly or not, Stefanski came off as an enabler, unwilling to sit Mayfield against the Lions and save the quarterback from himself.

It nearly backfired.

After the Lions kicked a 43-yard field goal to close to within 13-10 with 9:07 remaining, the situation was dire. Mayfield was limping. Top receiver Jarvis Landry was limping. Chubb couldn’t rip off a decent run without someone being called for a penalty.

Then on third-and-3 from the Browns 27 with two minutes to go and Cleveland’s season on the brink, Chubb took a pitch right and dashed for 11 yards. Right guard Wyatt Teller disengaged with his man as soon as Chubb flew by to keep another pesky flag from ruining it all. As it was, the Browns were penalized 10 times — including four times pre-snap — for 82 yards. At this point, memories of the undisciplined 2019 Browns coached by Freddie Kitchens must be beaten back weekly.

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris, left, sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. [Ron Schwane/Associated Press]

But the victory kept the Browns (6-5) in the race for the AFC North division crown, likely their only way in a jumbled and stacked conference. With the next two games against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) sandwiched around a Dec. 5 bye, the Browns still control their own fate.

Mayfield didn’t want to discuss any of that.

And by taking that tact, he overshadowed the Browns’ achievement — dubious or not against the Lions (0-9-1) — and shifted the focus to himself. Since 1999, concussed quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Tim Couch have talked when they shouldn't, but never has a healthy one failed to address the media.

Mayfield came off as immature and petulant, looking as though he couldn’t handle that his 53.2 quarterback rating was not that much better than the 34.1 posted by the Lions’ Tim Boyle, who had thrown just four NFL passes going into Sunday.

Mayfield spoke to no one as he left the field. He did not shake hands with Boyle or anyone else. Tossed a knit cap, he made a beeline to the locker room.

The entire league would have been watching the Browns-Ravens Nov. 28 clash at Baltimore on “Sunday Night Football” anyway. Now the Browns’ lack of a contractual commitment to Mayfield beyond 2022 will take center stage, at least in the lead-up to the game.

Every bad game by Mayfield is costing him millions. The decision to bring in a veteran to compete with him next summer has likely already been made by General Manager Andrew Berry and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

Until Sunday, Mayfield had seemingly made strides in terms of his professionalism. He had been respectful to the media. “Jesus, Tony” was a thing of the past.

Mayfield showed empathy when asked about Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, who had his sentence commuted to life in prison without parole hours before his scheduled Thursday execution. Mayfield shared details of his injuries, perhaps because Stefanski is as buttoned-up as “I’m not a doctor” Bill Belichick in that regard, and Mayfield wanted everyone to know what he’s dealing with.

But there was no excuse for Mayfield ducking out of the stadium without a word, even if he was afraid of what he might say. The ramifications wouldn’t have been nearly as bad as saying nothing at all.

