All signs pointing to Eddie Goldman reporting for Bears training camp

One of the Bears’ biggest offseason headlines has involved nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s status for training camp. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Goldman failed to report for mandatory minicamp, which Matt Nagy called an “unexcused absence.” But even then, Nagy was confident that Goldman would be ready for training camp.

“I really feel confident that he is going to be here,” Nagy said at mandatory minicamp last month. “Obviously when someone is not in minicamp that’s probably what a lot of people will think and start wondering what the deal is and that’s natural and okay and normal. But we fully expect him to be there.

“Do we wish he was here? Absolutely, because we think he is a hell of a player and he has been out a whole year.”

Amid unexcused absences at minicamp and retirement reports, there’s been encouraging news with Goldman back in Chicago training ahead of camp. And in these workout videos, including a sled workout with Goldman pushing 1,000 pounds, he looks like a man who’s ready for some football on July 27.

https://twitter.com/ChiSportUpdates/status/1415338962948960261?s=20

https://twitter.com/NicholasMoreano/status/1414648186153709576?s=20

https://twitter.com/ChiSportUpdates/status/1413181181282160641?s=20 [listicle id=475264]