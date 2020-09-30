George Kittle practices, expected to return for 49ers-Eagles SNF game

All signs point to Kittle playing in 49ers-Eagles on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle appears likely to return to the 49ers’ lineup for their prime-time game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

The All-Pro tight end was a “full go” in practice Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, for the first time since he sustained a left knee sprain in the 49ers’ Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kittle missed the past two games with the injury. He took part in limited practices last week but was not cleared to play in the 49ers’ 36-9 victory over the New York Giants.

“I think we’ll always be smart with him,” Shanahan said. “We're not just going to throw him in with his normal reps and everything, but he's full go. He'll be involved in it all, and I'm excited to see him out there going.”

#49ers (Wednesday)



Did not practice: DE Ford (back), QB Garoppolo (ankle), LB Greenlaw (quadricep), CB Moseley (concussion), RB Mostert (knee), TE Reed (knee), CB Williams (hip)



Full: TE Kittle (knee), RB McKinnon (ribs), CB Witherspoon (hamstring) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 30, 2020

Kittle sustained the injury late in the first half of the 49ers’ 34-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13. He returned to play every snap of the second half but did not catch a pass after registering four receptions for 44 yards in the first half.

The 49ers (2-1) take a two-game winning streak into Sunday Night Football to face the Eagles (0-2-1) at Levi’s Stadium.

Kittle's return comes at a good time, as the 49ers plan to place veteran Jordan Reed on injured reserve this week. Reed is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a partially torn medial collateral ligament in his knee.

