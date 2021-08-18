Signs point to starters playing for both teams in Vikings-Colts preseason game

Vikings DT Michael Pierce has not played in an NFL game for quite some time. Pierce, Minnesota’s biggest free agency signing of 2020, was a high-risk opt out for last NFL season.

Now, he is suiting up with the Vikings and participating in practice, but since starters didn’t take the field on Saturday against the Broncos, Pierce still has yet to get game reps with his new team. So he hasn’t been in an NFL game since he played for the Ravens in the postseason back in 2019.

Will starters get game reps in the Vikings’ preseason matchup with the Colts this week?

“I’m playing in this game,” Pierce said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m super excited.”

It’s not just Pierce. Minnesota DT Dalvin Tomlinson even said to Tomasson that most Vikings starters will play in the game vs. the Colts. Expect Indianapolis to do something similar.

Colts coach Frank Reich said that most of the starters on his team — but not all — will play against Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium, per the Indianapolis Star’s Joel A. Erickson.

Vikings fans who are frustrated with the Broncos loss might consider this refreshing news. Denver routed Minnesota 33-6 in the preseason opener, with the Vikings resting most of their notable players and the Broncos giving their starters reps. Minnesota will presumably give reserves plenty of reps still, but signs are pointing to starters getting game time, too.