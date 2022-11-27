Signs point to no Justin Fields on Sunday

In recent weeks, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has become one of the most exciting players in the NFL. We may have to wait at least another week to see him play again.

Per multiple reports, Fields isn’t likely to play on Sunday against the Jets. He made the trip to New Jersey, but it’s currently looking as if he won’t suit up.

ESPN’s version is more pessimistic than NFL Media’s. The former says Fields is “not expected to play.” The latter contends that Fields will get a chance to go through pre-game warmups before making the decision.

The most obvious indication that Fields likely wouldn’t go came earlier in the day, when the Bears elevated quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad. He would serve as the game-day No. 2 to Trevor Siemian, who will start if Fields doesn’t play.

Siemian played for the Jets in 2019, starting one game.

Fields injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder late in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. It has been described as dislocated, but multiple reports rebutted that claim. Regardless, it’s injured. And Fields apparently won’t be playing, based on current reporting.

