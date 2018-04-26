'All signs point to the NFL wanting a team in London': Yahoo's NFL expert on Wembley 'sale'

Jacksonville Jaguars’ owner Shahid Khan has offered to buy Wembley to help secure the NFL side’s financial future. (Rex/Getty)

The potential sale of Wembley Stadium to the owner of Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars would be a landmark deal in UK sport.

Shahid Khan has made a bid worth up to £1billion to take over England’s national stadium.

The offer by the Pakistan-born tycoon could also see the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars – also owned by Khan – relocate across the Atlantic to London.

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab believes ‘all signs point to the NFL moving a team to London’ in a bid to increase its appeal overseas.

Schwab, writer for Yahoo’s ‘Shutdown Corner’ NFL blog, said: ‘The NFL has long been interested in expanding its presence to London, and the Jaguars have been the team most often rumored to be the team most likely to go to London.

Overseas appeal: An NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos in 2010. (Rex)

‘They have been happy to go for a game there once a year (for many other NFL teams it seems like more of a forced chore), and the London-Jaguars chatter won’t stop with owner Shad Khan offering to buy Wembley Stadium.

That’s why Khan immediately put out a statement proclaiming the purchase as good news for Jacksonville. Khan insisted that it actually strengthens the team’s standing in Jacksonville.

‘I’ll take (Shahid) Khan at his word that he wants to keep the team in Jacksonville, but still remain skeptical because all the signs point to the NFL wanting a team in London and the Jaguars being the top candidate.

EverBank Field, the 69,000-capacity current home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Getty)

‘And you’d think it would become much easier with the Jaguars owner also owning an iconic stadium there.

‘With the recent wave of new stadiums or relocations in the NFL, there isn’t an obvious candidate to move to London other than the Jaguars.

‘With either new stadiums or relocations for the Raiders, Rams, Chargers, Falcons and Vikings to name a few, all NFL teams seem to be on solid footing in their current home. That’s why Jacksonville fans should be at least a bit concerned, and hope Khan is telling the truth when he talks about his desire to keep the team there.’