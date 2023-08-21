Signs point to career year for Browns tight end David Njoku

Aug. 20—The talk of Browns training camp has been about the multiple ways Coach Kevin Stefanski can use Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper steadily improving from a hamstring injury suffered last month and the emergence of Austin Watkins as another target for Deshaun Watson.

And then there's tight end David Njoku. The 2017 first-round pick is ready for what should be the best season of his career. To do that he would have to top last year when he caught 58 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. Thirty-six of his catches were for first downs.

"He's put a lot of work in," tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said Aug. 20 after the Browns practiced in Berea. "He's big. He's fast. He's had multiple years in this offense.

"I think he understands what we're trying to do, so it's been good. He's been getting better and better, so we love to see that."

Njoku did not play last season in the Dec. 4 game with Houston, which was the first for Watson as Browns quarterback after Watson served his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Njoku caught 17 passes, two of them for touchdowns, in the five games he and Watson played together.

None of the starters played in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 3 or in the game with the Eagles on Aug. 17. Njoku caught one pass from Watson for one yard on the opening drive of the game with the Commanders on Aug. 11. He should get more opportunities Aug. 26 when the Browns visit the Chiefs in Kansas City for the final preseason game. Stefanski said the plan is to use the starters for 20-25 plays.

"I feel like we have a better understanding of how each of us thinks when it comes to tight ends (and) quarterbacks, tight ends (and) receivers, receivers (and) quarterbacks," Njoku said. "We know what we're thinking together. I think that helps a lot.

"Route running was something that I really wanted to better myself with. Just being slightly open to me is not going to cut it anymore. I want to really take the next step and work on it all."

Harrison Bryant has yet to play in the preseason. Stefanski said the fourth-year tight end from Florida Atlantic has a "medical condition" but won't elaborate.

Jordan Akins is a new addition at tight end. He signed with the Browns after five seasons in Houston. He caught 90 passes from 2018-20 when Watson was the Texans quarterback. The Browns have big plans for Akins, too.

"Jordan is a dynamic player," McCartney said. "He's got elite hands. He can do something when he catches the ball, so I think that gives us a different element. It adds to our room with the guys we do have already. There isn't anything in the receiving world that he can't do, as far as the tight end position goes."

Akins is another move-the-chains player. He has 151 career catches and 86 of them (57 percent) have been for first downs.

PHOTOS: Browns practice, Aug. 20, 2023

Browns at Chiefs

When: 1 p.m., Aug. 26

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Records: Browns 1-1-1, Chiefs 1-1

TV: WEWS; Radio: WKRK-FM 92.3, WNCX-FM 98.5, WKNR-AM 850