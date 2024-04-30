The signs that England could miss out on best version of Owen Farrell

Farrell will leave for Racing 92 after his part in Saracens' Premiership title defence - Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Dan Carter is regarded as an example of what fly-halves can achieve beyond their 30th birthdays. Not only did the All Blacks icon lift the 2015 World Cup at 33, producing some commanding displays during the knockout rounds, he also guided Racing 92 to the following season’s Top 14 title. In 2019, his stint with Kobe Steelers in Japan yielded more silverware.

Jonny Wilkinson and Johnny Sexton are two more men to have enjoyed success the autumn of their careers. And now, Owen Farrell is facing up to a fascinating stage. He will move to Paris this summer at 32, over two years older than Wilkinson was upon trading Newcastle for Toulon. But do not expect Farrell to fade away.

“Do you think I’m winding down?” was the rhetorical question he posed in a press conference a month ago. If anyone did wonder, Friday would have answered those doubts. At around 11.30am, it was announced that Farrell would be representing a World XV against France in June 22. Ian Foster, who coached Carter for New Zealand and will be overseeing the invitational side, heralded Farrell as “a massive asset” and “one of the most influential leaders in world rugby”.

That evening, Steve Borthwick and Richard Wigglesworth watched Farrell steer Saracens to a crucial victory over Bath that has boosted their prospects of a home semi-final. Mark McCall’s charges have shown the value of a top-two finish over the years, so the stakes were high. A tense encounter was shaped by plenty of tactical kicking but, with Finn Russell missing for the hosts, Saracens created more – registering eight line-breaks to Bath’s two.

Despite being awarded just two penalties all evening, Farrell’s team edged it 15-12. Their captain was instrumental, and hinted at some intriguing new developments in his game. Those close to Farrell stress that he remains driven to improve. Besides commitments with Racing there are other goals such as the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and even the 2027 World Cup, should he return to an English club. In the short term, he will be desperate to sign off from Saracens with another Premiership triumph. This was a decent start.

Playing to space

Farrell has endured some undeniably patchy performances this season and here, with his first touch, a ponderous kick was charged down by Charlie Ewels. Note that the up-and-under is aimed towards Orlando Bailey in the back-field, a tactic that the visitors would employ all game:

rugby

Ewels also intercepted a rushed pass from Farrell in the second period. Those two turnovers aside, though, the latter was assured and highly influential.

Ten minutes into a first half characterised by kicking exchanges, Bath present an opening to Saracens. After his own box-kick two phases previously, Ben Spencer is in the front line. With Joe Cokanasiga flat on the far wing, there is no defensive sweeper. Nick Tompkins alerts Farrell by calling “chip, chip”…

rugby

…and a grubber creates a line-break:

Accounting for the camera’s angle, this shot seems to show that Tompkins is just about behind the ball, and therefore onside, when Farrell strikes it:

rugby

Once Saracens are in behind, Farrell bides his time. Here, he is with Elliot Daly on the opposite side of the breakdown as Tom Willis prepares to carry:

rugby

Farrell and Daly begin to swing around the ruck as Willis approaches the gain-line…

rugby

…and they end up in a second wave behind Tompkins and Lucio Cinti:

rugby

Cinti’s pull-back finds Farrell, who waits for Ted Hill to bite before slipping the ball to Daly. Will Muir has to readjust rapidly to make the tackle:

A few phases later, after slipping behind Ben Earl to receive a similar pull-back, Farrell feeds Tompkins and Tom Parton scores:

Bath’s stern defence was challenged in various ways for this try, with Farrell at the heart of Saracens’ attack.

Lower tackling and breakdown graft

Wise-cracks about tackle school are easy to make and many would argue that it is about time that Farrell changed his defensive habits, but players still stand upright – especially when confronted with powerful carriers. Danny Care and Mike Brown both received cards this weekend.

Here, as Alfie Barbeary bolts away from a scrum, is a situation where Farrell has stayed high in the past, either to attempt a strip or to outmuscle his opponent. Note that Sam Underhill is holding Ben Earl into the scrum in a bid to isolate Farrell:

Rugby

In this instance, as he did for most of a game in which he completed 12 tackles and missed only two, Farrell stoops and chops down Barbeary in a copybook piece of defence:

Around seven minutes later, in another first-phase situation, a similar tackle fells Max Ojomoh:

This seems to be a tangible example of Farrell learning from the past – and where the sport is headed – and altering his game. There was even some opportunistic breakdown spoiling later. The clip begins as Ojomoh sends up Sam Underhill. Watch Farrell:

rugby

After Underhill is tackled by Willis, Farrell spots that Ojomoh is beyond the ball and therefore unable to join the ruck. He pushes Ojomoh away and shunts into Spencer, who has had to protect the ball. Bath recover possession, but lose momentum:

Breakdown disruption is not something we would readily associate with Farrell. The next sequence demonstrates a trait that is widely underappreciated: off-the-ball graft in defence.

Saracens have been reduced to 14 at this stage due to Maro Itoje’s yellow card and you can catch sight of Farrell at the back of this breakdown:

rugby

Now watch as Bath move the ball towards the near touchline. Farrell appears in the outside centre channel, jockeying Ollie Lawrence wider and completing the tackle:

This angle shows the space that Farrell aims to fill, to the right of Juan Martín González:

rugby

He sweeps underneath his colleagues and into position just in time to connect with Rotimi Segun and stop Lawrence:

Farrell clocks up plenty of metres with these interventions, which allow the defence to keep width in their front line and are especially valuable when the side is understaffed and under pressure.

Back-field poise

There are many fly-halves that are considerably more dangerous as back-field runners. Richie Mo’unga and Marcus Smith are among the most threatening in this regard. In reality, most pose more problems than Farrell for pace and footwork. That said, the Bath game hinted at improvements in this aspect of his game.

Here, in the 19th minute, Farrell rises to gather Matt Gallagher’s high ball:

Just before half-time, Spencer goes to the air again. Daly is underneath the ball with Farrell towards the middle of the pitch in the back-field. At this stage, Farrell will be scanning the Bath chase for potential mismatches:

rugby

Daly catches and finds Farrell, who looks to his left before cutting back, drawing Ewels and Beno Obano onto him and putting Eroni Mawi into a little pocket of space. Mawi can offload to Willis, who charges up the middle:

Two minutes later, on the stroke of half-time, more scanning from Farrell aids Saracens. Gallagher, the Bath full-back, is the key man. He has to be wary of Farrell’s position and to shadow him to some degree. Here, both men are on the same side of the ruck:

rugby

As Gallagher appears to look away for a second, Farrell makes his move, joining Daly and Segun on the near side:

rugby

With three attackers lined up against three defenders, the space is over the top and Farrell’s pinpoint chip releases Segun:

Farrell lands the touchline conversion for good measure:

It is highly unlikely that Farrell will transform into a hot-stepping returner of kicks, yet his passing skills can pick off chases and unleash teammates from the back-field.

Changing the picture on the counter

This next passage, early in the second half, begins with Farrell’s towering kick:

rugby

Cokanasiga cannot gather it under pressure from Cinti, handing possession to Saracens in a broken-field situation. Earl turns to feed Farrell and a 20-metre pass to Daly puts Bath in trouble.

Off-the-ball work makes Saracens’ attack tick and Segun back-pedals to make himself available on the edge. Daly finds the right wing, who tears down the outside:

A minute later, Farrell looks for Bailey in the back-field...

rugby

...and finds the youngster, allowing Parton and González to surge through and to disrupt:

Bath’s bench enjoyed a strong impact on the game, squeezing the scrummaging and mauling battles to peg back the score to 12-12. Around seven minutes from the end, more back-field work from Farrell allowed Saracens to steal ahead.

With Bailey having just left the field, replacement scrum-half Louis Schreuder must join the back three. Farrell aims to challenge him under a high ball:

rugby

The strike is not quite right, though. Schreuder catches and sends a kick deep into opposition territory. Saracens escape thanks to a counter involving four players: Farrell, Ivan van Zyl, Tompkins and Theo Dan:

rugby

All of them work hard to get back behind the ball, but Farrell sets everything off. He covers across to gather and beat Gallagher before stepping inside as Schreuder faces him. A flick to Van Zyl changes the picture. Suddenly, the counter is on:

Some time later, via Dan’s thrilling break, kick ahead and tackle on Cameron Redpath, Farrell lands the decisive penalty.

Having represented Saracens and England for so long, an unfamiliar environment at Racing 92 will be stimulating for Farrell. Frédéric Michalak and Joe Rokocoko are part of Stuart Lancaster’s staff. Both surely provide different perspectives, as will new teammates like Siya Kolisi, Nolann Le Garrec and Gaël Fickou.

Farrell’s game does not rely on top-end speed over the ground, so age should not compromise his displays just yet. His leadership and the way he prepares will continue to mature as well.

Before that, of course, Farrell will be driving Saracens’ intriguing attempt to defend their Premiership title against other teams such as Northampton Saints and Bath. Both of those challengers are seemingly on upwards trajectories as Mark McCall steps towards a palpable period of transition.

For Farrell, life beyond Saracens is coming closer. During his sojourn, Steve Borthwick and Richard Wigglesworth will still have plenty of talent at their disposal. George Ford enjoyed a fine Six Nations, while Marcus Smith and Fin Smith are pushing hard. Nonetheless, the England coaches will remain interested observers of Farrell’s exploits, as they were at The Rec.

Match images courtesy of Premiership Rugby

