Re-signings, an eventual divorce with Russell Wilson and other Seahawks news

It is the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. Next up are the Seattle Seahawks.

What has happened with the Seahawks in the last week? Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





Warren Moon: Ugly split between Seahawks, Russell Wilson coming

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason for the Seahawks has been ruled by Wilson's unhappiness and the possibility of a split. While it appears he will remain in Seattle this season, former NFL quarterback Warren Moon believes ultimately there will be a split.

CB Quinton Dunbar signs with Lions

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle has now lost two starting cornerbacks this offseason. Shaquill Griffin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now it is Quinton Dunbar who signs with another team. He joins the Detroit Lions. There was some optimism he might return to Seattle.

Carlos Dunlap re-signed with Seahawks because of Russell Wilson

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bringing back Dunlap was big for the Seahawks. It is big for a couple of reasons. One is his impact on the defense. The other was revealed when he spoke to reporters. He made it clear one of the reasons why he came back was because Russell Wilson will be the quarterback in 2021.

Seahawks being in pair of O-linemen for visit

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Warmack signed with the Seahawks last offseason but then opted out of the 2020 season. He was released by Seattle in February. There is the possibility he returns, as he and Danny Isidora both had visits with the team this past week.

Kerry Hyder hopes to throw it back to Michael Bennett

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks added former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder. Hyder believes he can do what former Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett did when Seattle had one of the best defenses in the league and was competing for championships.

Story continues

Damarious Randall re-signs with Seattle

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks brought back another one of their own free agents, re-signing Damarious Randall. He played in 10 games last season, getting only 35 defensive snaps all year. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1